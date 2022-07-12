Why the Australia series is proving that England must be patient with Marcus Smith

Marcus Smith - Why this series is proving that England must be patient with Marcus Smith - Shutterstock

If last Saturday had been a World Cup final for which England had qualified and George Ford had been fit, the 29-year-old would have been in the match-day 23 at the very least. But there are three significant strands to that hypothetical situation.

Eddie Jones has been at pains to point out that we are not yet in 2023. As such, he wants to develop England’s game. To round off the imaginary trifecta, Ford is recovering from the Achilles injury he sustained in the Premiership final.

Because of all that, Marcus Smith has stayed at number 10. And this series against Australia is reinforcing why England must be patient with the precocious playmaker. In fairness to Jones, he has been unerringly consistent amid the hype.

Tricky would be one way to describe Smith’s evening in Brisbane. He began with a snappy pass that launched Ellis Genge through Michael Hooper. Then, with England on the front foot, he slid through a curious grubber that surrendered possession and stunted momentum.

That set the tone for a performance in which Smith’s tactical kicking was imprecise. In all, he put boot to ball 10 times. Those strikes made just over 300 metres, according to Opta. But they did not always allow chasers to impart pressure.

Here, in the second minute, Smith gathers a high ball close to the near touchline. Freddie Steward is on hand to chase…

rugby

…but the up-and-under sails too long and Jordan Petaia can catch and call for a mark without England’s full-back being able to contest:

Later in the first half, with Izaiah Perese serving 10 minutes in the sin-bin, there was an example of a much sharper kick. England play away from a line-out with Smith at first-receiver.

Note the starting positions of Tom Banks, covering full-back, and Marika Koroibete. Australia’s back-field defence is understaffed and Nic White, the Wallabies scrum-half, has to cover a large area:

rugby

Smith probes that space beautifully with a right-footed hook – even if Tommy Freeman could have been penalised for being offside. White does reach the ball first, but pressure from Farrell causes a rushed clearance and Jonny Hill can bound into the 22:

Story continues

This is the crux when it comes to kicking. It is a necessary evil of Test match rugby union. South Africa may have slipped to third in the rankings after this weekend’s loss to Wales, but they were deserved world champions in 2019. France now occupy top spot. Like the Springboks, they covet territory and squeeze opponents. That process feeds their attack.

Ford has become a master of kicking exchanges and has developed an arsenal of clips, chips, dinks and drives with which he teases defences and challenges their positioning. He relishes instigating subtle momentum swings. The past season, which amounted to a fantastic response to his England omission, illustrated as much.



Interestingly, although Harlequins go to the boot more than one might think, Ford has still kicked more than Smith over each of the past three domestic campaigns. This comparison is unfair because of Steve Borthwick’s tactical tendencies.

But if Jones wanted England to put all their eggs in the kick-pressure basket, he would not have dropped Ford. That is not the case. Jones wants Smith to incite some unpredictability in England’s phase-play to give them another dimension. Context is vital, however.

Smith is now 12 Tests into his England career. Saturday represented the 23-year-old’s eighth victory alongside four defeats. Ford boasted the same win-loss ratio after 12 caps. At 22, he was a year younger than Smith. His 12th Test was the penultimate World Cup warm-up match in 2015.

A year later, he had helped to orchestrate a Grand Slam and a whitewash of the Wallabies. Twelve months from now takes us to the 2023 World Cup training camp. Smith will be a far more assured operator. Jones, who continually references the manner in which Dan Carter kept maturing deep into his 30s, is bringing him along gradually. Johnny Sexton turned 37 this week, two days after a brilliant game in Dunedin.

The original apprentice, Smith needed to bide his time before a debut last summer in heavy victories over USA and Canada. Ford was seemingly rested for those games until it became clear that his absence was more deliberate. While second-guessing Jones is futile, one theory is that the presence of Ford as well as Owen Farrell would have been stifling for Smith.

Tellingly, Ford returned as a seasoned safety blanket when Farrell was ruled out of the Six Nations. And this brings us on to the question of Smith’s midfield. There is a reasonable argument to give him the tools similar to those he wields with Harlequins, which would mean picking either Joe Marchant or Henry Slade at outside centre and finding a power-runner to play the André Esterhuizen role.

Manu Tuilagi’s injury struggles are not making that easy. A Smith-Slade-Tuilagi combination finished the Australia victory last November before being split up after just eight minutes of the win against South Africa the following week. They were due to face Wales in the Six Nations until Tuilagi broke down in training.

Using Smith and leaving out Farrell, when the latter is available, would mean there is another inexperienced link in the chain. Nobody who witnessed the endgame at Suncorp could quibble with Farrell’s value and the selection of Guy Porter over Marchant, galvanising twin distributors with greater ballast, underlined Jones’ commitment to the pair. The hope is clearly a Smith-Farrell-Tuilagi unit at some stage, even just for a trial.

Guy Porter carries in heavy traffic on his Test debut - Getty Images

Even sceptics must acknowledge that Smith and Farrell have orchestrated some nice moments and troubled defences in each of the three outings that they have been together. That is a decent return, especially given the new faces elsewhere. Steward, for instance, is growing as a link player at full-back.

Smith and Farrell have dovetailed well and their mutual understanding will grow sharper. It still feels too soon to make an informed judgment on their worth as a 10-12 duo. Take this moment in the second half, zeroing in on another chip after England have earned a penalty advantage. Smith takes a pass from Jonny Hill and Farrell spots a pocket of space in behind the front line of defence. Despite looking as though he will dink over the top…

rugby

…Smith delays. By the time the kick comes, Farrell is in an offside position and cannot chase. Hunter Paisami cleans up easily:

This would appear to show two things. First, that Smith is perhaps still acclimatising to the pace of the top level and, second, that his embryonic partnership with Farrell has room for improvement.

England’s approach play up to the 22 was again let down by an inability to cross the try-line. Smith’s decision-making here, though – aside from the early grubber – was pretty sound. His looping pass towards Freeman brought about Perese’s yellow card:

In the 27th minute, he shovelled a rushed pass from Jack van Poortvliet onto Farrell and Jack Nowell was bundled into touch. Much later, following a break from Farrell, Smith sent Steward close with an inside ball. The fly-half lost some collisions in defence, and was yellow-carded when Australia targeted his channel in the second half, but also hinted at how he will enhance England.

On the back of Porter’s robust carry from this scrum...

rugby

...both Samu Kerevi and Nic White have been taken out of the game:

rugby

England might be expected to kick, but Smith calls for a pass from Care and instigates a move that earns 30 metres prior to a recovered box-kick:

Billy Vunipola and Jamie George have exemplified how proven performers can slot back into the Test arena. Jones must expect that Ford will be able to do the same for the World Cup, and is using Smith to explore his side’s ceiling ahead of that tournament.

England cannot rely on Tuilagi to be available for 2023 and, ideally, a flinty and skilful inside centre would emerge to join myriad options – Elliot Daly among them – at 13. Drafting in young Tigers is working, so watch out for Dan Kelly of Leicester. Porter is versatile as well.

We know Farrell can shift to fly-half. That much is certain. Smith’s potential is unknown, and remains exciting. While this has been a challenging trip for him, it should prove invaluable in the long term.