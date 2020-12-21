Why Australia isn't budging on its Covid vaccination plans

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Sydney has forced parts of the city into lockdown and prevented thousands of people crossing state borders in the days before Christmas. As the US and UK begin to vaccinate their populations, the fresh restrictions imposed in Australia have raised questions about whether its more measured approach to vaccination should be accelerated, even though case numbers remain tiny relative to the US and most of Europe.

Are there plans to begin vaccinations sooner?

No. On Monday the prime minister, Scott Morrison, and the health minister, Greg Hunt, reiterated there were no plans to fast-track the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, and that the process would not be rushed by the northern beaches outbreak or a potentially more infectious strain affecting the UK.

Morrison said the vaccine “will be available in March” as planned.

Has anything changed in terms of who gets the vaccine first?

No. Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination policy states that those who are at increased risk of exposure, those who are at risk of severe disease, or who are in a setting with high transmission potential will get the vaccine first, come March.

“This includes health and aged care workers; other care workers, including disability support workers; and people in other settings where the risk of virus transmission is increased, which may include quarantine workers,” the strategy states.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, older people and people with select, underlying medical conditions, and those “working in services critical to societal functioning including select essential services personnel and other key occupations required for societal functioning” will also be in the priority group. Morrison said he hoped all Australians would be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

What is the difference in the US and the UK?

Hunt told ABC News 24 on Monday: “What we have seen in the UK and the US, where they have respectively hundreds and thousands of daily deaths, is they have given what’s called an ‘emergency authorisation’. It means that the assessment process has not been completed, but given the scale of human tragedy and the agony they’re facing on a daily basis, they have done that [authorised the vaccine].”

Even with the outbreak in New South Wales, known as the Avalon cluster, the situation in Australia is nowhere near serious enough to authorise a rollout of a vaccine before the full approval process is complete.

“The one thing that we are absolutely certain about is making sure that our vaccination program is safe,” Hunt said. “There will be enormously powerful learnings that come from the UK and the US, but for Australians, given the circumstances, we are 100% committed to a full, thorough, but rapid assessment.

“We’re expecting the first of the Australian decisions in six weeks, or approximately, from our regulator, the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration], and then we’re on track to begin the first of the vaccinations in March, free, universally available, but voluntary for all Australians during 2021.”

What is the assessment process in Australia?

Morrison said during a Covid-19 update on Monday: “I can assure Australians that I will not be putting their health at risk in the way that we manage with the approval and deployment of the vaccine. It must be safe, it must follow all of those rules.”

The first rule is that a sponsor, usually a pharmaceutical company, must submit a “provisional determination application” to the TGA. At this stage, the TGA wants to see the nature of preliminary clinical data, and evidence of a plan to submit more comprehensive clinical data down the track. It also wants to see a strong argument and evidence for why the drug or medical device is needed.

The TGA wants to know what the active ingredients in the drug are, and these ingredients must have an Australian-approved name.

If the TGA grants provisional determination, the sponsor can apply for provisional registration of the vaccine.

In October, the TGA granted a provisional determination to AstraZeneca for its vaccine candidate being developed in conjunction with the UK’s Oxford University, and to Pfizer/BioNTech for their joint mRNA vaccine.

What happens next?

The pharmaceutical company must submit a comprehensive dossier to the TGA with details on clinical studies, non-clinical and toxicology studies, chemistry, manufacturing, risk management and other information.

This can amount to more than 100,000 pages so it takes time for the TGA to review it.

“The TGA may agree upfront to accept a limited number of rolling submissions of data during the evaluation phases, as well as reports from comparable overseas regulators,” the TGA states.

Will the vaccine be approved after that?

No. A team of technical experts then evaluates all the data.

For the Covid-19 vaccine, the independent advisory committee on vaccines will be involved. The committee is made up of world-leading experts in medicine and science and also includes a consumer advocate. The committee is chaired by Prof Allen Cheng, an infectious diseases physician, epidemiologist, director of infection prevention and healthcare epidemiology at Alfred Health, and acting chief health officer for Victoria.

TGA technical experts and the committee will be looking closely at the safety profile of the vaccine, its efficacy and whether enough data has been submitted to back the sponsor’s claims.

Once the TGA has provisionally registered the vaccine, it can be lawfully supplied in Australia. However, the TGA demands ongoing monitoring of medicines and medical devices even after they are approved for use and are registered.