'Why Australians Didn't Bat Like Australians' - Jaffer Wonders After Harris Praises Pujara For Batting Like an Aussie

Marcus Harris heaped praises on India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara for the manner in which he took on Australian bowlers earlier this year. Harris feels Pujara batted the way an Australian would have as he braved the bouncer barrage from each bowler without backing off.

Reacting to the Harris’ comment, former India opener Wasim Jaffer wonders what could be the reason behind Australians not batting like Australians. “Wonder why the Australians didn’t bat like Australians,” Jaffer posted via his official Twitter handle.

Harris was talking about the way Pujara responded to the short-bowling tactics of Australian attack during the fifth and final day of the fourth Test at The Gabba. Pujara was hit on his body multiple times and despite wincing in pain, he continued to bat, keeping his end safe while steadily taking India closer to the target.

As it would turn out, India went on to complete a famous win at the venue where Australian team were unbeaten in Tests since 1988. The manner in which India approached amazed Harris who was also part of Australia’s playing XI.

“The final day was amazing to watch,” Harris told ‘Cricket Life Stories’ YouTube channel. “We were thinking the whole day if they would go for the runs or not. I think Rishabh played the best innings that day, but for Pujara to be copping an absolute barrage from everyone, it felt like he batted like an Australian, taking everything on the chest and getting on with it. The rest of the team just batted around him.”

“Rishabh Pant’s innings was unbelievable. Everyone says he has magic in him, and he has showed that a few times now. It was disappointing to lose the series but sometimes in cricket you just have tip your hat and say they were too good for us,” he added.

