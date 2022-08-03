The Spanish beach resort you're wrong to avoid

Looking over Platja de Mal Pas Benidorm - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph

"I can recommend the egg cooked at 65 degrees, with foie, truffle sauce and Pedro Ximenez," said the waiter as I sat looking out to sea on the terrace of the D-Vora Restaurant in Benidorm. "It’s the house speciality."

I wasn’t entirely convinced by the sound of it but it looked like the middle-aged Spanish couple at the table next to me had taken his recommendation and were enjoying it, as their soft chatter mingled with the sound of gentle bossa nova from the restaurant.

This wasn’t what I had expected from Benidorm. I had been here before but only ever on my way to somewhere else and nothing I had heard previously had ever compelled me to linger. On the contrary, for me and no doubt many others, the very name Benidorm had become synonymous with beer-swigging Brits baking in the sun and a high-rise hell of karaoke bars and cafes dishing up egg and chips.

Recently however I had begun to hear talk of a different Benidorm, with fine dining restaurants and stylish new hotels offering yoga and ceramics classes. A place with leafy pedestrianised promenades, a heliport and an impressive record on sustainability. Not to mention some of the most luxurious new property developments in Spain. I had even heard that those very high-rise towers, so long the subject of scorn, were now being viewed in a new light, not least in a poignant forthcoming film starring Timothy Spall – It Snows in Benidorm, in which the beautifully shot skyline features almost as prominently as the narrative.

So I had come to see for myself.

Eddi Fiegel in Benidorm - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph

Changing tides

The journey north from Alicante airport takes little more than half an hour and there’s no mistaking the city as soon as it comes into view – a strange, almost futuristic valley of tall, thin towers stretching skywards like giant candles on a cake, with the Sierra Aitana mountains forming a natural backdrop to one side and the Mediterranean to the other.

The sea-view balcony in my newly built four-star hotel, the Mercure Hotel, directly overlooked Poniente beach – the longer of two adjoining bays which make up the city’s seafront.

On the palm-lined promenade outside, joggers, dog walkers and teenagers on electric scooters were taking advantage of the early evening sun and the balmy temperatures of Benidorm’s microclimate which guarantees it almost year-round warm weather.

Balcon del Mediterraneo - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph

So where, I wondered, were those badly behaved Brits?

"Benidorm is a city of two halves," said Leire Bilbao, Director of the local tourist board Visit Benidorm, over an exceptional seafood paella at Ullia, a smart sea-view restaurant where diners have included Elon Musk, Amber Heard, Tour de France winner Miguel Induraín and various Prime Ministers.

She explained that the nightlife-seeking British contingent tend to stay around Benidorm’s other beach – Levante, with clubs and bars very much concentrated in that part of town, whilst the more upmarket hotels and developments are focused on the quieter Poniente.

"Over the last few decades, Benidorm has improved the quality of what we have to offer," she continued. "Previously, it was mainly three-star hotels whereas now the majority are four-star. People are looking for quality not just in terms of accommodation but in restaurants and so the city has evolved in response to the demand. You can see it in the constructions, the apartments that are being sold."

Real estate heaven

You most certainly can. At the Intempo building – a seemingly stratospheric pair of towers joined at the top like a capital ‘M’ which is Spain’s tallest residential building, an apartment will set you back somewhere between €300,000 to €2,400,000 (£250,000-£2 million) although a large number of the 257 flats have already been sold.

As the lift took me from the lobby to the 47th floor in 57 seconds I could feel my ears pop, but the panoramic views across the city and surrounding countryside from the light-flooded apartments and indoor pool and gym were staggering.

"This area is becoming more luxurious," explained Anastasia Boronetzka, Broker Manager for Intempo’s developer Uniq Residential. "The quality of the restaurants and infrastructure is definitely changing, and it’s walking distance to the beach, so the area is attracting people with money and the prices are beginning to climb to the level of Marbella which is a very luxury market."

Intempo is not an isolated example. The nearby Delfin Tower, a 20-storey luxury apartment building with a dramatic curved side like a ship’s sail and similarly impressive sea-views recently made headlines when a two-bedroom flat sold for €2,840,000 (£2.4 million) – one of the highest prices ever paid for an apartment of that size in the Costa Blanca. Buyers apparently include CEOs of airlines and entrepreneurs looking for exclusivity and easy access to the beach.

Delfin has also made a selling point of its green credentials (features include parking spaces with electric car chargers), and the notion of sustainability is central to Benidorm, both past and present.

City-wide green measures include extensive recycling of rain water and there’s also an emphasis on accessibility with a fully-staffed beach allowing wheel-chair users to savour the warmth of the sea.

To the skies

Benidorm’s much maligned original high rises were likewise part of a progressive experiment in the 60s and 70s, inspired by Le Corbusier’s idea of building skywards rather than horizontally, with a view to conserving the landscape rather than damaging it.

The scheme was the brainchild of Benidorm’s visionary Mayor Pedro Zaragoza, who, in the early 50s, transformed the future of this previously sleepy fishing village, zooming off to Madrid on his Vespa to get special dispensation from General Franco for female tourists to wear bikinis on the beach. The city never looked back and once Alicante airport opened in 1967, 100 hotels were built over the next decade.

High rise buildings in Benidorm - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph

The result was one of the highest concentrations of Modernist architecture in Europe and over recent years there have been suggestions that the city be listed as a UNESCO heritage site for architecture.

This may yet be a little way off but others seem to be realising, as I did, that Benidorm has more to offer than a sandy beach. The Sierra Helada Nature Reserve high above the city has lovely walking routes taking in some delightfully secluded coves along the way, whilst at the Bodegas Mendoza Winery, less than half an hour’s drive from the town centre, I barely noticed the time slip by as I sampled some of their internationally renowned wines.

Benidorm is just one of many cities across Spain currently looking to attract more independent, discerning tourists who can help foster the local economy by spending money at local businesses but unlike the other cities, Benidorm’s reputation has perhaps suffered unduly.

Watching the setting sun casting a golden glow over the city’s extraordinary skyline, I couldn’t help thinking about how differently we view the cityscapes of Hong Kong, Shanghai and Dubai and how Benidorm has been tainted by its associations with all-you-can eat buffets and budget breaks in the sun. Those elements are still there but Benidorm is very much a tale of two towns, with another, different Benidorm for those who know where to look.

How to do it: British Airways, Ryanair, Jet2.com, EasyJet, TUI Airways, Vueling, Wizz Air UK all run direct flights from the UK to Alicante. For more information, go to visitbenidorm.es or spain.info

It Snows in Benidorm is released on September 2nd at cinemas nationwide

5 Luxury Benidorm Hotspots

Llum Restaurant

Often named as Benidorm’s top restaurant, it’s not hard to see why with panoramic views of the bay and the kind of formal fine dining that wouldn’t look out of place in Madrid or Barcelona. My amuse bouche of red prawn croquettes with soya croquettes was almost worth the price of admission alone.

Dine: Dine at Llum Restaurant at the five-star Villa Venecia Hotel (00 34 637 416 142; en.hotelvillavenecia.com/restaurants) from €22/£19 for an average main

Llum Restaurant benidorm

D-Vora Gastrobar Restaurant

Along with Llum, the terrace at D-Vora is another hot contender for the title of ‘restaurant with the best view in Benidorm’. But it’s not just about the views. Look out for starters like the aforementioned ‘foie, mushrooms and egg cooked at 65 degrees and Pedro Ximenez’ and mains like ‘grilled corvina (stone bass) with yakiniku sauce and wasabi parmentier’.

Dine: Dine at D-Vora Gastrobar Restaurant (00 34 965 270 874; d-vora.com) from €22/£19 for an average main

Asia Gardens Hotel

A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the 5-star Asia Gardens is the A-listers’ haunt of choice in Benidorm, from The Rolling Stones to Bruce Willis and Javier Bardem. Set amidst extensive botanical gardens with no less than 300 types of exotic plants, you’d never believe you were only fifteen minutes’ drive from the centre of Benidorm.

Stay: Asia Gardens Hotel (00 34 966 818400; asiagardens.es) offers doubles from €380/£325 including breakfast

Asia Gardens Hotel

Mercure Hotel

Newly opened in June 2022, this is a classic example of a three star hotel which has been transformed into a stylish four-star. With classy, contemporary interiors, Nespresso machines and Nuxe products in the rooms, there’s also a lovely pool as well as yoga and ceramics classes.

Stay: Mercure Hotel (00 34 965 85 28 50; all.accor.com/hotel/B6I8) offers doubles from €120/£103 room only

Intempo

Unquestionably Benidorm’s most striking landmark, the apartments, pool, spa, gym and bar have some of the most breath-taking views in Spain. Residents can also make use of a ground floor restaurant, outdoor pools and a children’s playground.

Contact: benidorm.intemporesidentialskyresort.com

