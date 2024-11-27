Why Arsenal masterclass against Sporting should have rest of Europe - and Liverpool - worried

Why Arsenal masterclass against Sporting should have rest of Europe - and Liverpool - worried

There has been plenty of debate over the past few weeks as to whether Arsenal are in or out of the title race, but their win over Sporting underlined why they should be viewed as contenders to go all the way in the Champions League.

Arsenal’s struggles on the road in Europe had been well documented going into their trip to Portugal, but they tore Sporting apart with a near-perfect away performance.

Ruthless in attack and solid at the back, they were three goals to the good by half-time. Sporting rallied after the break and pulled a goal back, but Arsenal responded by scoring two more.

Mikel Arteta hailed the victory as a landmark win - and so he should. The last time Arsenal scored five goals in a Champions League away game, Arteta was still playing for Everton.

Bukayo Saka flourished against Sporting on a rare evening where he wasn’t doubled up on (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The rest of Europe will have taken note of this result, just as they did three weeks ago when Sporting thumped Manchester City 4-1 on the same ground.

This is a talented Sporting team, who before last night had not lost in 90 minutes since March. They had also not been beaten at home in over a year.

Arsenal put five past them, with Sporting conceding as many goals against the Gunners as they had in their previous five Champions League home matches combined.

Arteta had urged his side before this match to be “efficient” in attack after failing to score in any of their last four European away games, and that is exactly what they were.

Performances on the road were Arsenal’s undoing in the Champions League last season and they will hope this is a turning point.

They won just one of their five away games in the competition last season, beating Sevilla in October. In both away legs of their knockout matches against Bayern Munich and Porto, they were beaten and failed to score.

Arteta is aware that is not good enough, but last night will have given him hope that Arsenal are learning at this level. It should not be forgotten this is only their second season back in the Champions League after a six-year absence.

When they are at their best, though, Arsenal look like a side that can compete with Europe’s elite and Sporting could not cope with them.

Arsenal brushed aside one of Europe’s most in-form teams with a five-goal hammering (REUTERS)

Martin Odegaard was majestic once again and his return has reignited the right side of Arsenal’s attack. In the first-half, 65 per cent of their attacks came down that flank and it was the source of the opening two goals.

Right-back Jurrien Timber’s brilliant cross found Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal’s opener and Bukayo Saka teed up Kai Havertz for the second after a lovely clipped ball from Thomas Partey.

It was vintage Arsenal under Arteta and one did have to wonder if Sporting had somehow only been watching tapes of the side over the past two months, when Odegaard was absent.

Everyone knows Arsenal’s biggest weapon is their right side, but Saka had a rare evening where he wasn’t doubled up on and Odegaard was given far too much space as well.

Even the third goal should not have taken Sporting by surprise, with Gabriel powering home a header from a corner.

The Brazilian mimicked Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres’ celebration after the goal and it summed up a difficult night for the Swede. Gabriel and William Saliba shackled him superbly and, bar one late shot when he struck the post, Gyokeres did not have a sniff.

Gabriel mimicked Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres’ celebration after his goal (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s defence gave their attack the platform to shine and, with injuries easing, the bench was back to making an impact.

Substitute Leandro Trossard headed home fellow replacement Mikel Merino’s saved shot, which made it 5-1 after Saka had helped himself to a fourth from the penalty spot.

Arsenal now look like a team brimming with confidence.

This win followed on from the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest and there is a sense Arteta’s side have momentum again, which is vital given they are nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners showed last season that they can go on a run and, on the evidence of last night, they can do so again.

Arsenal are contenders in the Champions League, but don’t rule them out of the title race either.