Everything to Know About Tayshia Adams

From Marie Claire

If you've here, you've heard about the unprecedented Bachelorette shake-up: Clare Crawley, who was initially cast as the 2020 Bachelorette, left her own season four episodes in to be with Dale Moss, the contestant that Crawley fell head over heels for. With 16 men and most of a season left, producers brought in Tayshia Adams, a longtime Bachelor Nation fan favorite who had appeared on both The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise, to take over from Crawley. Adams had been on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and later on Paradise, where she fell in love with the infamous John Paul Jones. (Sadly, that didn't work out. Well, that much is probably obvious at this point.)

What happened to Tayshia on Colton's season of The Bachelor?

Adams made it to the final three on Underwood's season, a.k.a. the Fantasy Suite round, but was abruptly dumped by Underwood, along with fellow contestant Hannah Godwin, when Underwood decided he wanted to be with contestant Cassie Randolph. Remember the "fence jump" scene? Well, right after that is when Adams was dismissed.

View photos Photo credit: Josh Vertucci - Getty Images More

All that aside, Adams made it through the season with a reputation of being low-key and drama-free, and she actually comforted Colton when he broke up with her. She was also clearly devastated, and fans were heartbroken for her.

And what about Bachelor In Paradise?

This was an interesting one. Much like her predecessor Crawley, Adams appeared on Paradise and fell in love, but it didn't work out. The object of her affections—well, vice versa, if you watched that season; JPJ was much more into Adams—was John Paul Jones, the sweet, floppy-haired guy from Hannah Brown's season.

View photos Photo credit: John Fleenor - Getty Images More

Though Adams and JPJ broke up on the show, they were together by the time it aired—she flew out to see him to ask him for another chance—but they dated for just two months before calling it quits.

What does Tayshia do for a living?

Adams is a phlebotomist, trained to draw blood, so apparently the first thing she notices about you is your veins, according to her Bachelor intro video. Adams joked on the show that she hoped Underwood felt faint at the sight of her—something she usually doesn't want. (She's funny, basically.)

Does she have an Instagram?

In the past, Adams didn't post very much on social media, at least compared to typical contestants, and her Instagram was private until she started the show.