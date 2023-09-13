Why Ariana Grande Skipped the 2023 MTV VMAs

Reports have emerged that Ariana Grande is now in New York with new boyfriend Ethan Slater, but that doesn’t mean the singer had any good reason to attend the MTV VMAs ceremony in nearby Newark, New Jersey. Grande is not nominated for any VMAs, so she unsurprisingly opted not to attend what would’ve been her first award show of the year.

For what it’s worth, Grande last attended the ceremony in 2020.

Grande did make headlines this afternoon for her confession in a Vogue beauty video about using fillers in the past. “I feel like my relationship to beauty has changed so much over the years especially because I started so young,” she began. “You know, being exposed to so many voices at a young age, especially when people have like, things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing and not. But you know, when you’re 17, you don’t know that yet. I, over the years, used makeup as a disguise, or as something to hide behind. More and more and more hair, the thicker the eyeliner, whatever, and that can be so beautiful at times, and I still do have love for it and appreciation for it, but I think as I get older, I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore. I think of it as self expression now and accentuating what is here. Our relationship to beauty is so personal. We’re here talking about beauty secrets, isn’t the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?



“Full transparency: As a beauty person, as I do my lips, I’ve had a ton of lip filler over the years and botox,” she continued. “I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? Didn’t expect to get emotional.



“For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and botox and maybe I’ll start again with it, I don’t know, to each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support [it]. But I know for me, I was just like, ‘Oh! I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more.’ And I just think aging is such a—it can be such a beautiful thing. Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah! But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss if we’re sitting here, talking about beauty secrets.”

