Why 2023 could bring the collapse of buy-to-let

Landlords are selling up en masse as a toxic cocktail of high mortgage rates and reduced tax relief destroy the buy-to-let business model.

Properties owned in investors’ own names – rather than a company, which comes with tax breaks – are quickly becoming loss-making. First, tax relief on mortgage interest was slashed, and now their mortgage costs are rocketing.

Gareth Smith, 56, and his wife have a portfolio of 20 buy-to-lets across Kent and London. They are selling six and raising rents on the rest.

“The tax changes combined with high mortgage rates have completely killed the private buy-to-let market,” says Smith, who spoke using a different name.

Before 2017, landlords could deduct all of their mortgage interest from their rental income when calculating their tax liability. This relief was phased out from 2017 to 2020.

Now, they can only deduct 20pc of their interest. This means that they will still have to pay tax even if their properties are losing money.

The tax changes were a major blow to landlords’ net profit margins when they were introduced. Since rates have soared, the problem has become existential.

Spiralling mortgage rates

The average buy-to-let two-year fixed-rate deal last December was 2.89pc, according to Moneyfacts, a data company. Fast forward to this year, and the rate was 6.28pc. That means the monthly interest bill for a landlord taking out a £150,000 loan has jumped by 117pc to £785.

As landlords come to the end of fixed-rate mortgages and refinance at higher rates, research consultancy Capital Economics estimates that 365,000 buy-to-lets will become loss-making by the end of 2023.

“I have clients looking to sell all of their properties and close their businesses because the sector is no longer viable for them,” says Adam King, of Portner, a law firm.

“Whatever happens to our mortgage bill, we have to pay that tax. As soon as rates go up, it becomes an exponential increase in our outgoings. We know we will start making a loss,” adds Smith.

Across his portfolio, his blended average mortgage rate has climbed from 2.4pc to 4pc in a year. “It will continue to rise. If we get to 5pc or 6pc, then we are in a lot of cashflow trouble,” Mr Smith said.

Seven of his properties are on fixed rates at 1.99pc that end in March. When he refinances, this rate will likely triple.

Mitigation plan

If a typical higher rate taxpayer landlord in the South East remortgages after two years, they will have a mortgage bill of £9,601 (assuming a rate of 5.14pc) and taxable rental income of £11,680, according to analysis by Hamptons estate agents.

They will pay £2,752 in tax. This means that overall the property will make a net loss of £673 per year.

Landlords who own properties in limited companies can still offset their mortgage costs against their tax bill, but the process of incorporating an existing portfolio is expensive.

In the eyes of the taxman, the transaction is considered both a sale and a purchase, meaning the owner must pay both capital gains tax and stamp duty, despite releasing no cash. There are ways to reduce this bill, but it becomes harder if the properties are not owned outright.

Smith and his wife had moved their portfolio into a partnership, which should have allowed them to save £400,000 in stamp duty when they incorporated and get relief on their capital gains tax bill.

But this plan was scuppered because the properties were mortgaged, which meant the transaction constituted a “cash consideration” rather than simply a transfer of shares. Suddenly, they faced a £500,000 capital gains tax bill. They have kept the properties in their own names – and now will be hit even harder by rising rates.

Smith’s plan is to sell off a chunk of his portfolio to reduce the mortgaged share of his portfolio from 50pc to 20pc.

Unmortgageable properties – and a ceiling on rents

Injecting cash into their portfolios and raising rents will be the only options for many landlords, if they do not sell. Otherwise, many will find their properties are unmortgageable.

This is because lenders assess affordability for buy-to-let mortgages based on interest coverage ratios (ICR). For limited companies and basic rate taxpayers, the rental income on a property must be 125pc of the mortgage interest. For higher rate taxpayers who own properties in their own name, the ICR test rate is 145pc.

This means that if the mortgage rate goes up, the rent will likely need to increase in response if the landlord wants to be able to refinance. But there is a ceiling on how much landlords can charge: the market is already creaking, as tenants become unable to pay ever higher rents, made worse by the cost of living crisis.

Average rent growth on newly let properties hit a high of 11.5pc in May – a record in Hamptons’ dataset, which goes back to 2012.

The pace of growth has since cooled to 7.9pc in November, but this is still around double 2019 levels. And the high bar that has been set will continue to filter through into higher average rents across the sector for a long time as tenancies renew and renters move.

Average rents across the entirety of the rental sector (a measure that moves more slowly as it is not just on newly let properties), jumped by 4pc year-on-year in November.

This was the highest rate on record since the Office for National Statistics began tracking the data in 2016. Tenants’ finances cannot take much more.

‘Everything is negative’

At the same time, the regulatory burden on landlords is tightening. The Government plans to scrap Section 21 “no-fault” evictions – a 2019 Tory election manifesto promise and the flagship policy of the renters reform white paper released in June – which means landlords will have to go through the court system to remove tenants.

Looming plans to introduce a requirement for landlords to get all privately rented properties to a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of band C by 2028 means landlords also likely face further costs of up to £10,000 per property to cover works.

“There is no positivity, from a landlord’s perspective right now, everything is negative,” says King.

Amid the years-long crackdown on landlords, it is soaring mortgage rates in particular that have destroyed the attractiveness of buy-to-let compared to other assets, adds Paul Cheshire, emeritus professor at the London School of Economics and a former government adviser.

Bonds – some of which offer returns of 4.5pc – are starting to look preferable. “Those people who are already mortgage-free will sit and take it. Those with mortgages who are on the margins of profitability will get out, and people who are making decisions about how to build a pension pot will increasingly not put their money in buy-to-let,” says Mr Cheshire.