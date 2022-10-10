Why Alex Hales – not Phil Salt – is the right man to lead England’s blitz at the T20 World Cup

Alex Hales - James Worsfold/Getty Images

England leave Perth having settled the debate about who will be Jos Buttler’s opening partner when the team return for their T20 World Cup opener in two weeks. That man will be Alex Hales, who confirmed his status in Sunday’s victory over Australia.

In some ways, the innings was more impressive for Hales not quite being at his most fluent. He lacked Buttler’s timing at the start of his innings, and took 21 balls over his first 26 runs. Yet, by the time he walked off, the result was still a 51-ball 84.

Judged on the simple matter of their records in Pakistan – Phil Salt scored more runs at a higher average and strike rate – Hales could be considered fortunate to start the series in Australia. Yet, rather than be swayed by one series in very different conditions to those they will encounter in the World Cup, England’s thinking about Buttler’s opening partner was based on altogether more robust ground: years of excellence Down Under.

In recent years no country in the world – not even England – has so consistently witnessed the best of Hales the T20 batsman as Australia. The country is, in many ways, a perfect fit for his qualities – tailor-made for his preference for pace over spin bowling. And it allows him to show off his particular prowess against short deliveries: Hales scores at a strike rate of 179 against short balls in the past three years, the quickest of anyone in England's World Cup squad.

Salt was brilliant in Pakistan & is a player on the rise but Hales being above him in the pecking order makes sense. According to a detailed batting impact analysis Hales is better than Salt against every bowler-type & in every phase except the middle overs. #ENGvAUS — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 9, 2022

In recent years, the Big Bash’s quality has been diluted, and the competition has long lost its claims to being among the top rank of T20 leagues. Yet Hales’s record in the last three years of the competition – averaging 37.8 with a strike rate of 153 – dwarfs Salt’s average of 23.1 and strike rate of 147. Indeed, it even towers above the Australians in the country’s World Cup squad. Hales has scored more runs than anyone else in the competition since 2019. In this time, he averages six more than Australia captain Aaron Finch in the Big Bash, scoring at a strike rate of 22 quicker.

“I know this country really well – I’ve played a lot of cricket at each ground,” Hales says. “It’s a place where I’ve got a lot of experience – and experience counts for a lot in T20.”

No English T20 batsman has more of it. Hales has played 366 games, representing 12 domestic teams around the world. His tally of 10,318 T20 runs stands almost 2,000 clear of Buttler as the most by any Englishman.

The temptation to focus on Hales’s power means that the more subtle aspects of his game can easily be ignored. Far more than is commonly assumed, Australia demands that T20 batsmen show adaptability. “It’s an interesting country to play cricket – different grounds require different areas to score with the dimensions, some being wide and some being long," Hales explained. "You almost need the complete game to be able to score here.”

Alex Hales sweeps for six - Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

For a T20 batsmen the value of each shot lies not just in the runs that they can accrue from it but how, in turn, opponents’ knowledge of what they can do opens up new scoring areas. This was evident during Hales’s assault on Cameron Green in Australia’s 13th over. First, Green brought short third man up; Hales upper cut the ball over his head for four. Then, with third man back, Hales anticipated that Green would go fuller and wider, lashing him over the covers for another boundary: an example of the ability to read fields and pre-empt deliveries that team-mates often speak of.

Compared with Salt, Hales’s approach at the start of the Powerplay can seem a little more restrained. Down Under, he has learned, “the first over might swing a bit”. Yet Hales still scores at great haste during the fielding restrictions: in the first six overs in Australia since 2019, he averages 51.2 with a strike rate of 152. “I back my power and I back my experience.”

There is, to be sure, a lingering regret that Hales went 3½ years without being able to demonstrate these qualities in an England shirt. “It's just a shame I haven’t been around the last three years because I feel I’ve been playing the best cricket of my life,” he reflects. “I’ve got some lost time to make up for.” Happily for Hales – and England – there is no better place than Australia for him to do exactly that.