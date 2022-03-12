Why has Abramovich’s billionaire friend been left off the UK sanctions list?

Jon Ungoed-Thomas
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Nick Potts/PA</span>
Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

In March 2000, five of Russia’s richest oligarchs met in a suite at the Dorchester Hotel in London to discuss a multibillion-pound merger involving some of the biggest assets in the world aluminium industry.

The tycoons - one of whom arrived from a legal hearing in the House of Lords - discussed Russian politics, the aluminium wars in their country in the 1990s and the creation of the industrial giant Rusal.

A decade later, that hotel summit was at the centre of a £3bn high court battle between two of those present, Roman Abramovich and Boris Berezovsky, over the allocation of the abundant resources from the privatisation of Russia’s state-controlled industry, including the aluminium merger. It was the most costly private litigation battle ever fought in the British courts. The legal costs in the 2012 case were estimated at up to £100m.

While Abramovich won the legal case – in which Berezovsky demanded compensation for his alleged stake in the aluminium assets – the roots of these global riches, and those involved in managing them, are now coming under intense regulatory scrutiny from financial officials tasked with imposing sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Two of the men at the Dorchester meeting on 13 March 2000 have since died. Berezovsky was found dead in the bathroom of his Berkshire mansion in March 2013 with a ligature around his neck. A coroner recorded an open verdict. The Georgian-born oligarch Badri Patarkatsishvili, who was also present, died in February 2008 from a suspected heart attack.

Two others who were at the summit, Abramovich and the billionaire Oleg Deripaska, the founder of Rusal, were last week put on the UK sanctions list. Abramovich’s British assets – including Chelsea football club – have been frozen. The Premier League has disqualified Abramovich as a director of the club

Abramovich and Deripaska were among seven oligarchs targeted in the move: they are said by the government to be worth a combined £15bn. Foreign secretary Liz Truss said officials would continue to “ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds”.

The fifth person present at the 2000 meeting was Soviet-born billionaire Eugene Shvidler, one of the major shareholders in the London-listed global steel company Evraz and a close friend of Abramovich.

Shvidler was also chairman of Millhouse LLC, Abramovich’s Moscow-based investment company, but stepped down last week after sanctions were imposed on the Chelsea owner. Shvidler has kept a low profile for most of his business career, but is now in the spotlight after being named in the sanctions documents over his “close ties” to Abramovich.

Boris Berezovsky
Boris Berezovsky was found dead in his home in 2013. Photograph: Misha Japaridze/AP

A private jet, a Bombardier Global 6500, suspected of being linked to him was impounded last week at Farnborough airport. Ministers are making it a criminal offence for planes owned or chartered by Russians to enter UK airspace.

Shvidler has been described as Abramovich’s “right-hand man”, and the pair have often been spotted together, including on a trip in July 2015 to the Isle of Arran in Scotland . While Abramovich can be urbane and charming, Shvidler is described as more blunt in business dealings. “He can be the bad cop to his good cop,” said one person who has met him.

Asked last week whether Shvidler thought he might be at risk of sanctions, a spokesperson said: “Mr Shvidler is not, and has never been, a citizen of the Russian Federation. Mr Shvidler is not a public person and is not party to the current events. Mr Shvidler was born in the USSR and left in 1989 as a stateless refugee. He settled in the US and became a US citizen in 1994. Since 2010, Mr Shvidler has also been a citizen of the UK, having arrived under the UK highly skilled visa programme.”

Shvidler’s personal wealth has been estimated by Forbes at £1.3bn. He has a home in Surrey and is reported to own a super yacht, Le Grand Bleu, said to be a gift from Abramovich. His other properties have included a Bordeaux vineyard called Château Thénac, a house in Colorado; and a £19m New York apartment. He also previously owned a property in Belgravia, London, which was sold in December 2012 for £55m to a company in the British Virgin Islands.

Shvidler and Abramovich built their fortunes after the privatisation of Russian oil company Sibneft in 1996. Shvidler was appointed president of Sibneft in July 1998. In the 2012 court case, the judge considered that Abramovich accepted that he would not have won control of Sibneft without corrupt payments to Berezovksy to influence President Boris Yeltsin over the assets’ future.

Shvidler stood down last week as a director of Evraz, along with nine other non-executive directors, including Sir Michael Peat, a former private secretary to Prince Charles. Abramovich is one of its company’s major shareholders and trading in Evraz shares was suspended by the Financial Conduct Authority, pending clarification of the impact of the sanctions.

The company was accused by the government of potentially threatening the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including the possible supply of steel to the Russian military which may have been used for tanks. Evraz denied the claims and said it did not expect its business to be hit with sanctions. It said it supplied steel for construction projects only and it had not been used in Russian tanks. Shvidler’s spokesperson described the government allegations as “baseless”.

Shvidler is also previously a director of the investment advisory firm MC Peat & Co, which was set up by Sir Michael Peat’s son, Charlie. He stood down in May 2013.

Bill Browder, the financier and critic of the Kremlin, said last week he welcomed the action against Abramovich and other oligarchs, but the sanctions now needed to be widened. He said there should be investigations into the “junior partners of these big oligarchs” and “family members of the oligarchy who may be holding assets on their behalf.”

The spokesperson for Shvidler said: “Mr Shvidler would like to make it clear that, like the rest of us in Europe, he is hoping and praying for peace and an end to the senseless violence in Ukraine. We all hope that the war can be brought to an immediate end.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • All-Black hockey game will celebrate the past and inspire the future: task force chair

    A piece of Nova Scotia's hockey history will be celebrated in Dartmouth, N.S. this weekend as two all-Black hockey teams hit the ice. The two sides will meet Saturday night to commemorate a game in the 1920s between the Truro Victorias and the Africville Seasides of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. Speaking with the CBC's Tom Murphy on Friday, Dean Smith, the chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's diversity and inclusion task force said the original game was a "fierce battle." "Many people are

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c