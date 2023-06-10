Why this aristocrat is fighting to legalise magic mushrooms

Joshua Dugdale - Felicity McCabe

On a sunny Thursday afternoon in May, a lamb is snoozing in the shaded well of a tree in Wasing, Berkshire – an idyllic scene that feels somewhat further than its 50 miles from Westminster, where, at the same time, ministers are debating whether to make psilocybin (the psychoactive compound in ‘magic’ mushrooms) more accessible.

It is a cause backed ardently by Joshua Dugdale, owner of the 4,000-acre Wasing Estate, descendant of an 18th century map-publishing empire and David Cameron’s cousin – which is to say, not the mental image one might have of a frontline psychedelics revolutionary. In his polo shirt and smart jeans combo he certainly looks more preppy than trippy, a beaded wristband (a gift from the Amazonian Yawanawà tribe, I later discover) the only hint of anything out of the aristo ordinary.

Dugdale, whose campaigning has earned him the moniker ‘the mindful aristocrat’, believes that psilocybin could be a vital tool in treating conditions such as depression, anorexia and trauma – and that the UK Government’s reticence to take into account research demonstrating promise in all of these areas will needlessly continue to blight the lives of sufferers.

‘It’s extraordinary that the Government is so slow-moving,’ he says after the debate. MPs including Danny Kruger and Crispin Blunt expressed their support for decriminalisation, but the debate seemed to stall again with the no-show of Chris Philp, the Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire. (Philp addressed his absence in the Commons a few days later, saying, ‘I regret that I was not in Parliament at the time of the debate[…] I was at the defence establishment in Porton Down at the time.’)

‘Ultimately it is about saving lives,’ Dugdale says, ‘and when other legal drugs, alcohol and tobacco, take so many – thousands per year – it’s crazy we are restricting ourselves from the benefits of psilocybin.’

Dugdale inherited Wasing following the death of his mother (Lady Cecilia ‘Cylla’ Dugdale, daughter of Sir William Mount, 2nd Baronet of Wasing Place) in 2018. He first tried magic mushrooms as a student, and ‘didn’t particularly warm to them’ – it wasn’t until he heard a talk in 2005, while working as a documentary filmmaker, that the old Etonian began treading this lesser-known path between well-to-do and woo-woo.

Now, the 48-year-old is certain that psilocybin can be ‘transformative for society’, and has been working alongside the Psilocybin Access Rights (PAR) group – originally part of the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group, and now its own splinter outfit – so that others may be convinced too. ‘If over time more people have access to [psilocybin] then I have no doubt we will be creating a society of kinder, nicer people, with more creativity, less depression and, most importantly, people more connected to nature.’

Luke Jelen, a psychiatrist at King’s College London, explains that psilocybin, which is found in more than 50 species of fungi, ‘has the potential to disrupt typical patterns of connectivity between brain areas, allowing for new communication between areas and weakening previously strong connections’. Once ingested, it breaks down into a substance called psilocin, which is thought to stimulate the brain’s serotonin system (responsible for our mood) – encouraging flexibility between our neural connections.

‘These changes in brain connectivity may help explain its potential therapeutic benefits,’ Jelen says, with study participants reporting a ‘rewiring’ effect within the brain (typically, provided the drug has been taken with the assistance of a practitioner or ‘guide’ in a clinical setting with an eye mask and earphones, and with therapy as part of the treatment).

While talk of psychedelics sparks associations with Woodstock and free love – or, more recently, Silicon Valley tech bros taking them in small amounts to increase creativity, a practice known as microdosing – research has shown significant clinical promise. In November, the largest study of the drug to date found that almost a third of patients with severe depression went into rapid remission after just one 25mg dose of psilocybin (when coupled with therapy).

It is ‘crazy’, Dugdale says, that people in the UK can be imprisoned just for possessing a drug that was (in fresh, non-packaged form) legal until 2005. While headlines at the time fumed over the ‘rushed’ decision, made by then-Home Secretary Charles Clarke, the matter has seemingly remained at the bottom of the pile in the near-two decades since.

That 2005 law change happened in the same year Dugdale attended a talk by American mycologist Paul Stamets. Hearing for the first time about the neuroplasticity that ingesting certain mushroom species can trigger in the brain, he experienced it himself at an after-party that night – joining a queue at random that would turn out to lead to a mobile planetarium where attendees took mushrooms, lay on their backs, and listened to a man with a laser explain the history of the universe. It sounds ‘a little bit cheesy’ now, he says, but nonetheless proved transformative.

Dugdale describes taking psilocybin as feeling ‘slightly discombobulating, and there’s definitely a bit of nausea and anxiety at the beginning. And then there can be a visual experience’ – users have described a kaleidoscope of colour, brighter and more intense than anything imaginable. After that, Dugdale has found, trips result in him ‘getting my to-do list done’. But he also describes something deeper, more emotionally profound. He says he finds himself reminded of the people who matter most. Relationships that he has perhaps not been maintaining well enough come front of mind.

His parents (Cylla and Sir William Dugdale, 2nd Baronet of Blyth Hall) have in the past formed part of his trips, which can last up to six hours, leaving him feeling that ‘they’re happy with me’. There’s also ‘a sense of forgiveness’, he says, for what he describes as the ‘guilt’ ingrained since childhood – ‘that I’m not good enough, or I’m not doing enough, or I’m failing in some way’.

Where did that come from? ‘People might say that stems from your parents, but I loved my parents dearly – they were both fantastic, amazing people.’ Still, it was hard, he concedes, to measure himself against his father, who as head of the National Water Council helped Margaret Thatcher to defeat the unions, taught Cameron to shoot rabbits, and was chairman at Aston Villa during the 1970s. ‘Maybe there was a sense that he was so good at what he did, it was like: how can I compare myself to him?’

Psilocybin’s ability to heal past wounds became part of the national conversation in January, when the Duke of Sussex recalled how certain plants ‘had a way of working like medicine’ for veterans like him who were suffering from trauma. Yet the spotlight turned out not to be all that useful, Dugdale says, searching for a diplomatic way to describe the Duke’s admission, which was mentioned at the same time as revealing he had killed members of the Taliban. ‘It was very triggering for some people,’ he eventually says.

However, it’s a topic Dugdale feels passionately about. Plant-based substances like psilocybin and ayahuasca, which have been used for healing in indigenous cultures for at least 1,000 years, are only more recently being understood in the West as a potential therapy for those struggling with the after-effects of war. Through PAR, Dugdale met Keith Abraham, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who left the Parachute Regiment in 2012, who opened his eyes to the scope of those psilocybin can radically help.

‘I was unwell,’ Abraham tells me of his return to Britain – his brain fogged by the loss of friends killed in conflict, others living with life-changing injuries, and the dissolution of his relationship. Seeking medical help led him to be prescribed antidepressants, which made him feel ‘totally numb, which was very, very unpleasant. I’d rather feel my trauma than feel that numb again.’

Other therapies either worked for a time or didn’t, and none got to the root of his pain. Eighteen months on, and working at JP Morgan, colleagues told him that they had tried psychedelic therapy and thought it might provide the cognitive shift that Abraham needed. Desperate for a solution, he flew to Peru to try it, and after two sessions, ‘I knew I was healed.’

Such is Abraham’s gratitude that he has since ‘dedicated my life to helping other people to access those medicines’. Yet he is hamstrung by the UK’s restrictive laws, and the fact that flying around the world to countries where indigenous medicines are legal is an unaffordable and impractical solution for most. ‘People are dying, because they can’t get the help they need,’ he says. ‘This is potentially life-saving, life-changing medicine.’

Around the world, governments are taking note: since 2019, psilocybin has been decriminalised in cities across the US including Seattle, Colorado, Washington, DC and Detroit; earlier this year, Australia approved its use for patients with treatment-resistant depression, making it the first country in the world to legally recognise the substance as medicine. As such, the global psychedelic drug market is predicted to hit $10.75 billion come 2027 – more than double the $4.75 billion valuation it received in 2020. Yet England’s current restrictions (psilocybin is a ‘schedule 1 substance’, or the highest level) ‘hinder necessary research that could ultimately benefit patients’, Jelen says.

An Australia-style setup isn’t what Dugdale wants for the UK, however. ‘Australia has rushed it,’ in his opinion. He believes it should be accessible to those aged 25 and over, either for medicinal or recreational uses, via a well-regulated framework.

Not all share Abraham and Dugdale’s view, of course. While it is generally considered to be low-risk, no substance is altogether absolved: a study published last month cited three reports of psilocybin being linked to cardiac arrest. There remain concerns about its potential to trigger erratic episodes among a small subset of vulnerable people, and how it may interact with existing medication. Even the most prominent researchers in the area stress the need for more studies to be carried out before psilocybin can become a part of mental health treatment. Dugdale says he is well aware that it is ‘powerful medication’ and agrees it should not be dabbled with, as if a glass of wine.

Among PAR peers, Dugdale is known as the ‘chief hustle officer’ – a designation that reflects his work connecting the group with big names in the field and working on campaign launches. ‘I haven’t spoken with Dave about this,’ he says when I ask whether Cameron has ever offered up much guidance on lobbying governments – but he says learning how to campaign during Covid, when Wasing’s wedding venue was shuttered, provided sufficient schooling.

Dugdale also wants to trumpet Abraham and PAR’s message the best way he knows how – festivals at his home’s ample back yard. Having hosted the Glade festival at Wasing between 2004 and 2008 (born out of a stage of the same name at Glastonbury), he has some form in the area and now with six friends presides over the Medicine Festival – tagline: The Medicine You Seek Is Seeking You – which returns for a fourth time in August. This year’s festival will see 6,000 attendees, nearly double 2022’s 3,500: researchers in the likes of neuroscience and ecology fill the crowd, Dugdale says, as well as veterans, people working in the land sector, elders from tribal communities, and global activists (he counted 28 nationalities last year).

Later this month, he will also launch On the Mount, a concert weekender at the estate’s new event space to be headlined by Primal Scream, Jack Johnson, Sigur Rós and Ben Howard. The opening ceremony, Solstice at the Mount, will feature a blend of music and medicine, with the chief of the Yawanawà tribe, who Dugdale once followed for a documentary (hence the wristband), flying over specially, before a night of fireside music and talks from folk singers and ‘peace pilgrims’.

The festival side of what Dugdale sees as his wider campaign is rather different from the straighter-laced lobbying. The bonanza attracts incomers ‘from all walks and all ages, people who are interested in nature and beautiful music, but also scientists, AI and tech geeks, and a large contingency who are into spirituality’. They transform the estate into ‘a magnificent temporary city’, where dancing and healing circles go on until 3am. It’s also an entirely alcohol-free affair, with proceeds going to support indigenous groups.

Does the, ahem, alternative roster at what has been described as the ‘wokest festival on earth’ raise eyebrows in his conservative Berkshire enclave? The question is ‘a bit sensitive’, he mulls, ‘but I think [the neighbours] do welcome it. They’re really intrigued by it.’ The attendance of the vicar last year felt like the ultimate seal of local approval, he adds.

Bringing ‘a more earth-loving culture into connection with our traditional spiritual structures may solve the riddle of our spiritual vacuum’, Dugdale thinks. It is now for older generations to ask themselves how to ‘bring our young into a more spiritual culture which is brotherly, and Christian, and has good human values’.

For Dugdale, on most questions, nature is the answer. That applies not only to mushrooms for mental health treatment or spirituality, but the issues currently facing teenagers (of which he has two). ‘So many of my friends are suffering with challenges with their teenage kids due to their gaming, or anorexia, or issues with anxiety and depression,’ he says, with his peers struggling to get their children outdoors at all, or prise them away from their bedrooms and screens.

Both he and his wife (Diana Redvers, daughter of John Redvers, a church deacon who converted to Catholicism before becoming a portrait artist for the likes of Siegfried Sassoon and Cecil Parkinson) think that educating children and their parents about the potential of nature in enhancing their wellbeing could have a seismic effect. Nature retreats for teenagers are yet to feature among the current offerings at Wasing – which include weddings, wellness breaks, yoga courses, sound baths, pumpkin picking and the summer concerts – but they may not be all that far off.

The natural world did not loom particularly large during Dugdale’s own childhood in Birmingham (he still travels back for all of Villa’s home games). Yet weaving it into our modern existence has become his driving force.

Four years ago, Wasing went organic, now growing the likes of spelt and rye for the breakfasts it serves to wedding guests, and barley for brewing beer; it is a mixed-use farm, home to a herd of Sussex cattle, with hot water and heating – and gin – generated on site. ‘I see Wasing very much as a space for building community,’ Dugdale says, ‘and part of that is educating people on what it is to be in nature, and their relationship with nature.’

Blending ancient traditions with a new future at Wasing is now Dugdale’s goal. His parents were spiritual – regular churchgoers ‘more likely found taking communion than taking mushrooms’ – but his own forays with psilocybin have been a balm in their absence. They would have loved the 264-year-old estate’s second life, he thinks. ‘Hopefully it would make them proud.’

