Who's to blame for stalled stimulus talks?

Hopes that Congress might pass another round of economic stimulus before Election Day seem to be fading quickly despite apparent eagerness to reach a deal from both congressional Democrats and the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported progress in her efforts with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to reconcile the $2.2 trillion package with the White House’s $1.8 trillion offer earlier in the week, but the sides are still far apart on some key issues, according to multiple reports. Even if Pelosi and Mnuchin find common ground, any agreement they reach would have to be approved by the Republican-led Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed doubts that his caucus would support any bill with such a hefty price tag.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced widespread business closures across the country in March, Congress moved swiftly to craft the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. It passed in both houses with overwhelming bipartisan support, as did a later bill that added $484 billion in additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program. Many economists have credited the CARES Act — especially the $1,200 stimulus checks and $600 weekly unemployment enhancement — for helping the U.S. avoid an even more severe recession. Most of those provisions expired months ago.

The House passed $3 trillion in additional stimulus in May, but the bill never received consideration in the Senate. Talks on a new bipartisan package sat mostly idle until the past few weeks, when pressure to get a new bill passed by Election Day brought Pelosi and Mnuchin back to the negotiating table. If no new stimulus passes before the election, it may mean that hopes of economic relief will have to wait until January, when a new Congress, and possibly a new president, are sworn in, many political analysts say. That delay could have dire consequences for millions of Americans who are struggling to get by as the country enters its third, and possibly most severe, wave of coronavirus cases.

Most Americans want Congress to pass another stimulus bill, so it’s no surprise that each side has tried to place blame for failure to reach a deal on their political opponents. “Pelosi is holding up STIMULUS, not the Republicans!” Trump tweeted in mid-October. Many conservatives agree with him, arguing that Pelosi is using the political leverage created by the impending election to strong-arm the White House into caving to her progressive wish list. Some on the left have also criticized Pelosi for not accepting a less-than-perfect offer from the White House, given the damage that could happen if no deal is reached at all.

Others have blamed Trump for not using his influence to rally Republican support for a deal and for muddling the negotiations with confusing public statements. Earlier this month, he announced that he instructed Mnuchin to suspend negotiations until after the election. A few days later, Trump said he wanted an even bigger package than Democrats were offering, a statement that was quickly contradicted by White House staff.

The true roadblock for any new stimulus bill, some argue, is McConnell and Senate Republicans. Negotiations between Pelosi and the White House are more or less irrelevant, they say, because there’s very little chance the Senate would even consider, let alone approve, another trillion-dollar aid package given the political incentives and the urgent push to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Pelosi doesn’t want to give Trump a political win before the election

“Like Pelosi said herself, Democrats are wary of passing a stimulus bill because it would hand President Donald Trump a political victory, and fear that sending $1,200 checks to those who desperately need it could help revive his reelection campaign. They’re holding back, even as millions of Americans face layoffs, unemployment, and potentially evictions.” — Aída Chávez, Intercept

Pelosi should accept an imperfect offer while she still has the chance

“Trump has launched a sustained offensive in right-wing media calling for more stimulus. This is leverage that Pelosi will not have after the election when Trump will no longer care about being reelected.” — Zach Carter, HuffPost

