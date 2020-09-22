Who's A Hypocrite? GOP, Dems Debate Past Comments On Court

WASHINGTON: TWEET: The H word hypocrisy is suddenly in vogue at the Capitol as lawmakers debate how quickly to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court. Their past statements are coming under close scrutiny.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed that President Donald Trumps as-yet unnamed nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor this year,” but has been careful not to say exactly when that will happen.

Democrats accuse the Kentucky Republican of blatant hypocrisy after McConnell refused to consider President Barack Obamas Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, eight months before the 2016 election.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Monday to remind McConnell of his own words hours after the February 2016 death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. The American people,” McConnell said then, “should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice.” The vacancy created by Scalia’s death should not be filled until the election of a new president, he added.

“No amount of sophistry can change what McConnell said then, and it applies even more so now so much closer we are to an election,” Schumer said Monday.

But McConnell said it is Democrats who are being hypocritical. What Republicans did in 2016 blocking a nominee of the opposing party was “precisely what Democrats had indicated they would do themselves” when they were in the majority, McConnell said in his own floor speech Monday. He and other Republicans cited a 1992 speech by then-Sen. Joe Biden now the Democratic nominee for president indicating that a vacancy occurring in an election year should not be filled.

Biden, Schumer and other Democrats flip-flopped in 2016, in McConnell’s telling, because they urged the Senate to act on Obama’s nominee.

McCONNELL IN 2016

McConnell stunned the political world in 2016 with his declaration that the Senate would not consider a replacement for Scalia until after the presidential election nearly nine months away. While daring, McConnell said his action was justified by history.

Remember that the Senate has not filled a vacancy arising in an election year when there was divided government since 1888, almost 130 years ago,” he declared again and again that year, frequently citing what Republicans called the Biden Rule. That rule” never adopted in any formal sense by the Senate urged the Senate to delay action on a Supreme Court vacancy until after the presidential election.

President Obama was asking Senate Republicans for an unusual favor that had last been granted nearly 130 years prior. But voters had explicitly elected our majority to check and balance the end of his presidency. So we stuck with the historical norm,” McConnell said Monday as he recounted past fights over the Supreme Court.

2019 McCONNELL STATEMENT

By 2019, with Trump in office and a continued GOP Senate majority, McConnell said Senate action on a court opening close to the election would not be an issue. Yes, we would certainly confirm a new justice if we had that opportunity,” he told talk show host Hugh Hewitt in December. And were going to continue, obviously, to fill the circuit and district court vacancies as they occur right up until the end of next year.

The main difference? Unlike 2016, when the White House and Senate were controlled by different parties, both are now under Republican control, McConnell said.

Id also remind everybody what I just told you, which is the Senate is of the same party as the president of the United States,” McConnell told Fox News in February of this year. “And in that situation we would confirm a new justice.

Schumer wasn’t buying it. He cited a 2016 op-ed co-written by McConnell imploring that the American people be given the opportunity to “weigh in on whom they trust to nominate the next person for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”

Now these words dont apply? Schumer asked. “It doesnt pass the smell test in any way. No wonder Leader McConnell was so defensive in his comments.”

Schumer and other Democrats urged McConnell to abide by his own standard. “Whats fair is fair. A senator’s word must count for something,” Schumer said.

