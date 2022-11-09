Why are Arsenal not on TV in the Carabao Cup today?

(ES Composite)

Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie with Brighton tonight has not been selected for TV worldwide.

Not only in the UK will the game be unavailable to watch live but it has not made the cut as one of the few third-round ties which will be broadcast in foreign territories, either.

Sky Sports selected Manchester City versus Chelsea as their headline fixture in Wednesday’s action with Manchester United’s tie against Aston Villa moved to Thursday so that can also be aired live.

Arsenal played on Sunday as they defeated Chelsea, meaning they could not have played yesterday when a number of top Premier League sides were also not in action for much the same reason.

Abroad, Tottenham’s trip to Nottingham Forest and Liverpool versus Derby have been selected for TV.

That means Arsenal join West Ham versus Blackburn, Newcastle versus Crystal Palace and Southampton versus Sheffield Wednesday as only being able to watch live from inside the ground.

Mikel Arteta’s men host the Seagulls looking to continue their fine form, while atop the Premier League table and into the Europa League last-16.

