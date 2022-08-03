The Spanish beach resort you're wrong to avoid

Eddi Fiegel
·9 min read
Looking over Platja de Mal Pas Benidorm - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph
Looking over Platja de Mal Pas Benidorm - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph

"I can recommend the egg cooked at 65 degrees, with foie, truffle sauce and Pedro Ximenez," said the waiter as I sat looking out to sea on the terrace of the D-Vora Restaurant in Benidorm. "It’s the house speciality."

I wasn’t entirely convinced by the sound of it but it looked like the middle-aged Spanish couple at the table next to me had taken his recommendation and were enjoying it, as their soft chatter mingled with the sound of gentle bossa nova from the restaurant.

This wasn’t what I had expected from Benidorm. I had been here before but only ever on my way to somewhere else and nothing I had heard previously had ever compelled me to linger. On the contrary, for me and no doubt many others, the very name Benidorm had become synonymous with beer-swigging Brits baking in the sun and a high-rise hell of karaoke bars and cafes dishing up egg and chips.

Recently however I had begun to hear talk of a different Benidorm, with fine dining restaurants and stylish new hotels offering yoga and ceramics classes. A place with leafy pedestrianised promenades, a heliport and an impressive record on sustainability. Not to mention some of the most luxurious new property developments in Spain. I had even heard that those very high-rise towers, so long the subject of scorn, were now being viewed in a new light, not least in a poignant forthcoming film starring Timothy Spall – It Snows in Benidorm, in which the beautifully shot skyline features almost as prominently as the narrative.

So I had come to see for myself.

Eddi Fiegel in Benidorm - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph
Eddi Fiegel in Benidorm - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph

Changing tides

The journey north from Alicante airport takes little more than half an hour and there’s no mistaking the city as soon as it comes into view – a strange, almost futuristic valley of tall, thin towers stretching skywards like giant candles on a cake, with the Sierra Aitana mountains forming a natural backdrop to one side and the Mediterranean to the other.

The sea-view balcony in my newly built four-star hotel, the Mercure Hotel, directly overlooked Poniente beach – the longer of two adjoining bays which make up the city’s seafront.

On the palm-lined promenade outside, joggers, dog walkers and teenagers on electric scooters were taking advantage of the early evening sun and the balmy temperatures of Benidorm’s microclimate which guarantees it almost year-round warm weather.

Balcon del Mediterraneo - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph
Balcon del Mediterraneo - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph

So where, I wondered, were those badly behaved Brits?

"Benidorm is a city of two halves," said Leire Bilbao, Director of the local tourist board Visit Benidorm, over an exceptional seafood paella at Ullia, a smart sea-view restaurant where diners have included Elon Musk, Amber Heard, Tour de France winner Miguel Induraín and various Prime Ministers.

She explained that the nightlife-seeking British contingent tend to stay around Benidorm’s other beach – Levante, with clubs and bars very much concentrated in that part of town, whilst the more upmarket hotels and developments are focused on the quieter Poniente.

"Over the last few decades, Benidorm has improved the quality of what we have to offer," she continued. "Previously, it was mainly three-star hotels whereas now the majority are four-star. People are looking for quality not just in terms of accommodation but in restaurants and so the city has evolved in response to the demand. You can see it in the constructions, the apartments that are being sold."

Real estate heaven

You most certainly can. At the Intempo building – a seemingly stratospheric pair of towers joined at the top like a capital ‘M’ which is Spain’s tallest residential building, an apartment will set you back somewhere between €300,000 to €2,400,000 (£250,000-£2 million) although a large number of the 257 flats have already been sold.

As the lift took me from the lobby to the 47th floor in 57 seconds I could feel my ears pop, but the panoramic views across the city and surrounding countryside from the light-flooded apartments and indoor pool and gym were staggering.

"This area is becoming more luxurious," explained Anastasia Boronetzka, Broker Manager for Intempo’s developer Uniq Residential. "The quality of the restaurants and infrastructure is definitely changing, and it’s walking distance to the beach, so the area is attracting people with money and the prices are beginning to climb to the level of Marbella which is a very luxury market."

Intempo is not an isolated example. The nearby Delfin Tower, a 20-storey luxury apartment building with a dramatic curved side like a ship’s sail and similarly impressive sea-views recently made headlines when a two-bedroom flat sold for €2,840,000 (£2.4 million) – one of the highest prices ever paid for an apartment of that size in the Costa Blanca. Buyers apparently include CEOs of airlines and entrepreneurs looking for exclusivity and easy access to the beach.

Delfin has also made a selling point of its green credentials (features include parking spaces with electric car chargers), and the notion of sustainability is central to Benidorm, both past and present.

City-wide green measures include extensive recycling of rain water and there’s also an emphasis on accessibility with a fully-staffed beach allowing wheel-chair users to savour the warmth of the sea.

To the skies

Benidorm’s much maligned original high rises were likewise part of a progressive experiment in the 60s and 70s, inspired by Le Corbusier’s idea of building skywards rather than horizontally, with a view to conserving the landscape rather than damaging it.

The scheme was the brainchild of Benidorm’s visionary Mayor Pedro Zaragoza, who, in the early 50s, transformed the future of this previously sleepy fishing village, zooming off to Madrid on his Vespa to get special dispensation from General Franco for female tourists to wear bikinis on the beach. The city never looked back and once Alicante airport opened in 1967, 100 hotels were built over the next decade.

High rise buildings in Benidorm - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph
High rise buildings in Benidorm - Joshua Tarn for The Telegraph

The result was one of the highest concentrations of Modernist architecture in Europe and over recent years there have been suggestions that the city be listed as a UNESCO heritage site for architecture.

This may yet be a little way off but others seem to be realising, as I did, that Benidorm has more to offer than a sandy beach. The Sierra Helada Nature Reserve high above the city has lovely walking routes taking in some delightfully secluded coves along the way, whilst at the Bodegas Mendoza Winery, less than half an hour’s drive from the town centre, I barely noticed the time slip by as I sampled some of their internationally renowned wines.

Benidorm is just one of many cities across Spain currently looking to attract more independent, discerning tourists who can help foster the local economy by spending money at local businesses but unlike the other cities, Benidorm’s reputation has perhaps suffered unduly.

Watching the setting sun casting a golden glow over the city’s extraordinary skyline, I couldn’t help thinking about how differently we view the cityscapes of Hong Kong, Shanghai and Dubai and how Benidorm has been tainted by its associations with all-you-can eat buffets and budget breaks in the sun. Those elements are still there but Benidorm is very much a tale of two towns, with another, different Benidorm for those who know where to look.

How to do it: British Airways, Ryanair, Jet2.com, EasyJet, TUI Airways, Vueling, Wizz Air UK all run direct flights from the UK to Alicante. For more information, go to visitbenidorm.es or spain.info

It Snows in Benidorm is released on September 2nd at cinemas nationwide

5 Luxury Benidorm Hotspots

Llum Restaurant

Often named as Benidorm’s top restaurant, it’s not hard to see why with panoramic views of the bay and the kind of formal fine dining that wouldn’t look out of place in Madrid or Barcelona. My amuse bouche of red prawn croquettes with soya croquettes was almost worth the price of admission alone.

Dine: Dine at Llum Restaurant at the five-star Villa Venecia Hotel (00 34 637 416 142; en.hotelvillavenecia.com/restaurants) from €22/£19 for an average main

Llum Restaurant benidorm
Llum Restaurant benidorm

D-Vora Gastrobar Restaurant

Along with Llum, the terrace at D-Vora is another hot contender for the title of ‘restaurant with the best view in Benidorm’. But it’s not just about the views. Look out for starters like the aforementioned ‘foie, mushrooms and egg cooked at 65 degrees and Pedro Ximenez’ and mains like ‘grilled corvina (stone bass) with yakiniku sauce and wasabi parmentier’.

Dine: Dine at D-Vora Gastrobar Restaurant (00 34 965 270 874; d-vora.com) from €22/£19 for an average main

Asia Gardens Hotel

A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the 5-star Asia Gardens is the A-listers’ haunt of choice in Benidorm, from The Rolling Stones to Bruce Willis and Javier Bardem. Set amidst extensive botanical gardens with no less than 300 types of exotic plants, you’d never believe you were only fifteen minutes’ drive from the centre of Benidorm.

Stay: Asia Gardens Hotel (00 34 966 818400; asiagardens.es) offers doubles from €380/£325 including breakfast

Asia Gardens Hotel
Asia Gardens Hotel

Mercure Hotel 

Newly opened in June 2022, this is a classic example of a three star hotel which has been transformed into a stylish four-star. With classy, contemporary interiors, Nespresso machines and Nuxe products in the rooms, there’s also a lovely pool as well as yoga and ceramics classes.

Stay: Mercure Hotel (00 34 965 85 28 50; all.accor.com/hotel/B6I8) offers doubles from €120/£103 room only

Intempo

Unquestionably Benidorm’s most striking landmark, the apartments, pool, spa, gym and bar have some of the most breath-taking views in Spain. Residents can also make use of a ground floor restaurant, outdoor pools and a children’s playground.

Contact: benidorm.intemporesidentialskyresort.com

What are your memories of Benidorm? Do you think it has changed in recent years? Join the conversation in the comments below

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass