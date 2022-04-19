Whose child is this? Police asking public to help identify boy found dead in Indiana woods

Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read

SELLERSBURG, Indiana — It's been days since a young boy was found dead in Southern Indiana on Saturday, and police are still unable to identify him.

"Our No. 1 goal at this point is to find out the identity and name of this child. That's what he deserves," Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said Monday in the second press conference since the boy was found in Washington County, around 70 miles south of Indianapolis and 25 miles northwest of Louisville.

Huls said there is a chance that the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, could be from another state.

"We thought this would be a local case but since nothing has happened — we haven't had any matches, so this obviously could be a national thing," he said.

Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police gave out a tip line -- 1-888-437-6432 -- for more information after the body of a young Black boy between the ages of 5 and 8 was found last weekend in Washington County, Indiana. A cause of death has yet to be released. April 18, 2022
The description of the boy hasn't matched the description of any Indiana children that have been reported missing.

More: Oregon woman murdered by 'Happy Face Killer' identified in 30-year cold case

An area resident reportedly found the body of the Black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County around 7:30 p.m. Washington County Sheriff's deputies and detectives from the branch in Sellersburg later arrived to investigate.

Officials say the child is believed to be between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, though closer to 5 years old. He is approximately 4 feet tall, has a slim build and a short haircut. Investigators believe the child's death occurred sometime within the past week.

The boy's body was inside a closed hard-shell suitcase when it was found Saturday, Indiana State Police announced Tuesday.

"Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" was painted on the suitcase.

Details regarding his clothing were withheld, with Huls explaining that was a decision made by investigators. The boy's autopsy is being performed Tuesday, though final results won't be available for a few days.

"He was in someone's custody and care for his daily needs. ... Somebody was taking care of this little boy," Huls said.

Clothing, hair, DNA and technology: How police identified the 'I-65 killer' after 35 years

Numerous tips have came in since the boy was found, Huls said, including several about a missing boy named Codi Bigsby from Hampton, Virginia.

"We don't believe that will be a match," Huls said, adding that investigators have already been looking into that.

A national tip line dedicated to this case has been established. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-437-6432.

"Someone somewhere knows something," he said.

Dahlia Ghabour contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Missing child: Indiana police seek ID of boy found dead in woods

