Here’s Why This $9 Dandruff Shampoo Is Going Viral on TikTok

Here's Why This $9 Shampoo Has Gotten Half a Million Likes on TikTok

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Dry skin is never fun to deal with, but having it on your scalp is an entirely different story. It can take dozens of product tests to determine what will eliminate any given person's unique blend of flakes and itchiness. During the winter, that quest only becomes more urgent.

One TikTok user with a dry scalp found her solution in the Maple Holistics Sage Shampoo, and others seem to be catching on: A video she made about the product has already earned over 500,000 likes.

In the clip, user The Silk Labs explains that she's always struggled with "disturbingly bad dandruff," but that she finally discovered a combination of products that leave her flake-free. First, she combs her scalp to exfoliate and massages in a few drops of shea butter and argan oil. She lets the mixture sit for a few hours before cleansing with the Sage Shampoo, which she says is one of the only products that works for her.

There's a science behind the shampoo's dandruff-clearing properties, and it starts with its namesake ingredient. According to the brand, sage oil is full of disinfecting, anti-inflammatory properties known to heal chemical imbalances that lead to scalp issues.

The product also contains jojoba to moisturize the scalp, along with tea tree oil, the well-known powerhouse that clears blocked pores to prevent buildup. According to more than 5,000 five-star reviews, that incredible blend of ingredients makes the Sage Shampoo a "miracle" for removing flakes and soothing irritation.

"I've used Head & Shoulders for years. However, my scalp has finally built a bit of a resistance to it and [it] no longer seems entirely effective," one reviewer wrote. "I did a brief search for shampoos specifically for dry, oily hair with psoriasis, and this product was highly recommended. After my first use, I noticed a significant decrease in flakes. I'm on my third use now and 99 percent flake-free."

"For the first time in a long LONG time, I have a non-itchy, non-flaky scalp, and it's all thanks to this shampoo," said another. "I have seborrheic dermatitis and it's seriously cured."

The Maple Holistics Sage Shampoo is on sale for just $9 on Amazon, or half off its usual $18 price. It'll bring you one step closer to the flake-free, itch-free scalp of your dreams.