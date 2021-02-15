Why Air Canada (TSX:AC) Earnings Make Buffett and Gates Bearish
Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock took a 5% bump despite bearish earnings and outlook. The stock is riding on the hopes that air travel will recover by the end of this year. But Warren Buffett and Bill Gates think otherwise. The two billionaire stalwarts have their reason to be bearish, but the new age retail investors are risk-takers.
The new-age investors have a different approach to business and investing than the traditional value investors. This generation gap is keeping AC stock above the $20 price despite huge losses and debt. Transport Canada’s go-ahead on AC’s acquisition of tour operator Transat A.T. ignited the retail momentum and drove AC’s stock price. However, institutional investors don’t see any improvement in the state of airlines in the coming few years.
Three takeaways from Air Canada earnings
AC took several short-term loans and raised equity capital to improve liquidity. It ended 2020 with a net loss of $4.65 billion, which is more than four years of its profits wiped. I consider the net loss instead of operating loss because it includes the debt interest burden and excludes any tax benefit AC gets on reporting losses.
Capacity and demand
Buffett despised airlines for the capital-intensive nature of their capacity and described investing in them as funding their losses. When the pandemic hit, he was worried that the industry has too many planes, too much capacity, and not much demand.
There is pent-up demand among leisure travelers and there is ample supply. But supply can’t meet demand because of travel restrictions. All attempts by AC and other airlines will go in vain unless the government lifts these restrictions.
During the earnings call, AC’s retiring CEO Calin Rovinescu said, “While undeniably grim, results such as these are being reported the world over in our industry due to the impact of COVID-19 and extremely onerous government-imposed travel restrictions, quarantines, and advisories.”
AC reduced its capacity by 67% year-over-year (YoY) in 2020 and will reduce it by another 83% YoY in the first quarter to adjust for demand. AC’s capacity cut is aggressive compared to its U.S. counterparts, who plan to cut 35-51% capacity. Airlines are cutting capacity by retiring older aircraft, cutting jobs, and suspending routes for an indefinite period.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates painted a bleak picture of business travel demand in an interview with CNBC. He believes that more than 50% of business travel will vanish forever as Teams, Microsoft’s video-conferencing tool will solve the purpose of travel at the comfort of their home. This is what a disruptive technology does; one product eats up another product’s market.
But retail investors are more focused on a sudden surge in revenue when travel restrictions are lifted, and AC sees pent-up demand from leisure travelers. That time, AC stock will see another 50-80% jump, and these investors will cash out.
Should you buy Air Canada?
Whether you should buy AC or not depends more on your sentiments around flying and not on fundamentals. Ask yourself, will you buy an AC ticket once the restrictions are lifted. If yes, then the pent-up demand theory is true, and the stock will see a jump at that time. You can invest $100 in AC stock and when it jumps to $150 or $180, encash it to buy an AC ticket.
AC is not a good option for the long term as the stock will hover around $20-$30 price. It is the fundamentals that can push AC stock beyond the $30 mark. Airline fundamentals won’t revive before 2025.
By parking a significant portion of your portfolio in AC, you will miss out on the opportunity to double your money in the long term. Till airline recovery starts, some strong stocks will almost double your money. At that time, you can realign your portfolio and invest some of your returns in AC recovery.
The post Why Air Canada (TSX:AC) Earnings Make Buffett and Gates Bearish appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft.
