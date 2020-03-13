Why athletes have such strange superstitions

You're out for a leisurely walk and a black cat runs across the sidewalk in front of you. It's Friday the 13th, so you stay home. In our society the number 13 is so feared, (and there's a name for it, triskaidekaphobia) that many airlines will not have a Row 13 on their airplanes, and hotels and buildings will not label a 13th floor.

Have you ever wondered if athletes carry a lucky charm or four-leaf clover in their pockets or lockers? There are many superstitions in our society, but no sector of society is more superstitious than the world of sports. Certainly sports fans can be a superstitious bunch. Many wear their lucky shirts or hats, or sit in a certain spot while watching their team play.

One of my earlier studies showed that coaches and athletes can also be quite superstitious.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What purpose do superstitions serve in the sports world? Many superstitions have been handed down by tradition, such as not crossing bats while the team is hitting or not stepping on the line as you walk off a baseball field. Some superstitions begin by coincidence. For example, some athletes will not wash their socks as long as the team is on a winning streak. Some NASCAR drivers refuse to carry $50 bills or eat peanuts at the track because, presumably, somebody once had a bad wreck while carrying a $50 bill. Or after eating peanuts.

Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs developed a habit of eating chicken before every game. It may or may not have contributed to his 12 All-Star appearances, five batting titles and .328 career batting average. Tennis star Serena Williams ties her shoelaces in a particular way to keep good luck on her side. We know perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, wore a pair of University of North Carolina basketball shorts under his NBA uniform. "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky, used several superstitions, such as putting on his uniform in the same order, drinking specific beverages in a particular order, and always purposely pushing his first warmup shot to the net wide right. It is difficult to argue against any of these superstars' results.

Story continues

From these examples, you can see that some superstitions begin without any seemingly reasonable logic behind them. But why?

Athletes and coaches use superstitions to gain a sense of control in a sports environment where anything can happen. Superstitions are used to try to cope with the uncertainty of sports. From the perspective of coaches and athletes, they've spent numerous hours preparing and practicing for an upcoming event. If it is even remotely possible a superstition will help the team win, why not do it? Even in cases where some athletes feel superstitions are silly, they continue to use them to keep their teammates happy, or, simply say to themselves, "What's it going to hurt?"

Because of my work with athletes and research in this area I developed the following statement: "Superstition is an attempt to gain control, whereas prayer is putting control in God’s hands."

Certainly being religious does not preclude some athletes from utilizing superstitions. In some cases athletes may even use prayer as a superstition. In other words, instead of saying a prayer for religious purposes, the prayer is said because it is what the team usually does before the game begins — just like other superstitious behaviors such as rubbing the "lucky" sign before they run onto the field.

Also, athletes and coaches use superstitions to help them relax. Again the sports world has many unknown and unpredictable sides to it. Many athletes believe superstitions will help them deal with the stress and pressures that come with playing sports. Athletes report that their superstitions help them feel better.

Finally, superstitions help some athletes feel more confident about their performance. Years ago a Hall of Fame pitcher requested a sport psychologist he was working with wear a particular color jacket while he was pitching. In the sport psychology world, we had interesting discussions of whether a sport psychologist should promote this athlete's superstitious belief. The pitcher, however, felt much more confident about his upcoming performance knowing the superstition he believed in was being followed. Also, as with most coaches, athletes, and fans, if the superstition is not performed, it may disturb the upcoming game or performance because athletes feel uncomfortable (which can lead to interrupting thoughts during the game) because the superstitious behavior was not carried out.

Whether or not superstitions work is in the eye of the beholder. In many cases, perception is more important than reality. (Please note this column was written while I had a rabbit's foot in my pocket.)

— Kevin L. Burke is a sport psychology professor and consultant at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C. Contact him at kevinlburkeenterprises.com and follow him on Twitter: @SportPsyching.