Here’s Why Baron Opportunity Fund Trimmed TKO Group Holdings (TKO)

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund fell 5.03% (Institutional Shares) underperforming the broader markets, compared to the Russell 3000 Growth Index’s 3.34% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s 3.27% decline. Over the year-to-date period, the Fund has shown a growth of 30.3%, outperforming both the indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in New York, New York, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) is a sports and entertainment company. On October 30, 2023, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) stock closed at $82.91 per share. One-month return of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) was -2.46%, and its shares gained 5.10% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) has a market capitalization of $6.895 billion.

Baron Opportunity Fund made the following comment about TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"We trimmed our investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) down to a position size we were more comfortable with because of uncertainties regarding the competitive environment in the mixed martial arts space and TV carriage deals in the wrestling vertical." A diverse and enthusiastic live audience attending a sold out WWE event.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.