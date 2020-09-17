'Antebellum' is mostly set on a plantation. But the directors reject the label 'slavery horror'

For first-time filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the process of bringing Lionsgate's "Antebellum" to life was quite literally the stuff of nightmares.

The psychological thriller, which was written and directed by the longtime directing partners, stars Janelle Monáe as Veronica "Eden" Henley, a woman living seemingly opposing existences as a successful author in contemporary times and a long-suffering slave in the antebellum South. But a surprise twist reveals itself in the film's third act.

The story, which came to Bush in a dream following the sudden and unexpected losses of his father and best friend, felt "seeded by the ancestors," he said by phone before the film's Friday PVOD release.

"I've never thought of myself as a New Age person," he said. "But this felt really up close and intimate, it felt ancestral. I'm categorizing it as a nightmare because I was asleep and I was in a dream state, but it felt like I was receiving.

"The star of the dream was this woman, Eden. And she was so desperate to reach help and to escape her tormentor that it felt like she was screaming across dimensions. That's the only way I can describe it.

"The nightmare was essentially 'Antebellum,'" he added. "Most of the details that you see in the movie are from the nightmare. [That night I woke up] and took notes in the notepad on my phone. And the next day, Christopher and I put pen to paper and wrote a short story."

"Antebellum" marks the duo's feature film debut after spending the last decade directing luxury advertising campaigns and short films centered around social justice issues. Despite the film's arrival on the heels of racial unrest and a historic pandemic (and its last-minute pivot to a digital release after a planned theatrical run was postponed twice), the directors believe that the timing couldn't be better.

"We did create the movie to be experienced in a theater, as a communal experience," said Renz. "And we did push the date a couple times to try to keep the movie in theaters. But it got to a point where we either would release the movie now in this time or wait until sometime later in 2021.

"We felt that this movie has something to add to the conversation that America is having right now and PVOD was the best option for that. But if one person got sick or worse just because they wanted to see our movie, that's not something that we could live with. So we felt that this was the best way for it to be released."

For Bush, the film feels "fated." "It feels like the story has its own life," he said. "One perfect example is, when the movie was re-dated by the studio for Sept. 18, unbeknownst to us at the time, that day falls on the anniversary of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. And so that gave us even more comfort in knowing that perhaps the film has a journey of its own and we're just supposed to be responsible stewards in protecting it and letting it get out to the world.

"It's funny, I used to think that the racial reckoning was just adding insult to injury with the global pandemic. But what I've since realized is that it made the ground that much more fertile for this awakening that we experienced this summer."

Though more than 50% of the film takes place on a plantation, the filmmakers and its star bristle against categorizing it as a slavery movie.

"I just think that it's reductive for us to say, 'Well, it's slavery horror,'" said Bush. "It's not that. What we're talking about here is a new genre-bending of historical horror. Yes, there's the slavery portion of it. But I think what one should really be looking at is, we're experiencing this from the perspective of this Black woman and what this world looked like and the casual cruelty that was enabled by this collective agreement."

