Why are we the bad guys? Second-home owners braced for Tory council tax assault

Michael Gove, Levelling Up Secretary, with a wall being knocked down

“It doesn’t strike me as being an essentially fair way to go about our business,” Councillor Neil Buttle told the meeting in the Derbyshire Dales during a debate on whether to charge second-home owners double council tax.

The premium is a “blunt instrument” which is “penalising people who have made reasonable choices” – there are better ways of dealing with the issues created by second homes and holiday lets, he said.

“It is a rubbish method” that will see them playing “whack-a-mole with rich people who are going to be popping up all over anyway”, the Green Party councillor told his colleagues.

“But I’m going to vote for it,” Mr Buttle announced, citing the need to prioritise local residents and ensure that they can find work and afford houses in the places that they live.

His quandary sums up the dilemma facing many coastal and rural communities. They need to address the lack of affordable housing and local employment, but they are being handed powers to penalise second-home owners without evidence that it will have the desired effect.

A policy first proposed by the Labour Party in 2018, and already introduced by Labour in Wales, would be implemented in England by a Tory Government from as early as April 2025. A quarter of councils, including many which are Conservative-led, are keen to increase taxes and have already voted in favour of doubling council tax on second homes as soon as the law allows.

But the question many second-home owners have is: when did we become the bad guys?

Tories accused of waging war

The first rumours of a crackdown came in 2021 when Neil O’Brien, an ally of Michael Gove and a proponent of using taxes to curb buy-to-let and second-home purchases, was appointed as a minister in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The Queen’s Speech in May the following year included the promise that councils would be handed the power to double taxes on such properties. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that followed was sponsored by Mr Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Since then, the Tories have been accused of waging a war on second-home owners.

In April, they tightened the rules so that for holiday lets to be eligible for business rates and therefore rate relief, owners have to provide evidence that they vacate the property for at least 70 days a year and that it is available to rent for at least 140.

The same month, Mr Gove announced plans to make owners obtain planning permission if they wanted to use their property as a holiday let. It came amid concern that second-home owners were “flipping” their properties to avoid higher charges.

There have been a number of theories on why the party that prides itself on being low taxation should choose to target second-home owners, especially given the need to shore up the Blue Wall in the South West.

In Cornwall, Tory MPs hold all six seats, areas where locals are furious that they have been priced out of the housing market and say that their communities are being turned into ghost towns.

There is little political gain in defending incomers, the vast majority of whom do not have a vote in the area.

The anger about local communities being “hollowed out” has been replicated across the country.

In a debate on the Bill, which is making its way through the House of Lords, Stuart Andrew, the former housing minister, said that the issue of second homes was something he was “dealing with on a daily basis with colleagues from around the country” who were “highlighting some of the concerns they have for their communities”.

In North Yorkshire, which has the highest number of second homes outside of Cornwall, five out of six constituencies are Conservative, including that of Rishi Sunak. North Norfolk, which has one of the highest proportions of second homes, went blue at the 2019 election. Opponents of the policy argue that it is being used to distract from the Government’s failures to provide enough affordable housing.

The government crackdown comes alongside action by local authorities including a ban on the sale of new homes to outsiders and plans for a registration system. St Ives in Cornwall even announced plans to charge holidaymakers and second-home owners to use the public lavatories.

MPs refuse to speak out

While there is no shortage of people wishing to penalise second-home owners, their champions are few and far between. “You won’t find an MP to put their head above the parapet on this,” one politician told The Telegraph. “The nature of the job means most of us have second homes, and so it looks incredibly self-serving.”

But second-home owners protest that they have been unfairly assumed to be “wealthy, privileged and unprincipled; easy targets in hard times”.

Some have inherited family homes or scraped together everything that they saved to afford a property in a community they love, and others have second homes because of caring commitments or to be close to their families.

Duncan Atkins, a member of Wales Second Homeowners who owns a holiday home in south Wales, said the council tax increases were causing untold stress and that some second-home owners were selling up.

“It like we have become the scapegoat or the excuse for a lot of problems,” he said. “There has been very little house building by any councils in the last 30 years. They are grabbing money from people who they think can afford it but not all of these people are super rich. As for the huge houses that have been developed in holiday hotspots, they are not suddenly going to become affordable houses for local people.”

Welsh Labour’s policy under fire

The situation in Wales has fuelled questions over whether the tax raid will work. The Welsh Government doubled council tax on second homes in 2017. Since then a small reduction in second-home numbers has been attributed in part to an increasing number switching the status of their homes to holiday lets.

According to research in the House of Commons Library: “A review of evidence on second homes in July 2021, commissioned by the Welsh Government, concluded that there is currently limited evidence of the effectiveness of various policy interventions on the demand for second-home ownership.”

Welsh government data show that overall, the number of second homes in the country has increased from 23,426 in 2018 to 24,170 in 2023-24. Meanwhile, the number of self-catering holiday lets paying business rates has almost doubled from 6,000 in 2017-18 to 11,300 in 2022-23. A year after the premium was introduced in Gwynedd, which has the highest number of second homes in Wales, the council began calling for “new measures to control the number of holiday homes in the area”.

The Labour-led Senedd has since changed the law, so that since April authorities have been able to increase tax by 300 per cent. It also tightened the rules, so that to qualify for business rates, properties must be available to let for at least 252 days of the year and actually be let for at least 182 days. Previously they had to be available for a minimum of 140 days in any 12-month period and let for at least 70 days.

If a property qualifies for business rates, owners can then claim 100 per cent tax relief if it has a rateable business value of less than £12,000, which the majority do.

Colliers, the real estate firm, estimates the loophole is costing councils across England and Wales around £170 million a year, up from £150 million in 2022. John Webber, head of rating at the company, said: “The bottom line is that they are trying to manipulate the business rates and council tax in order to solve a problem that is at the feet of Michael Gove. They simply haven’t built enough affordable homes and they have lost their minds if they think this is going to solve that problem.”

‘Hostile environment’

In Wales, the Government has also come under fire from the tourist industry. Ashford Price, secretary of the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions, has claimed that his members are seeing a drop in footfall because of the Government’s “anti-tourism policies”.

Now tourism bosses are warning that the rule changes planned for England will have a similar impact. In Cornwall, tourism accounts for a quarter of their economy and one in five jobs.

Richard Bond, the founder of Finest Retreats and chairman of the Holiday Home Association, welcomed a tax on genuine second homes, but said the Government was creating “an ever-increasing hostile environment is being created for holiday let owners”.

“At a time of financial turbulence, local businesses need more support than ever to ensure they remain in business. The South West alone benefits from over £400 million in tourism spend thanks to 16 million trips made to the region, which also creates much-need jobs in hospitality, at local attractions and other local businesses.”

As the Derbyshire Dales councillors were warned, an increase in council taxes on second homes may not be the simple solution they are looking for.