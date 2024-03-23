Why aren't Brazil wearing yellow kit against England? Famous shirt ditched for Wembley friendly

England play Brazil for the first time in seven years when they host the Selecao is a prestigious friendly this evening.

But there will be a different look to the five-time World Cup winners at Wembley.

Brazil have ditched their iconic yellow shirts that stir memories of legends like Pele, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

Instead they will wear their blue away strip, in a move that is likely to disappoint football traditionalists.

Brazil wore their famous yellow shirts in the historic match against England at the 1970 World Cup, famous for Gordon Banks’ miraculous save from Pele.

They have worn yellow in their previous six matches against England at Wembley.

But this time they will walk out in the blue they wore against England at the World Cup in 2002, when Ronaldinho audaciously lobbed David Seaman.

Why aren’t Brazil wearing yellow against England?

Brazil have just released their latest Nike home and away kits ahead of the Copa America this summer.

They face Spain in another friendly next week and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Nike see the two games as an opportunity to parade both kits.

CBF have decided to go with blue against England and yellow against Spain.

England are likely to show off their new purple away kit when they play Belgium at Wembley next week.