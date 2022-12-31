Why you need £605,000 if you want to retire early in 2023

Lauren Almeida
·4 min read
early retirement
early retirement

Anyone facing retirement during the worst cost of living crisis in a generation could be forgiven for feeling anxious. This generation has not enjoyed smooth sailing in the run up to their retirement: a global pandemic, rampant inflation and tumbling stock markets have left an ugly mark on most saving pots.

For many, dreams of an early retirement look even less feasible. The age of 55 has become a golden milestone, as it is when you can access your pension savings pot – but the sooner you retire, the bigger your nest egg needs to be. Unless you have a sizeable “defined benefit” pension, you have to rely on what money you have managed to save yourself.

A seemingly easy way to bend the maths in your favour is to simply work for longer. Many 60-somethings who had hoped to retire in 2022 instead delayed their plans to protect their pots from the cost of living crisis – bolstering their savings in the meantime, as well as reducing the length of time they will need to rely on it for income.

But an indefinite delay can quickly become unbearable. There are both the physical and emotional tolls of staying in the workforce longer than planned.

The first thing to do is to work backwards from how much money you think that you will need.

A comfortable retirement is the goal for most savers who monitor their pensions over the course of their career.

Michael Angus, of the wealth adviser Atomos, said: “The key questions for retirees in their late 50s and 60s are: what are the must-haves and what will make your retirement great? This will inevitably depend on the passion of the individual, whether that is foreign travel, helping family or spending more time on hobbies. We always recommend that you maintain a spreadsheet on expenditure to ensure it is realistic.”

While needs differ, a single person would need an annual income of around £20,800 to live a moderate retirement, according to the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, a trade body. This would give you a good level of financial security and flexibility, including one overseas holiday a year, and eating out a few times a month. The figures also assume you have paid off a mortgage and are not renting.

But if you are looking for a more comfortable standard of living, then your target annual income should be closer to £33,600, according to the PLSA. This would allow you to be more spontaneous with your money, with two foreign holidays a year and some luxurious spending, such as beauty treatments.

Someone turning 66 next year, and on track to receive the full new state pension of roughly £10,000 a year, would need around £342,000 in private pension savings in order to fund a comfortable retirement with an annuity, according to calculations by the wealth manager Brewin Dolphin.

For a moderate retirement, a saver would need £150,900 on top of their state pension. These pots would need to be even larger for someone turning 55 next year. A worker aiming for early retirement – and no state pension payments for at least another 11 years – would need a private pension worth at least £374,000 for a moderate lifestyle, or £605,000 for a comfortable one.

Eleanor Ingilby, of Atomos, added that savers able to push back their retirement by a few years could benefit from investment growth in the years to come.

“We certainly are not denying that there are tough times ahead,” she said. “However, for the first time in a long time, the stock market is improving. There have been some promising corporate results: the financial sector in particular is looking strong. Shares in some of the world’s biggest banks such as JP Morgan rose by around 15pc in the days following their earnings reports.

“At the other end of the spectrum are companies that have seen their stock prices drop as a result of inflation and dwindling investor confidence, which is creating attractive opportunities for investors.”

Brewin Dolphin’s Richard Harwood encourages savers to consider annuities, which exchange a lump sum for guaranteed cash income for life. “People often dispel annuities straight away, because of low rates over the past few years,” he said. “It is an option worth considering as rates have improved considerably in recent months and there is a lot to be said for guaranteed income.”

At the beginning of this year, a £100,000 pot would have bought a “joint life” income of £3,947 a year for a 65-year-old, according to William Burrows, a financial adviser. This has since risen to over £6,000.

A seemingly straightforward way to top up your retirement income is to go back to work, but Ed Monk, of Fidelity, warned tax charges could be looming for those returning part-time.

“Retirees who are considering going back to work part-time should be aware of the impact this could have on their pension, especially if they have already, or are planning on, accessing it,” he said.

“Under the ‘money purchase annual allowance’, once you take any money from a tax-efficient pension, you can then only contribute up to £4,000 per year to your pensions, compared to £40,000 normally. This could make a big difference to your retirement. ”

Latest Stories

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Pistons overcame scuffle, ejections to beat Magic, 121-101

    DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out. Jalen Duren finished with seven points and

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Rosen, Binnington spark Blues to 3-1 win over Blackhawks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rosen’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-all tie and gave St. Louis victories in both its games against Chicago this season. The Blues won 5-2 in Chicago on Nov. 16. Josh Leivo and Brendon Saad also scored for St. Louis. Patrick Kane scored for Chicago. St. Louis is 9-0-2 in its last 11 games against the

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than 24 hours earlier, while Detroit played its first game since Dec. 21. The Penguins started strong with four goals on 12 first-period shots. Dylan

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the