WHO'S READY TO PLAY? SEASON 10 OF BIG BROTHER CANADA PREMIERES MARCH 2 ON GLOBAL

·7 min read

#BBCAN10 Airs Three Nights a Week Featuring New Episodes Every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday Night

#BBCAN9 Winner Tychon Carter-Newman Joins Sangita Patel To
Co-Host ET Canada presents Big Brother Canada All Access
Airing Monday, February 28 on Global

Stream #BBCAN10 Live and On Demand with STACK TV or the Global TV
App and Catch Up on Exclusive Content at BigBrotherCanada.ca

Big Brother Canada&#39;s Arisa Cox. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Big Brother Canada's Arisa Cox. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

For additional photos, click here.
To view the Season 10 promo, click here.
Follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release socially: bit.ly/3gI9w8K

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - This spring get ready to play the greatest game on earth as hit original series Big Brother Canada premieres its monumental 10th Season Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Arisa Cox, who also serves as one of the show's executive producers, Canada's iconic reality show airs on Global three nights a week including Mondays (Head of Household), Wednesdays (Power of Veto), and Thursdays (Eviction). #BBCAN10 streamers can catch the new season live or on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App and visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for the ultimate fan experience with exclusive content and free live feeds to watch every strategic move and plot twist unfold inside the house.

"Celebrating a milestone 10th season, Big Brother Canada is a reality TV trailblazer beloved by fans for its no-holds-barred approach to the internationally-renowned format," said Troy Reeb, EVP Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "After nearly a decade, we've welcomed Canadians with all kinds of life experiences into the Big Brother house to join one of the wildest social experiments ever seen on TV, and we can't wait for a new season of non-stop entertainment."

Leading up to the high-stakes season, ET Canada presents Big Brother Canada All Access airing Monday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Season 9 winner Tychon Cater-Newman joins ET Canada's Sangita Patel as a special guest co-host for the 30-minute special episode, featuring an exclusive tour of the new #BBCAN10 house led by Arisa Cox, a recap of the top 10 biggest moments of #BBCAN history, and a sit-down interview with Tychon about life after his historic Big Brother Canada win.

"We're so proud at Insight to have been a part of Big Brother Canada from day one," said Erin Brock, Big Brother Canada EP and SVP & Showrunner at Insight Productions. "The love we have seen from fans over the past nine seasons has been nothing short of phenomenal and I can't wait for them to see everything we have in store for the 10th wild season."

SNAPSHOT OF BIG BROTHER CANADA SEASON 10 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
All times are ET and subject to change.

Wednesdays

  • March 28 p.m.

  • March 9May 47 p.m.

Thursdays

  • March 3May 58 p.m.

Mondays

  • March 7 and March 148 p.m.

  • March 21May 27 p.m.

Stay tuned for additional announcements about Season 10 of Big Brother Canada including this season's houseguests and the grand prize details.

Big Brother Canada hand-picks a group of strangers from all walks of life, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

Ahead of this season's ultimate showdown, fans can stream the biggest moments from Season 9 on STACKTV, GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App, and stay up to date on all things #BBCAN10 on BigBrotherCanada.ca.

In 2021, 30 productions of Banijay format Big Brother aired in 25 markets, with 17 VIP productions launching, including a first series run in French Canada and a high-profile comeback for Celebrity Big Brother in Australia. In the US, Celebrity Big Brother has just launched on CBS. Last year, Big Brother launched for the first time in Mongolia, and seven regional productions of the format aired in India.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 10 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#BBCAN10

Twitter:
@BigBrotherCA
@GlobalTV
@GlobalTV_PR
@CorusPR

Facebook:
http://www.facebok.com/BigBrotherCA
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:
@BigBrotherCA
@GlobalTV
@STACKTV

TikTok:
@BigBrotherCA

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions Ltd.
Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Executive Producer along with Insight's Chairman, CEO and Executive Producer, John Brunton, on BIG BROTHER CANADA. Insight recently produced STRONGER TOGETHER/TOUS ENSEMBLE to support our country during the COVID-19 crisis and it was the 2nd highest rated program ever broadcast on Canadian television as well as raising over $8 million for Food Banks Canada. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs in the world including - THE JUNO AWARDS Canada's national music award show, CANADA'S NEW YEAR'S EVE: COUNTDOWN which was the highest rated show on the CBC in both 2018 and 2019, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA – the most watched Canadian series on record, ratings hit – BIG BROTHER CANADA, TOP CHEF CANADA, INTERVENTION and original formats BATTLE OF THE BLADES, I DO, REDO & WALL OF CHEFS. Insight's scripted programming includes award-winning READY OR NOT, FALCON BEACH, HATCHING, MATCHING & DISPATCHING, A CHRISTMAS FURY, BUT I'M CHRIS JERICHO! and THE JON DORE TELEVISION SHOW along with award-winning feature documentaries HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD and GORDON LIGHTFOOT: IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND. In 2017, Insight produced THE TRAGICALLY HIP: A NATIONAL CELEBRATION, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content.

For more information on Insight Productions:
Website www.insighttv.com
Twitter @insightprod
Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions
Instagram @insight.productions

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c9928.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Canada's Olivia Asselin secures spot in women's freeski slopestyle final at Beijing Games

    Canada's Olivia Asselin squeezed her way into the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final, finishing 11th in the qualification round on Monday at the Beijing Olympics. Asselin, of Quebec City, Que., pulled off a top score of 64.68 on her first run, good enough to be among the top 12 to advance. U.S.-born star Eileen Gu, who is representing China, finished third with a best score of 79.38 on the second. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru took first place with her top score of 86.15. Norway's Johanne Killi

  • Bucks' Connaughton to undergo surgery for hand injury

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand. Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter of a 131-107 loss at Phoenix. The Bucks later confirmed he had a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton would be undergoing surger

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Who will the Raptors acquire for Goran Dragic?

    Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster has hinted that the goal is to trade Goran Dragic for a player who can help this year's team. Here are some names circulating that could potentially be making their way to Toronto.

  • All-Star Swap: 76ers send Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons got his wish, a trade out of Philadelphia. The 76ers got their second superstar, with James Harden coming over in a blockbuster multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers sent Simmons, the disgruntled one-time franchise cornerstone, who demanded a trade last summer, guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond to the Nets in a deal for the bushy-bearded Harden. The Sixers also will get Paul Millsap and the Nets get a 2022 first-round pick and a 2027 first-

  • Nick Nurse impressed with Thad Young's defensive prowess, finish

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse thinks the defensively-versatile Thad Young will fit in seamlessly with the core group, allowing for minimal disruptions to team chemistry as Toronto works its deadline-day acquisition into its schemes.&nbsp;

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • Humphries wins Olympic bobsled gold for U.S.; Canada's de Bruin takes bronze

    YANQING, China — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, stood on her sled and defiantly posed with folded arms. A two-time Olympic gold medallist with Canada, the women's bobsled icon was back atop the podium on the sporting world's biggest stage. Only this time, she was decked out in Stars and Stripes. Following a trying four years that included accusations of harassment leading to an acrimonious split with the country of her birth, Humphries won the inaugural monobob race at the Beijing Ga

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • Canadian men continue record climb up FIFA rankings, moving up to No. 33

    The Canadian men continue their record rise up the FIFA world rankings, climbing seven spots to another all-time high at No. 33. Canada, named the "Most Improved Side'' in 2021 by FIFA, has now risen 39 places since the end of 2020 — sparked by an unbeaten run in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. John Herdman's team beat Honduras, the U.S. and El Salvador since the last rankings came out Dec. 23. The Canadians tied their career high when they jumped eight places to No. 40 in the November rankings.

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Germany wins Olympic relay, sweeps luge gold medals

    BEIJING (AP) — Germany 4, Rest of World 0. The Beijing Olympics were a luge runaway for the world’s sliding superpower, which won gold in men’s, women’s and doubles events — then put those champions in Thursday’s team relay and watched them end the season with one more victory. Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig and the doubles team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt finished in 3 minutes, 3.406 seconds at the Yanqing Sliding Center, 0.080 seconds ahead of silver-medalist Austria and 0.948 secon