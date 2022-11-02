Why The 38% Return On Capital At Solution Group Berhad (KLSE:SOLUTN) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Solution Group Berhad (KLSE:SOLUTN) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Solution Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = RM44m ÷ (RM122m - RM7.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Solution Group Berhad has an ROCE of 38%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Solution Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Solution Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Solution Group Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 38%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 145%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Solution Group Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 2.7% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

