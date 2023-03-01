Why is Arsenal vs Everton not on TV?

Arsenal face Everton at the Emirates Stadium (Getty Images)

Arsenal and Everton meet in a crucial Premier League fixtures for two clubs at opposite ends of the table at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts can move five points clear of Manchester City with victory, while a positive result for Everton on the road would be a significant boost as Sean Dyche bids to keep his side up.

The encounter was due to originally be played in September, but was postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A busy league, cup and European calendar meant finding a suitable date for the rescheduled fixture was not straight forward, but will finally take place this week, with early exits from the FA Cup for both clubs freeing space in a crowded schedule.

The match will not be live on TV for viewers in the United Kingdom, though. Here’s why:

When is Arsenal vs Everton?

Arsenal vs Everton is due to kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 1 March at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Why was Arsenal vs Everton postponed?

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League announced that action would be suspended, postponing all games due to be held on 10, 11 and 12 September. Among these was Everton’s visit to Arsenal - who then, as now, held a narrow advantage over Manchester City at the top of the league.

Why is it not on TV?

The match was not scheduled to be on TV before it was postponed and therefore is unable to be shown now, even though it has been rescheduled to a time at which viewers might usually expect to be able to tune in.

It is due to the Premier League’s blackout rule: as the match was due to be played at 3pm on a Saturday, the game fell within the period in which domestic broadcast on television is not permitted. Despite the postponement, the fixture cannot be reallocated to a broadcaster, and will not be shown.

How can I follow the game?

While the fixture won’t be shown live on TV in the UK, you can follow The Independent’s live blog coverage for match action.