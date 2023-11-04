Why Basic Is Better On Your First Visit To A Restaurant

person browsing restaurant menu - Peopleimages/Getty Images

Dining out at a restaurant can be an exciting and memorable experience. But while it might be tempting to dive into more adventurous options at a new venue, there's a solid case for keeping things simple on your initial visit (and perhaps reading the menu ahead of time or sitting at the bar). Basic dishes are often staples on a restaurant's menu because they represent the establishment's ability to deliver consistent quality. These dishes are tried and tested, and ordering them allows you to assess the restaurant's standards and gauge the kitchen's commitment to taste and execution. If the restaurant can make a simple dish like a burger or pasta well, it's probably a good sign they know what they're doing.

Additionally, when you order a standard dish, you're less likely to be disappointed, especially if you're unfamiliar with the restaurant's cuisine. Similarly, if you're dining with a group, it's often easier to find something everyone will appreciate if you stick to the basics. Classic dishes are typically crowd-pleasers, so you're more likely to have a happy and satisfied group. Finally, well-known dishes are often less expensive, as they usually use reasonably priced ingredients. So, if you're on a budget, sticking to the basics is an excellent way to save money without sacrificing quality.

Tailoring Your Tastes

someone eating spaghetti at restaurant - Psphotograph/Getty Images

When you dine at a restaurant for the first time, you're entering a new culinary world. It's a time to familiarize yourself with the restaurant's style, ingredients, and cooking techniques. Once you've confirmed that you enjoy the restaurant's style, you can explore more extravagant and informed choices on subsequent visits.

Furthermore, if you have dietary restrictions or food allergies, starting with basic dishes can often be a safer option. Everyday menu items are less likely to contain obscure ingredients that might trigger allergies or dietary issues. This approach lets you enjoy your meal with peace of mind and will enable you to inquire about ingredient substitutions or modifications.

Keeping things simple also allows you to tailor your dining experience to your tastes and build anticipation for future visits. So, the next time you dine at a new restaurant, consider starting with the basics to ensure that your first visit is a positive experience.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.