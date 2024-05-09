Why Bears WR DJ Moore is excited to play in Shane Waldron’s offense

The Chicago Bears saw some big changes on offense this offseason, including a new quarterback in rookie Caleb Williams and new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron.

Waldron, who served as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator from 2021-23, replaces Luke Getsy, who was fired after the 2023 season.

During an appearance on “Up & Adams,” wide receiver DJ Moore was all smiles when asked about Waldron, where he explained why he’s excited to play in this new offense.

“I saw the way he distributed the ball throughout Seattle,” Moore said, “and his ways of doing it here is gonna be amazing.”

#Bears WR DJ Moore is all smiles talking about new OC Shane Waldron 😁💪🔊 "I saw the way he distributed the ball throughout Seattle… his ways of doing it here is gonna be amazing.”@idjmoore @ChicagoBears @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/NMsGWFSRqx — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 7, 2024

The Seahawks had some solid wideouts in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In Chicago, there will be no shortage of weapons to spread the ball around to, including Moore and fellow receivers Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett and running back D’Andre Swift. Moore, Allen and Odunze are all coming off 1,000-yard seasons in 2023.

It’s an ideal situation for Williams, who is entering the best situation for a No. 1 quarterback perhaps ever. Not only does he have the arsenal of weapons, he has a solid offensive line and a top-10 defense looking to make strides.

