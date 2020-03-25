Who's in the Soccer Aid 2020 lineup? Russell Howard and Joel Dommett join regulars Olly Murs and Usain Bolt

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Soccer Aid has been postponed until later in the year, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

A statement from bosses said the charity football match has been postponed "in light of recent developments of coronavirus and thinking of everyone's health and wellbeing".

The match, which takes place annually in aid of Unicef, was due to be played this summer at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium, but organisers decided to push the date back "based on UK Government advice and consultation with many other event stakeholders".

An all-star line-up was set to take to the field for the ninth iteration of Soccer Aid this year, with celebrities, famous footballers and top athletes hoping to raise money for the charity that helps children around the world.

With the match now postponed, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s match…

Who’s playing?

The match is split into two teams: England XI and World XI.

England XI

The England team will be managed by Sam Allardyce, and the players announced are:

Olly Murs

Singer and television presenter Olly Murs returns to Soccer Aid this year after he had to forego last year’s game due to a knee surgery.

Murs, who has taken part in Soccer Aid five times, will make his comeback as the captain of the England squad.

Danny Jones

McFly lead singer and guitarist Danny Jones returns to Soccer Aid for his fourth year playing for the charity match.

Joel Dommett

In his debut year with Soccer Aid, Joel Dommett is just one of a number of comedians taking part in this year’s match.

Russell Howard

Comedian Russell Howard will be taking a break from his enormous Respite world stand-up tour to play at this year’s game.

(Getty Images)

Casey Stoney

For the second year running, the tournament includes female players, with Casey Stoney, who currently manages Manchester United’s women’s team, returning this year.

Kelly Smith

Women’s football legend Kelly Smith scored a record-breaking 46 goals in 117 internationals during her professional career.

Lee Mack

Comedian and actor Lee Mack, known for his BBC One sitcom Not Going Out, returns after taking place in the 2018 and 2019 games.

Tom Davis

Murder in Successville star Tom Davis towers over his teammates at 6 foot 7, which will no doubt be an advantage for the comedian on the field.

World XI

The World XI team are the reigning champions after winning last year’s match.

This year, they’ll be coached by Harry Redknapp, and the players announced so far are:

Usain Bolt

Record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt will no doubt be making the other players nervous as he brings his Olympian speed to the football pitch this year.

(Martin Ricket/PA )

Kem Cetinay

In honour of his Turkish Cypriot roots, Love Island’s Kem Cetinay will play for the World team for the second year in a row.

Mo Gilligan

Representing the comedians on the World side is Mo Gilligan, known for hosting The Lateish Show.

Patrice Evra

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra has become something of a social media star since his professional career, with 6.7 million followers on Instagram.

Jaap Stam

Another former Manchester United player, Dutch footballer Jaap Stam will no doubt feel right at home returning to Old Trafford.

Roberto Carlos

Brazilian Roberto Carlos used to play for Real Madrid, and now works as a football ambassador.

Where is it and when?

This year’s Soccer Aid is expected to move back to Manchester United’s Old Trafford after briefly taking place at Stamford Bridge.

The match had been pencilled in for Saturday, June 6, from 7:30pm, however it will no longer go ahead on this date because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers have however said it will take place later in the year, although no exact date has been given as of yet.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Where can I watch Soccer Aid?

Good news - fans can tune into the Soccer Aid match for free on ITV.

It can also be streamed free via ITV Hub.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are currently on sale from socceraid.org.uk/tickets.

Punters can add a donation to Unicef while purchasing their ticket.

