Why is Arches National Park so famous? What to know about the popular Utah destination.

The name says it all.

Arches National Park is famous for its iconic arches. With more than 2,000 such formations documented within its borders, Arches boasts the "densest concentration of natural stone arches in the world" and the "most famous natural stone arch in the world," according to the park.

The geological marvels, millennia in the making, drew more than 1.46 million visitors last year and are so popular that the park has a reservation system in place for entry during its busy season.

Here's what visitors should know about Arches National Park, the second national park USA TODAY is spotlighting in a year-long series ending with Zion.

What is so special about Acadia National Park: Interesting facts you may not know

'A big crazy adventure': Teen who biked from Alaska to Argentina is backpacking his way home

The nearly full Flower Moon rises in the middle of the North Window Arch in Arches National Park in Utah on May 24, 2021.

Where is Arches National Park?

Arches National Park is near Moab, Utah. The nearest airports are:

Canyonlands Regional Airport, which is only 11 miles from the park entrance but offers limited flights.

Grand Junction Regional Airport, 109 miles from the park entrance.

Salt Lake City International Airport, 230 miles from the entrance.

When did Arches become a national park?

Arches became a national park on Nov. 12, 1971. Before that, it was Arches National Monument.

President Herbert Hoover established the national monument in 1929. Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower expanded and reshaped its borders before President Richard Nixon declared Arches a national park in 1971, according to the park.

How many acres does Arches National Park cover?

Arches National Park spans 76,519 acres, or 119 square miles, according to the park.

Did Native Americans live in Arches National Park?

The Hopi Tribe, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Las Vegas Paiute, Moapa Band of Paiute Indians of the Moapa River Reservation, Navajo Nation, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, Pueblo of Zuni, Rosebud Sioux, San Juan Southern Paiute, Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Ute Indian Tribe of Uintah and Ouray Reservation, and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe all have historical ties to the land, according to the park.

Story continues

Story continues below.

What is the most popular arch at Arches ?

Delicate Arch is not only the most famous arch at Arches National Park, but it's also "the most famous natural stone arch in the world," according to the park. It's also the largest free-standing arch in the park, with a 46-foot-high, 32-foot-wide light opening.

Landscape Arch is the longest arch in the park. It also has the longest span of any arch in North America, with a light opening spanning 306 feet, the park says.

Delicate Arch is a must-see site for many visitors at Arches National Park.

What are some little-known facts about Arches National Park?

► The whole area used to be underwater. "During the lower Triassic Period the area of Arches National Park was covered by a shallow, marine sea," according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

► The weather can be wild, swinging by more than 40 degrees in a single day.

► The park's iconic Balanced Rock isn't actually balanced but attached. "The slick rock boulder of Entrada Sandstone sits attached to its eroding pedestal of Dewey Bridge mudstone," according to the park, which notes the boulder alone weighs an estimated 3,577 tons, about the weight of 27 blue whales.

► Pictographs in the park are more complex than meet the eye. Using a digital camera that captured images at different infrared wavelengths, a park volunteer helped uncover rich details that weren't visible to the naked eye in 2007.

► The Olympic torch was carried through Arches National Park ahead of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Balanced Rock stands 128 feet tall and can be seen from the road at Arches National Park.

What is the best month to visit Arches National Park ?

Arches National Park's busiest months are March through October, with the weeks around Easter, Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend being "especially busy," according to the park. Travelers who hope to avoid crowds may want to visit in November, when crowds are thinner and it's not too cold.

America's least-visited national parks: Perfect places for nature lovers who hate crowds

What is the #1 national park? These were the 15 most visited in 2022

How many days do you need in Arches National Park ?

Visitors can spend as little as a day in Arches National Park or two to three days slowly soaking it in. Camping overnight allows visitors to stargaze among one of the darkest skies in the Southwest, according to Arches.

How long does it take to hike Arches National Park?

Several trails, like Sand Dune Arch Trail and Double Arch Viewpoint and Trail, can take as little as 15 minutes. Others, like Delicate Arch Trail and Devils Garden Trail, take several hours.

A group of visitors try to jump in unison at North Window in Arches National Park on June 21, 2013.

How long does it take to drive through Arches National Park?

It would take about 4½ hours to drive all of Arches' paved roads, with short stops at scenic outlooks, according to the park.

Can you just drive through Arches National Park?

Cars are the most common mode of transportation in the park, which offers no public transportation. Visitors can see several sites from the road, but many require hiking in.

Story continues below.

Can I get into Arches without a timed entry?

Timed-entry reservations are required to enter Arches between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from April 1 through Oct. 31. Tickets cost $2 per vehicle and are available at recreation.gov.

Reservations are required in addition to park entry fees, which cost $30 per private vehicle, $25 per motorcycle, or $15 per person without a car, including cyclists and hikers.

Free park days: Enter any of America's national parks for free on these five days in 2023

A veteran's legacy: Free lifetime access to national parks for fellow vets and Gold Star Families

What time does Arches National Park open?

Arches National Park is open 24 hours a day. Visitors should plan to arrive early in the morning or later in the day. The park notes that many trailhead parking lots can fill up by 7:30 a.m. during the summer, but congestion clears up by late afternoon when visitors are rewarded with stunning sunsets and a spectacular night sky.

Story continues below.

What is the Mighty Five in Utah?

There are five national parks in Utah – Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion, which together are known as the Mighty Five.

Arches is only about 30 minutes away from Canyonlands.

Which park is better, Zion or Arches?

Neither. They are both awe-inspiring in their own ways.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Arches National Park is so famous and unlike anywhere else