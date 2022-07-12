Why the Australia series is proving that England must be patient with Marcus Smith

Charlie Morgan
·7 min read
Marcus Smith - Why this series is proving that England must be patient with Marcus Smith - Shutterstock
Marcus Smith - Why this series is proving that England must be patient with Marcus Smith - Shutterstock

If last Saturday had been a World Cup final for which England had qualified and George Ford had been fit, the 29-year-old would have been in the match-day 23 at the very least. But there are three significant strands to that hypothetical situation.

Eddie Jones has been at pains to point out that we are not yet in 2023. As such, he wants to develop England’s game. To round off the imaginary trifecta, Ford is recovering from the Achilles injury he sustained in the Premiership final.

Because of all that, Marcus Smith has stayed at number 10. And this series against Australia is reinforcing why England must be patient with the precocious playmaker. In fairness to Jones, he has been unerringly consistent amid the hype.

Tricky would be one way to describe Smith’s evening in Brisbane. He began with a snappy pass that launched Ellis Genge through Michael Hooper. Then, with England on the front foot, he slid through a curious grubber that surrendered possession and stunted momentum.

That set the tone for a performance in which Smith’s tactical kicking was imprecise. In all, he put boot to ball 10 times. Those strikes made just over 300 metres, according to Opta. But they did not always allow chasers to impart pressure.

Here, in the second minute, Smith gathers a high ball close to the near touchline. Freddie Steward is on hand to chase…

rugby
rugby

…but the up-and-under sails too long and Jordan Petaia can catch and call for a mark without England’s full-back being able to contest:

Later in the first half, with Izaiah Perese serving 10 minutes in the sin-bin, there was an example of a much sharper kick. England play away from a line-out with Smith at first-receiver.

Note the starting positions of Tom Banks, covering full-back, and Marika Koroibete. Australia’s back-field defence is understaffed and Nic White, the Wallabies scrum-half, has to cover a large area:

rugby
rugby

Smith probes that space beautifully with a right-footed hook – even if Tommy Freeman could have been penalised for being offside. White does reach the ball first, but pressure from Farrell causes a rushed clearance and Jonny Hill can bound into the 22:

This is the crux when it comes to kicking. It is a necessary evil of Test match rugby union. South Africa may have slipped to third in the rankings after this weekend’s loss to Wales, but they were deserved world champions in 2019. France now occupy top spot. Like the Springboks, they covet territory and squeeze opponents. That process feeds their attack.

Ford has become a master of kicking exchanges and has developed an arsenal of clips, chips, dinks and drives with which he teases defences and challenges their positioning. He relishes instigating subtle momentum swings. The past season, which amounted to a fantastic response to his England omission, illustrated as much. 

Interestingly, although Harlequins go to the boot more than one might think, Ford has still kicked more than Smith over each of the past three domestic campaigns. This comparison is unfair because of Steve Borthwick’s tactical tendencies.

But if Jones wanted England to put all their eggs in the kick-pressure basket, he would not have dropped Ford. That is not the case. Jones wants Smith to incite some unpredictability in England’s phase-play to give them another dimension. Context is vital, however.

Smith is now 12 Tests into his England career. Saturday represented the 23-year-old’s eighth victory alongside four defeats. Ford boasted the same win-loss ratio after 12 caps. At 22, he was a year younger than Smith. His 12th Test was the penultimate World Cup warm-up match in 2015.

A year later, he had helped to orchestrate a Grand Slam and a whitewash of the Wallabies. Twelve months from now takes us to the 2023 World Cup training camp. Smith will be a far more assured operator. Jones, who continually references the manner in which Dan Carter kept maturing deep into his 30s, is bringing him along gradually. Johnny Sexton turned 37 this week, two days after a brilliant game in Dunedin.

The original apprentice, Smith needed to bide his time before a debut last summer in heavy victories over USA and Canada. Ford was seemingly rested for those games until it became clear that his absence was more deliberate. While second-guessing Jones is futile, one theory is that the presence of Ford as well as Owen Farrell would have been stifling for Smith.

Tellingly, Ford returned as a seasoned safety blanket when Farrell was ruled out of the Six Nations. And this brings us on to the question of Smith’s midfield. There is a reasonable argument to give him the tools similar to those he wields with Harlequins, which would mean picking either Joe Marchant or Henry Slade at outside centre and finding a power-runner to play the André Esterhuizen role.

Manu Tuilagi’s injury struggles are not making that easy. A Smith-Slade-Tuilagi combination finished the Australia victory last November before being split up after just eight minutes of the win against South Africa the following week. They were due to face Wales in the Six Nations until Tuilagi broke down in training.

Using Smith and leaving out Farrell, when the latter is available, would mean there is another inexperienced link in the chain. Nobody who witnessed the endgame at Suncorp could quibble with Farrell’s value and the selection of Guy Porter over Marchant, galvanising twin distributors with greater ballast, underlined Jones’ commitment to the pair. The hope is clearly a Smith-Farrell-Tuilagi unit at some stage, even just for a trial.

Guy Porter carries in heavy traffic on his Test debut - Getty Images
Guy Porter carries in heavy traffic on his Test debut - Getty Images

Even sceptics must acknowledge that Smith and Farrell have orchestrated some nice moments and troubled defences in each of the three outings that they have been together. That is a decent return, especially given the new faces elsewhere. Steward, for instance, is growing as a link player at full-back.

Smith and Farrell have dovetailed well and their mutual understanding will grow sharper. It still feels too soon to make an informed judgment on their worth as a 10-12 duo. Take this moment in the second half, zeroing in on another chip after England have earned a penalty advantage. Smith takes a pass from Jonny Hill and Farrell spots a pocket of space in behind the front line of defence. Despite looking as though he will dink over the top…

rugby
rugby

…Smith delays. By the time the kick comes, Farrell is in an offside position and cannot chase. Hunter Paisami cleans up easily:

This would appear to show two things. First, that Smith is perhaps still acclimatising to the pace of the top level and, second, that his embryonic partnership with Farrell has room for improvement.

England’s approach play up to the 22 was again let down by an inability to cross the try-line. Smith’s decision-making here, though – aside from the early grubber – was pretty sound. His looping pass towards Freeman brought about Perese’s yellow card:

In the 27th minute, he shovelled a rushed pass from Jack van Poortvliet onto Farrell and Jack Nowell was bundled into touch. Much later, following a break from Farrell, Smith sent Steward close with an inside ball. The fly-half lost some collisions in defence, and was yellow-carded when Australia targeted his channel in the second half, but also hinted at how he will enhance England.

On the back of Porter’s robust carry from this scrum...

rugby
rugby

...both Samu Kerevi and Nic White have been taken out of the game:

rugby
rugby

England might be expected to kick, but Smith calls for a pass from Care and instigates a move that earns 30 metres prior to a recovered box-kick:

Billy Vunipola and Jamie George have exemplified how proven performers can slot back into the Test arena. Jones must expect that Ford will be able to do the same for the World Cup, and is using Smith to explore his side’s ceiling ahead of that tournament.

England cannot rely on Tuilagi to be available for 2023 and, ideally, a flinty and skilful inside centre would emerge to join myriad options – Elliot Daly among them – at 13. Drafting in young Tigers is working, so watch out for Dan Kelly of Leicester. Porter is versatile as well.

We know Farrell can shift to fly-half. That much is certain. Smith’s potential is unknown, and remains exciting. While this has been a challenging trip for him, it should prove invaluable in the long term.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev