Why Would Anyone Take a College Course on Urbit?

Daniel Kuhn
·12 min read

The problem with teaching crypto in a university setting is your lesson plans can quickly become out of date almost the moment you write them, Neal Davis, a former University of Illinois professor, said. That’s probably true for most things in tech.

“The problem that crypto education faces is that it's a very fast-moving field and things are going to rot very quickly,” Davis said. Still, if academia wants to have any relevance at all within this fast-emerging industry, it needs to find ways to stay up-to-date.

This interview is part of CoinDesk's "Education Week."

“You know, go build a DALL-E [AI-generated digital art platform] course – Stable Diffusion is everywhere,” he added, referring to the artificial intelligence tools that were announced last month. Davis might also add Urbit, the controversial computer infrastructure platform, to that list.

And indeed, he did. In 2020, Davis became the first U.S. professor to teach a computer science class dedicated to Urbit. Urbit is a wildly ambitious attempt to rebuild the internet from the ground up.

Unlike the server-client paradigm that dominates modern computing, Urbit uses public key cryptography to enable anyone to run their own servers. If decentralized finance (DeFi) is removing middlemen from finance, Urbit wants to remove middlemen from anything you can do with a computer, from email to logins.

The system, under active development since 2013 by the San Francisco-based organization Tlon, has seen an accelerated pace of activity in recent years. Its developer pool now counts hundreds of coders, and Tlon’s leadership and other Urbit ecosystem startups are now directly targeting DeFi projects and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) to use their software offerings.

See also: DAOs Are the Real Meritocracies | Opinion

That said, Urbit is still very much a niche interest. But Davis said there is value for students to learn an entirely new way of computing. “Hoon is only useful on Urbit,” he said, referring to the network’s bespoke programming language, as are other concepts and tools on Urbit. (Davis left Illinois University to work full time teaching “Hoon School” through the Urbit Foundation.)

“Some of those will no doubt prove extremely fruitful and others pointless, but the trial is well worth the effort,” he said. “It's for the tinkerers and hackers, it's for the freethinkers and the poets.”

And what Davis’ eight graduate students learned two years ago is likely still relevant. Not only is Urbit challenging the for-profit, proprietary software model pioneered in the valley, but it’s also taking a deliberately slow approach to network design to ensure the system remains stable. Urbit’s core software releases count backwards to zero, at which point the “kernel” will reach absolute zero and be frozen in time.

CoinDesk recently sat down with Davis and talked about other experimental computing models, how decentralized tools could be changing academia and the months to come for Urbit. A lightly edited transcript of the conversation follows.

What initially attracted you to Urbit?

I've always been a collector of computational curiosities, I suppose. The margins of computing from the very early days onward. The early computers that were in Base 10, not binary. Soviet “water computers.” Analog computing has a long and very interesting history. So I've always been compelled by many of the alternative paths that computing could have taken. The things that could have been and the things that may yet be have a lot to teach us about the way that computing works. Some of these things are languages like APL [A Programming Language] or competing architectures like the Mill architecture, which is an alternative chip design – an alternative CPU. And, of course, Web3 and the like have developed many very interesting proposals.

(Neal Davis)
(Neal Davis)

​​I had encountered Urbit around 2016, shortly after it was leaked to the public. Probably on social media [Editor's note: Hacker]. I gave it a shot, tried to make things work and as it turns out at that time unless you knew someone at Tlon you probably weren't gonna be able to figure out the project. The docs were to a large degree inside baseball – by Tlon developers for Tlon developers – which makes sense because it wasn’t yet voiced to the broader world.

And so I tried it for a couple days, then set it down and moved on. And then sometime in mid 2019 Tlon announced that they were going to do the Hoon School [to teach Urbit’s native functional programming language]. So I signed up for that, and then started digging into the system. It turns out there's all sorts of very intriguing ideas. They're building things like Kelvin versioning: The idea that you're drawing your system towards some sort of crystalline – if not perfection, then – stasis.

See also: Autodidacts, Welcome!

Urbit is more of a specification than an operating system, in some sense. And while the computing paradigm is not completely unique across the way that we do things – like subscription driven computing – it's moderately uncommon in broader computing, web front ends, SSE [server-sent event] streams, and these sorts of things. This was an area in the late 1970s and 1980s that, to some extent, never bore fruit. And it turns out that actually we built a system that uses something like “dataflow computing,” as they would have recognized it back then.

But there's a lot of other parts of the system that most people never really dig into – the memory model [the Loom] is very innovative, a very interesting way of handling persistent and transient memory. In a way that solves some of the issues that you have with conventional operating system paging paradigms and so forth. It’s like discovering a door that you didn't know was there. There's a whole house behind this door, and it’s much stranger and more intriguing than you may have thought.

Where does teaching Urbit fit into the paradigm of computer science education?

When the grad committee [of the University of Illinois] approved the class in 2020, I felt a little bit like the dog that caught the car and had to figure out what to do with it. What I ended up building – the structure of that grad seminar – was trying to take a technical and critical look at what Urbit was attempting as an operating platform. How well does it implement this idea? Are there broader lessons or applications that we can gain from examining this arcane structure, or how it’s being built?

I was trying to expose them to the edge of the strange and interesting things [in computing] that populate everything around you, but most of the time you don't notice? Developers are enculturated into a certain way of approaching computing, and very few people step very far outside of that standard way of doing things.

But there's a lot of things that are untenable about continuing down the current road. I mean, one of the common criticisms that [Urbit creator Curtis] Yarvin and others have made is that the software stack from top to bottom has become illegible.

There's an anecdote about the MIT [computer science] department, which used to teach everything from the structure and interpretation of computer programs in [the early programming language] Lisp to the things that were happening on the metal [Editor's note: computing hardware, including chips]. And at some point later on, they switched to Python (because all the libraries were in Python) when the stack had become illegible enough. Some of this is on the hardware side or because increasingly convoluted optimizations made it hard for you to see what's happening in the actual execution.

You may be writing something that you think is straightforward, but because it passes through different layers of libraries and interpreters and operating systems and handlers, you don't actually know what this is gonna look like by the time it gets to the chip. And so it's easy to lose touch with the concrete, fundamental ground of computer science. Computer science is wonderful because it's this marriage of these extremely abstract highfalutin ideas about mathematics and the physics of pushing bits around a wafer of silicon.

What’s your take on the world of cryptocurrency – is there CS innovation happening there worth studying at a university?

So to start at the end, I don't know what the course situation looks like at this point. The problem that crypto education faces is that it's a very fast-moving field and things are going to rot very quickly.

There are probably certain technologies that could stay up to date on. Like if you're learning [Ethereum programming language] Solidity, Solidity doesn't evolve very fast as a language. You can talk about the EVM [Ethereum Virtual Machine] architecture – but Ethereum is just switching to proof-of-stake and this changes some aspects of the ways that we think about the blockchain as a distributed virtual machine.

It’s like discovering a door that you didn't know was there. There's a whole house behind this door, and it’s much stranger and more intriguing than you may have thought.

There are a lot of small projects that have some uptake and some interesting ideas. And maybe these interesting ideas will make their way into other blockchains or maybe they'll be forgotten. So you have this problem of writing a course on blockchain and Web3 technologies that would actually be helpful. If you found a book on Ethereum from 2018, how much value would that help you today?

It might be more of a historical curiosity.

Stepping further back: The roots of blockchains are actually in Bell Labs in the late 1980s, when Scott Stornetta was working on the almost theological problem of memory. The way he phrased it was “can one man make a witness of the truth against the world in such a way that the entire world cannot conspire to overcome it?” That’s a very interesting question. And I don't know that he succeeded in that original sense but there’s still a company, Surety, that publishes a hash using their system in the New York Times every week.

See also: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Where In the World Is the Most Research Being Produced?

But sometimes experiments are worth running, even if they don’t get anywhere. Satoshi Nakamoto took the blockchain idea and coupled it with a distributed consensus algorithm that actually made it viable to do in a distributed way. Like Urbit [IDs] bitcoin is pseudonymous; it's not really an anonymous set of transactions like zcash, there are persistent and public identities [like a blockchain address]. But it's enough to set off this whole revolution in the way that we're thinking about what kinds of knowledge should be publicly available.

So are they worth studying? I think what blockchain related technologies really accomplished was a complete parallax shift that many have not grappled with yet, in the ways that a lot of things that were formerly open only to governments have now been pushed to the protocol layer. Like, in a sense, fiscal policy matters less and less every passing year as more and more things move to decentralized finance chains. You can argue whether this is pragmatic or useful, but what we're getting with blockchain is a way that's fundamentally reordering human knowledge and human modes of communication. In a way it’s fulfilling what the internet started – the telos of fully distributed computing. So there's all these interesting, technical details that are worth trying out and worth studying.

So what’s the university's role in that world?

That's both a political question and a meta-political question. There's a pragmatic question of how universities will react in the near to medium term to the explosion of distributed [everything]. One thing that's happened in this regard is that they have, I think, expanded their credentialing. They have a monopoly on credentialing in most countries in the world. There's been a lot of moves towards things like making college free for everyone or expanding the number of professional degrees offered. It started with the MBA, but there are a lot of others now – Master's of Engineering, Master's of Professional Administration, Master's of Administration. They definitely have a strong edge over most upstarts [Editor's note: like soulbound tokens] to the extent that they want to continue to be powerful, large, relevant bodies.

I also think they should be taking seriously the idea of putting a lot of their endowment into cryptocurrency – the serious ones with a chance of being around in 1,000 years. Universities have been around for as long, so it's a safe bet that they'll figure out a way to still be around.

See also: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022

There's a lot of steps that institutions seemingly should be averse to, that are the right move ultimately, when talking about how the internet reorganized access to information. MIT’s OpenCourseWare is 21 years old now – they put essentially all of their science and engineering content online for free. The effect was not to depress the value of college education. It buoyed MIT, because it was MIT saying, “we have the best content in the world and we're willing to show you how good it is.”

Any advice for professors interested in running a course like you did?

So I would strongly encourage professors to find the time to build new classes on technologies they find interesting. I picked Urbit as my platform because I find it interesting, but there's a zillion platforms that are being built and evolving rapidly.

The academy tends to be late to things, when the material is three or four years old and the world has moved on. There should be a lot more experimentation, particularly using the grad and undergrad seminar framework that most universities have, that don't require as much bureaucratic overhead. Build these things, get them out there. I encourage them to make their courses public, because that's going to be a big boost for them professionally by showing they’re working on interesting things that are active and relevant. You know, go build a DALL-E [AI-generated digital art platform] course – Stable Diffusion is everywhere. But I doubt it’ll actually make it into many classes this semester.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs