Who's on Team Braverman? The Tory MPs taking sides in the policing row

Dividing lines are being drawn among Cabinet ministers over Ms Braverman's views - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Tory MPs are taking sides on Suella Braverman’s controversial claim that the police are “playing favourites” with protesters, as her future hangs in the balance.

“Mixed views” are being privately aired on party WhatsApp groups, according to Michael Fabricant, the MP for Lichfield, while some have made their positions public.

Supporters, such as Lee Anderson, the party’s deputy chairman, insist the Home Secretary is simply saying “what most people are thinking” and have downplayed the row.

Others, however, suggest she has undermined the operational integrity of the police and made her position untenable.

Dividing lines are even being drawn among members of the Cabinet.

Some have distanced themselves from her comments, with one unnamed minister believing that Ms Braverman has “lost it”. Meanwhile, Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, insists she is working “constructively” with the police.

As Tory MPs throw themselves into opposing camps, it seems to be just another headache for Rishi Sunak ahead of the expected pro-Palestine protests on Armistice Day.

Tory MPs opposing Braverman’s remarks

“It’s part of a history of ill judgement, and loose words. And of all the jobs in Government, the Home Secretary is one of those where you have to be particularly careful.”

“I haven’t full confidence in some of the comments she’s been making about the demonstrations and her apparent view on what’s down to the police and what may be down to her, I think it’s not helpful.”

“The police should never be involved in politics and politicians should never get involved in policing operations. The police must police without fear or favour and it is a very dangerous precedent to state otherwise.”

Sir Geoffrey said the Prime Minister should have a “very serious conversation” with Ms Braverman to make sure she changes her behaviour, or “possibly consider it is time for her to move to another job in the Cabinet”.

Mr Scully said ministers “have got to just use our language carefully” and “make sure that we concentrate on dampening things down rather than fuelling that hatred and division”.

“The words that she used are not words that I myself would have used.”

Tory MPs backing Braverman

“She reflects the views of a lot of people in this country… To have someone willing to say what they really think ought to be welcomed particularly at the point of a serious national issue.”

“She is Home Secretary. She is entitled to offer her view. I suspect the silent majority are with her… We need to get through this weekend and see common sense prevail.”

Minister declined to criticise Ms Braverman, who he said had a “really tough job” and had worked “incredibly constructively with the police in order to deal with these challenges”.

“Suella is guilty. Guilty of saying what most of us are thinking and saying. Thank goodness we have a Home Secretary who refuses to be cancelled. She is using everyday language used by everyday people. Labour MPs would know this if they got out more.”

Mr Gove said Ms Braverman should stay in her position because “police don’t always get it right”, adding: “I have read the article and I didn’t read it the way everyone else seems to have done.”

“The Home Secretary has said what many people are thinking and the calls to sack her seem to be disproportionate because whether she’s broken the ministerial code or not is something of a moot point.”

“Some people may disagree with the language that Suella Braverman used. But certainly what she actually means behind this, I think most people would agree with that.”

“Suella merely says what millions of strong Conservative voters think.”

