Why the attempt to disqualify Madison Cawthorn isn’t misguided

Regarding “A misguided attempt to disqualify Madison Cawthorn,” (Jan. 13 Editorial):

The Editorial Board is wrong to dismiss the disqualification motion filed against Madison Cawthorn as resting on a “technicality embedded within the U.S. Constitution.”

The 14th Amendment is hardly a technicality, and is in fact the bulwark on which many of the most meaningful expansions of civil rights and democratic protections of the modern era have been based.

The complaint filed against Madison Cawthorn, rightly seeking to disqualify him for anti-democratic actions and incitement to civil violence in a deliberate attempt to usurp legitimate state power — exactly the kind of action this section of the 14th Amendment was written to punish — is a valid and honorable continuation of this tradition to protect the Republic.

Patrick Bradey, Charlotte

Gerrymandering

Stop the steal! No, not the bogus claims made by the former president. I’m talking about the Republican drawn maps that will steal the power of my vote for the next 10 years.

Gerrymandering is wrong no matter which party is in charge. The Constitution guarantees free and fair elections. So how is it fair if the majority of races are already predetermined?

All candidates should win or lose based on their beliefs and ability to convince voters they will fight for them. North Carolina citizens need to demand maps be drawn by a nonpartisan group who will reinstate the power of every vote. Then, democracy wins for all!

Kelly Morlacci, Charlotte

Biden and Schumer

The Jan. 12 article “Biden backs change in Senate filibuster rule” was blatant progressive propaganda. How can an article about President Biden and Senator Chuck Schumer advocating for abolishing the filibuster not mention that both men previously opposed this?

Biden has called it a “power grab by the majority party” that “extinguishes the power of independents and moderates” and opposed it during the presidential campaign. Schumer called it a “doomsday for democracy” that would turn America into a “banana republic.”

Curtis Martin, Charlotte

Voter laws

When states did not accept freeing their slaves, the federal government had a responsibility to step in. When states passed laws to separate Americans by the color of their skin, the federal government had a responsibility to step in.

Now, some states are passing new voting laws to prevent “election fraud,” even though the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, numerous lower courts and judges ruled no evidence of fraud, and the head of Homeland Security said the election was the most secure in U.S. history.

How can we come to any other conclusion but that the federal government has a duty to step in to stop hindering voters from being able to vote.

Buddy Lemmons, Charlotte

Teacher unions

Teacher unions have too much power. They are hurting our children in cities such as Chicago, when they call the shots for remote learning. It is unacceptable to allow teachers to stay home and receive pay while our children are suffering the consequences, falling behind socially, mentally and academically. What a shame to put any children through remote learning again. School choice looks better everyday.

Barbara Bell Kerr, Charlotte

NC GOP tax cuts

Regarding “A frustrated GOP wants to know: Why aren’t North Carolinians celebrating tax cuts?” (Jan. 11 Editorial):

Republicans like to tout reductions in income taxes, but rarely mention the associated increases in sales taxes. The Carolina Partnership for Reform might desire more cheering over GOP tax policies but many people recognize that these policies constitute a shell game that shifts tax burdens onto those who can least afford it. Tally up the 7% sales tax on natural gas to heat your home this winter, for just one example, and you will see how sales taxes chip away on any income tax benefits for the average family.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

Guns and schools

Yes, “Our Kids Need Us” ( Jan. 9 series)... to act like adults and not like kids ourselves. Guns are everywhere because someone wants it that way. Though it disgusts people to hear, this gun pandemic runs directly through politics — and a particular political party. Find within yourself the courage to stand up to the NRA, the gun lobby, the GOP — and the public acrimony that results. Without that courage, nothing will change. That is what our kids need from us. Nothing less.

Harry Taylor, Charlotte

Print newspapers

Cheers to Theoden Janes’ Jan. 12 piece on print newspapers. There is something about the tangibility of print vs the temporary existence of digital.

I subscribe to two papers. When I’m relegated to read the online version the experience is a fast-paced seemingly colder experience. But, when I settle into a print version of the newspaper with a cup of coffee, now that’s an enjoyable experience.

The morning “paper” is like a good road trip, it’s all about the journey more so than the destination.

Rick Flowe, Kannapolis