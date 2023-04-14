Experts call out factors making pregnancy far less safe for Black people in America

The nation is grappling with yet another year of alarming surges and widening disparities in maternal mortality.

In the United States, mothers and birthing people are dying at higher rates than in other high-income countries – and these deaths are largely preventable.

Black women suffer the highest rates of all racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. – almost three times the rate of white women.

During Black Maternal Health Week, advocates and experts are raising the alarm on the urgent need for equity. Systemic racism – including historic neglect of Black and other communities of color that led to gaps in care – as well as implicit bias contribute to the disparity, experts say.

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday issued a proclamation on the issue, summarizing federal maternal health funding initiatives and acknowledging the disparity.

“People aren’t receiving the care that they deserve,” said Angela Doyinsola Aina, co-founder and executive director of the Black Mamas Matter Alliance. "We still have a lot of work to do, especially systemically.”

Along with advocating for better care and awareness, experts and advocates like Aina say they want to see more support for roles such as midwifery and doula care to empower Black mothers with resilience and joy in their birthing process.

"There’s nothing wrong with Blackness. There’s nothing wrong with Black people," Aina said.

USA TODAY has reported extensively on maternal health disparities. In recognition of Black Maternal Health Week 2023, here's what you need to know about the issue.

Maternal death is largely preventable

An overwhelming majority of maternal deaths are preventable. One analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 80% or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths were due to preventable causes. The researchers studied 2017 to 2019 deaths, during which Black women made up a disproportionate one-third and were more likely to die of cardiac and coronary problems.

Overall, the top causes of maternal death in the U.S. include hemorrhage, infection, high blood pressure disorders during pregnancy like pre-eclampsia and eclampsia, and cardiovascular conditions.

Black maternal health statistics

The most recent CDC report shows in 2021, Black women’s rates rose from 55 to almost 70 deaths per 100,000 live births. While Black women gave birth less in 2021, they still died at higher rates, according to the data.

Black communities are losing access to care

As a shortage of maternal health clinicians plagues the nation, high-risk women and pregnant people are losing access to maternal health care.

The South, where more than half of the nation’s Black population resides, has seen significant labor, delivery and hospital closures throughout its rural communities. This only worsened during the pandemic.

While rural women in general have higher maternal mortality risk, rural Black women are at a disproportionately higher risk.

Along with living in an underserved area, access to maternal health care is underscored by poverty, said obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Doee Kitessa, an assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

“Access to care is not just hospitals and clinics. It's also impacted by people's ability to take time off of work to attend appointments, having transportation,” she said.

What can be done?

•Supporting care such as from doulas, networks of teams that support maternal-child health like perinatal quality collaboratives, and grassroots efforts that help underserved neighborhoods are key to improving maternal health, experts say.

“To improve the rate of maternal mortality in the United States we must improve readiness, recognition and response to the leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths,” Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Ochsner Kenner in Louisiana, said in response to the CDC's maternal mortality report.

•Building more diversity in medicine, particularly a pipeline of Black maternal health clinicians, is key, as studies have shown Black patients fare better when cared for by Black doctors, Kitessa said. At the same time, education for practitioners to address their unconscious biases is essential.

“We have to think about on the ground, what's going on in clinics, in offices, in hospitals,” she said. “Having conversations where people are asked to think about: ‘What are my own biases? How does that impact the patients that I'm caring for on a regular basis?’”

•Clinics and hospitals need to prioritize and implement available safety strategies that are patient-centered and based in research, like patient safety "bundles" from the Alliance For Innovation On Maternal Health.

Those improvements must be done "through a lens of equity" and "respectful care,” Gillispie-Bell said. “If we don’t improve in this way, we will see the disparities in outcomes that our Black and brown mothers experience only get worse.”

