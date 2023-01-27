Why accusing Harry Styles and Cardi B of queerbaiting is regressive

Kari Paul
·8 min read

In November, following weeks of comments on social media targeting Kit Connor over his playing a queer character in Netflix’s LGBTQ+ coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, the actor tweeted a short, exasperated response: “I’m bi,” he wrote. “Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show.”

Connor’s statement sparked another reckoning over the idea of queerbaiting, a term that has been in use since the early 2000s. Changing social media and celebrity culture has fueled a renewed interest in the concept, which originated as a criticism of books and films that hinted at a character’s queerness without explicitly confirming it. But it’s since expanded to encompass a broader critique of people who appropriate queer culture without publicly identifying as LGBTQ+.

Over the past few years, a number of celebrities have been deemed queerbaiters for supposed misdeeds ranging from dressing in feminine clothing to posing with same-sex stars in photos. Harry Styles was targeted for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue, Bad Bunny for painting his nails and wearing makeup; Billie Eilish was faced with queerbaiting allegations for captioning a photo of women on Instagram with “I love girls”.

Queerbaiting once put a name to very real fears of exploitation: a reaction to media that exploited queerness to titillate while failing to deliver on the promise of representation. TV shows such as Supernatural and Sherlock spent many seasons playing up queer subtext between leads without openly acknowledging LGBTQ+ relationships.

young men behind a table
Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper. Photograph: Album/Alamy

But today it can often spiral into a regressive means of policing identity – one that bases itself on the false premise that being queer in the public eye is somehow wholly beneficial at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are at a dire turning point. Real people’s lives and sexuality are not created in a writers’ room.

In an editorial for the New York Times about the “fine line” Harry Styles walks as a celebrity, the reporter Anna Marks said the singer, “assumed [to be] a straight man”, “appropriates the imagery of a marginalized community”. “The celebrity has deployed queer symbols and fashioned himself an ambiguous icon, without touching the messy, unlikable politics of claiming a public label,” she writes.

Social media posts about Styles and his music are often flooded with related negative responses: “Desperate queer baiter”, one typical tweet says. “I’m voting Harry Styles as queer baiter of the year”, another reads.

But assuming straightness or queerness based on a celebrity’s behavior or clothing rather than any concrete public statements or actions is a slippery slope, said Claire Sisco King, an associate professor of communication studies at Vanderbilt University.

“It’s problematic because it suggests that someone’s sexuality has to be visible, or has to be readily apparent in order to be authentic, as opposed to understanding that it’s something that could be private and changing over time,” she said. “It risks centralizing notions of sexuality to what we can see.”

The evolution of queerbaiting as a means of a legitimate criticism of media to a term lobbed at real human beings has not been “productive”, said Judith Fathallah, a professor of media and culture studies at Lancaster University.

“It reduces the whole complexity of sexuality to a yes/no tick box, which is completely counter to what queerness really is,” she said. “The opposite of straight isn’t queer, the opposite of straight is gay. Queer can be a whole range of things that evade categorization – that’s sort of the point.”

Take the case of Styles, who is perhaps the celebrity most relentlessly accused of queerbaiting. The former One Direction singer has repeatedly declined to comment on his private life and spoke out against the allegations in an interview earlier this year, stating that he does not seek to portray himself as queer or straight but rather prefers to keep his dating life private.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” he said. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

The critiques of Styles seem to center on his self-expression and fashion, as if wearing a glittery jumpsuit is a message about a celebrity’s sexuality and deserves interrogation. Gender non-conforming style has a rich history and has not always been associated with queerness – from the men’s jumpsuits and scarves of the 70s to the high-camp style of glam metal. To suggest that queerness is inherent to femininity, or that androgynous dress betrays truths about the wearer’s sexual orientation, feels outdated.

It’s not just about eyeliner, though. Some celebrities accused of queerbaiting have already publicly identified as queer, suggesting accusers have delineated an unspoken code of right and wrong ways to express queerness. Targets include Lady Gaga and Cardi B, who have publicly identified as bisexual.

Cardi, after being accused of queerbaiting based on a sensual music video made with the singer Normani, responded on Twitter: “I don’t like this new ‘queer baiting’ word. I’m married to a man but I have [expressed] soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences [with] girls.” When accused again recently, Cardi B was more direct: “I ate bitches out before you was born …..Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you.”

Many celebrities are initially accused of queerbaiting only to later come out publicly, including Janelle Monáe. Such mentalities have also forced celebrities to out themselves before they are ready to, as in the case of Connor and others, including the Stranger Things actor Shannon Purser. Outing queer people against their will or pressuring them to publicly declare their dating preferences is a step back for the community, not forward.

In some cases, fandoms assume queerness when there is none to be found and then get mad when their assumptions don’t pan out.

Such fan detective work and dedication to queer narratives that may or may not exist comes as part of an evolution of celebrity culture in which dedicated fanbases demand more access to increasingly intimate details, said Brittany Spanos, a reporter at Rolling Stone who co-hosts the internet news podcast Don’t Let this Flop.

“Social media has created a false sense of intimacy and a heightened parasocial relationship where people think because someone is a public figure we deserve to know every bit of their lives,” she said. “We are at a real crossroads with fan culture, where people are constantly over-analyzing and over-policing celebrities’ behavior online.”

Such is the case with Taylor Swift, who, despite explicitly stating in 2019 she was “not a part of” the LGBTQ+ community, has been targeted with allegations of queerbaiting for years. Reddit’s r/Gaylor, a community where fans discuss her sexuality, has more than 20,000 members and others are dedicated to “Kaylor” theories, based on a fan-created narrative that Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss secretly dated. In 2019, the fandom theorized Swift was going to come out publicly after promotional material used pink and purple – colors present in the bisexual flag. Her recent album prompted more queerbaiting allegations for simply using the word “lavender” in a song title, as the color has previously been associated with the lesbian community.

Related: Whether it’s Kit Connor or Harry Styles, forcing a celebrity to come out is not progress | Patrick Lenton

To be clear, there is an ongoing and valid debate about the merits of straight allyship. Whether Swift’s rainbow-saturated video for You Need to Calm Down actually made strides for the LGBTQ+ community or used queerness as a costume is up for debate – but calling her own sexual orientation into question despite her repeated statements otherwise is a dangerous path for fandoms to pursue.

Ironically, the policing of queer identity through queerbaiting allegations has grown in part because of increasing acceptance of queer people. Many young people accusing celebrities of queerbaiting have grown up in a world where gay marriage is legalized and countless celebrities now publicly identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, decades after watershed moments like Ellen DeGeneres coming out.

But the reality is, many people – celebrities and the rest of us – do not feel safe being queer in the public eye, with good reason. The queerbaiting debate continues in a climate in which three-quarters of Republican senators voted against codifying gay marriage into law, Nazis are publicly intimidating drag queens at children’s events, and anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech online is on the rise. Last year was the deadliest on record for transgender people in the US and just one month ago the deadly shooting at a gay night club in Colorado showed us that even safe spaces are not always safe.

Ultimately, we aren’t owed a view into anyone’s bedroom, not even artists who make our favorite films and music. At its core, queerbaiting is essentialist, regressive in nature, and strips queerness of all of its nuance and magic. The path to coming out is messy, non-linear, and ever-changing – a journey that is flattened by online communities that insist on labeling identities that are always going to be fluid and personal.

Latest Stories

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • SheBelievesCup a key test for coach Priestman and Canada's women's soccer team

    After years of flying under the radar in international soccer, the Canadian women's team has become a side to fear due to its exploits at the last three Olympics. Back-to-back bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 only wet the appetite, as capturing gold in Tokyo in 2021 cemented Canada's status as an elite nation in the women's game. But for all of the Canadians' accomplishments at the Olympics, success at the FIFA World Cup has eluded them. A semifinal appearance at the 2003 tournament gav

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Daryl Watts hopes her record PHF contract opens doors for future generations

    This contract wasn't about smashing records, it was about smashing the glass ceiling and opening doors for future generations of women in professional hockey.