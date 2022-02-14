WHO'S READY TO PLAY? SEASON 10 OF BIG BROTHER CANADA PREMIERES MARCH 2 ON GLOBAL

#BBCAN10 Airs Three Nights a Week Featuring New Episodes Every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday Night

#BBCAN9 Winner Tychon Carter-Newman Joins Sangita Patel To

Co-Host ET Canada presents Big Brother Canada All Access

Airing Monday, February 28 on Global

Stream #BBCAN10 Live and On Demand with STACK TV or the Global TV

App and Catch Up on Exclusive Content at BigBrotherCanada.ca

Big Brother Canada's Arisa Cox. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

For additional photos, click here.

To view the Season 10 promo, click here.

Follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release socially: bit.ly/3gI9w8K

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - This spring get ready to play the greatest game on earth as hit original series Big Brother Canada premieres its monumental 10th Season Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Arisa Cox, who also serves as one of the show's executive producers, Canada's iconic reality show airs on Global three nights a week including Mondays (Head of Household), Wednesdays (Power of Veto), and Thursdays (Eviction). #BBCAN10 streamers can catch the new season live or on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App and visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for the ultimate fan experience with exclusive content and free live feeds to watch every strategic move and plot twist unfold inside the house.

"Celebrating a milestone 10th season, Big Brother Canada is a reality TV trailblazer beloved by fans for its no-holds-barred approach to the internationally-renowned format," said Troy Reeb, EVP Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "After nearly a decade, we've welcomed Canadians with all kinds of life experiences into the Big Brother house to join one of the wildest social experiments ever seen on TV, and we can't wait for a new season of non-stop entertainment."

Leading up to the high-stakes season, ET Canada presents Big Brother Canada All Access airing Monday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Season 9 winner Tychon Cater-Newman joins ET Canada's Sangita Patel as a special guest co-host for the 30-minute special episode, featuring an exclusive tour of the new #BBCAN10 house led by Arisa Cox, a recap of the top 10 biggest moments of #BBCAN history, and a sit-down interview with Tychon about life after his historic Big Brother Canada win.

Story continues

"We're so proud at Insight to have been a part of Big Brother Canada from day one," said Erin Brock, Big Brother Canada EP and SVP & Showrunner at Insight Productions. "The love we have seen from fans over the past nine seasons has been nothing short of phenomenal and I can't wait for them to see everything we have in store for the 10th wild season."

SNAPSHOT OF BIG BROTHER CANADA SEASON 10 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

All times are ET and subject to change.

Wednesdays

March 2 – 8 p.m.

March 9 – May 4 – 7 p.m.

Thursdays

March 3 – May 5 – 8 p.m.

Mondays

March 7 and March 14 – 8 p.m.

March 21 – May 2 – 7 p.m.

Stay tuned for additional announcements about Season 10 of Big Brother Canada including this season's houseguests and the grand prize details.

Big Brother Canada hand-picks a group of strangers from all walks of life, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

Ahead of this season's ultimate showdown, fans can stream the biggest moments from Season 9 on STACKTV, GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App, and stay up to date on all things #BBCAN10 on BigBrotherCanada.ca.

In 2021, 30 productions of Banijay format Big Brother aired in 25 markets, with 17 VIP productions launching, including a first series run in French Canada and a high-profile comeback for Celebrity Big Brother in Australia. In the US, Celebrity Big Brother has just launched on CBS. Last year, Big Brother launched for the first time in Mongolia, and seven regional productions of the format aired in India.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 10 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#BBCAN10

Twitter:

@BigBrotherCA

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

http://www.facebok.com/BigBrotherCA

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@BigBrotherCA

@GlobalTV

@STACKTV

TikTok:

@BigBrotherCA

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions Ltd.

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Executive Producer along with Insight's Chairman, CEO and Executive Producer, John Brunton, on BIG BROTHER CANADA. Insight recently produced STRONGER TOGETHER/TOUS ENSEMBLE to support our country during the COVID-19 crisis and it was the 2nd highest rated program ever broadcast on Canadian television as well as raising over $8 million for Food Banks Canada. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs in the world including - THE JUNO AWARDS Canada's national music award show, CANADA'S NEW YEAR'S EVE: COUNTDOWN which was the highest rated show on the CBC in both 2018 and 2019, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA – the most watched Canadian series on record, ratings hit – BIG BROTHER CANADA, TOP CHEF CANADA, INTERVENTION and original formats BATTLE OF THE BLADES, I DO, REDO & WALL OF CHEFS. Insight's scripted programming includes award-winning READY OR NOT, FALCON BEACH, HATCHING, MATCHING & DISPATCHING, A CHRISTMAS FURY, BUT I'M CHRIS JERICHO! and THE JON DORE TELEVISION SHOW along with award-winning feature documentaries HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD and GORDON LIGHTFOOT: IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND. In 2017, Insight produced THE TRAGICALLY HIP: A NATIONAL CELEBRATION, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content.

For more information on Insight Productions:

Website – www.insighttv.com

Twitter – @insightprod

Facebook – www.facebook.com/InsightProductions

Instagram – @insight.productions

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c9928.html