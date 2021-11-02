Who's been named on the UK and Ireland 30 under 30 rich list?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Just like we love a snoop around celebrity homes, we also relish knowing how much famous people are worth. Despite having a packet of quavers (side note: top tier crisp) and a fiver to our name, we essentially punish ourselves by digging into the likes of Kim Kardashian and Molly-Mae Hague's net worth.

And a new report from Heat magazine details the richest celebrities in the UK and Ireland, who are under 30. Sadly we do not make the cut.

Some of the entries aren't exactly surprising - Ed Sheeran, has retained his crown as the richest star with a whopping £236.5m fortune for the third year running, coming above Harry Styles by a cool £156m, with the singer's £80m nabbing him second place.

Little Mix are collectively at number three thanks to a stellar year including their TV show The Search and Confetti tour, while Jesy Nelson makes her debut on the list as a solo artist at number 19.

Following Harry, the rest of One Direction also make the cut, alongside Harry Potter actress Emma Watson and model Cara Delevingne.

Check out the full list below, featuring their ages too:

Ed Sheeran, 30, £236.5m Harry Styles, 27, £80m Little Mix £66.7m Niall Horan, 28, £57.5m Cara Delevingne, 29, £52m Louis Tomlinson, 29, £47m, and Liam Payne, 28, £47m No seven due to joint sixth place Dua Lipa, 26, £43.5 Zayn Malik, 28, £38.m Sam Smith, 29, 36.8m Daisy Ridley, 29, £32.8m John Boyega, 29, £28.5m Rita Ora, 30, £26.5m Stormzy, 28, £23.5m KSI, 28, £19.6m Lewis Capaldi, 25, £17m NEW ENTRY George Ezra, 28, £14.2m Sophie Turner, 25, £14.1m Jesy Nelson, 30, £13.5m NEW ENTRY Disclosure £12m NEW ENTRY Tom Holland, 25, £11m Tommy Mallet, 29, £9.7m Maisie Williams, 24, £8.7m Sam Faiers, 30, £8m Millie Bobby Brown, 17, £7.2m Jake Bugg, 27, £6.1m NEW ENTRY Saoirse Ronan, 27, £5.9m Jodie Comer, 28, £5.7m Anne-Marie, 30, £5.4m NEW ENTRY Dave, 23, £5.2m NEW ENTRY

New entries are awarded to the likes of Dave, Anne-Marie and Jake Bugg, while Star Wars stars John Boyega and Daisy Ridley make the cut for a second year in a row - the same as Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

The list also named the wealthiest stars globally:

Wealthiest stars outside the UK

Kylie Jenner, 24, (£773m) Justin Bieber, 27, (£347m) Miley Cyrus, 28, (£190m) Ariana Grande, 28, (£162m) BTS (£100m)

Do you think any of them want to take us for dinner?







