Why are so many players making their MLB debuts during the 2020 postseason?

The first World Series in baseball history was played in 1903. In the 116 years between then and last season, only two players made their big-league debuts in the postseason.

Already this year, three have.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff made his own list of one, as the only player ever to start a postseason game, filling in for Byron Buxton in right field in the second game of the wild-card series last week. The 22-year-old’s first game ever was the Twins’ last of the year as the Astros eliminated them, but he had a couple of hard-hit balls, including a hit, and diving catch.

Twenty-three-year-old southpaw Shane McClanahan became the first pitcher to debut in a postseason game in the Tampa Bay Rays’ Game 1 loss to the Yankees in the Division Series. He gave up a walk, a hit, and a stolen base in his ninth-inning mop-up duty Monday, but escaped unscathed after recording the last out of the inning.

Ryan Weathers hadn’t pitched above Class A before the San Diego Padres’ first NLDS game this week. An aggravated arm injury forced Mike Clevinger from his start after only 24 pitches, necessitating yet another bullpen game for the Padres. Weathers, a 20-year-old left-hander, ended up throwing 1 ⅓ hitless innings.

And if Clevinger is put on the Injured List, Padres’ top prospect MacKenzie Gore could be added to the roster — setting up a potential fourth big-league debut in the postseason, twice as many as had ever come before.

It’s tempting to chalk this up to the seemingly limitless weirdness of 2020. Right now, teams are facing off in empty neutral-site stadiums after a 60-game regular season and a 16-team wild-card round. Baseball organizations are such delicate, fine-tuned machines that any shift in environment will change the equations used to determine things like call-up dates. But if anything, the circumstances this year, which included a cancellation of the minor-league season, seem to make prospect development more difficult than ever.

So why this small but sudden trend of players debuting the postseason?

Eyes on the alternate site

“One of the most formidable challenges this season was losing the minor-league season and trying to correlate time spent at an alternate site, and how did that compare to time spent in Double-A or Triple-A,” Twins general manager Thad Levine said, referring to the training camps teams ran internally for up to 32 players in the absence of affiliated seasons this year.

“I think the superficial easy answer was to say, these guys have not had an opportunity to play games and develop, and you would rarely bring up a player straight from Double-A, or even Triple-A to make their major-league debut in the postseason or even in a playoff stretch,” Levine said. “But I think we tried to take a little bit more of a below-the-surface, sophisticated look at what the competition was like at the alternate site.”

There are two big differences between the alternate sites and the affiliated teams where these players would have been in previous years during the regular season: Proximity and control. The Twins’ alternate site was in St. Paul, 13 miles from their big-league ballpark. The Rays’ training camp was in Port Charlotte, 80 miles from Tampa Bay. And the Padres’ was just seven miles from their home stadium at the University of San Diego.

“And so major-league coaches and front office people were able to go over and watch him play and watch him develop,” Levine said about Kirilloff. “Where normally, you're relying on minor-league staffers exclusively and scouts — obviously we trust those groups — but it's even more magnified, I think, when major-league coaching staff members and/or major-league front office people are able to lay eyes on a player.”

