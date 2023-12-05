Here’s Why AbbVie (ABBV) Rose in Q3

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After a robust first half of the year, the S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the third quarter, leaving the market up 13.1% through the first nine months of 2023. On a relative basis, this year has not been good for the fund’s investment strategy. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a global pharmaceutical company. On December 4, 2023, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stock closed at $144.15 per share. One-month return of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was 2.09%, and its shares lost 12.07% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has a market capitalization of $254.503 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) reported strong, broad-based second-quarter performance that exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company’s raised guidance was a nice recovery after its mildly disappointing first-quarter report."

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 73 hedge fund portfolios held AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) at the end of third quarter which was 74 in the previous quarter.

