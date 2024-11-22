'Who's got it better than us?': Harbaugh brothers meet again in special Harbaugh Bowl

John and Jim Harbaugh are competitors by nature. The two wrestled each other as kids. So on the gridiron, it’s not lost on Los Angeles Chargers players that Jim is 0-2 in his NFL career coaching against his older brother.

Jim has another opportunity to get in the victory column against John on Monday night when the Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup that’s dubbed the “Harbaugh Bowl.”

“We know how important this is for him. I imagine if I were to play one of my brothers, it'd be a really cool opportunity,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said. “I can only imagine, you know, how big this is to him and his family. I think it’s another very important game for us. You know, we've got a really good opponent coming here on Monday. But… Coach Harbaugh, it's a special moment for him.”

The “Harbaugh Bowl” will also feature some interesting subplots. It will be a reunion of sorts for several members of the Chargers organization. L.A. general manager Joe Hortiz served 26 seasons in Baltimore’s front office and five Chargers coaches spent time on the Ravens staff during their coaching careers.

Jim even played for the Ravens in 1998.

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is 1 of 6 Chargers players who previously wore a Ravens uniform and played under John, who's been at the helm in Baltimore for 17 seasons.

“Coach Jim Harbaugh, he's a magical guy. He's different, he's unique,” Dobbins said. “I love him and it's great to play for both of the guys, both John and Jim.”

Week 12’s tilt is the first meeting between the Harbaugh brothers since John’s Ravens defeated a Jim-led San Francisco 49ers team in Super Bowl 47.

Jim admitted initially the Super Bowl 47 loss was difficult, but the sting of the defeat wore off over time, especially because his brother was triumphant.

“It was tough. But after some time and reflection went by, it's my brother, my best friend, really proud of him (and) really happy for his success,” Jim said. “I mean, it was earned. We played really good, but yeah, sometime after that was my perspective.”

Monday’s third edition of the “Harbaugh Bowl” will be special for the family for a multitude of reasons. It’s the brothers’ third-ever matchup, it takes place during the Thanksgiving holiday week and it just so happens to fall on their parents’, Jack and Jackie’s, Nov. 25 wedding anniversary.

Jack and Jackie won’t be in attendance on Monday night. They will be in Bradenton, Florida with their daughter. However, they will certainly be watching.

Just like Super Bowl 47, Monday night’s game or outcome won’t impact John and Jim’s relationship. The two brothers talk or text weekly. Jim describes John as his best friend.

“Nobody could have a better brother. I may be biased in that way, but I really love my brother, best friends, proud of him,” Jim said of John. “He puts God first, he's a great example setter, he's a great son, he's a great husband, he's a great father and great brother. And he’s great at what he does. One of the most, if not the most competitive people that I know. I learned so much from and admire him.

“His competitiveness (and) his toughness. It's always in his teams where he just makes it, pulls it out of you. Iron sharpens iron, as the Bible would say. That's resonates.”

The Harbaughs like to use the phrase: “Who's got it better than us?”

We’ll find out on Monday night which brother has a better kickoff to Thanksgiving week.

"I like prime time, I always thought that, you know. It’s like – tonight’s gonna be a good night as The Black Eyed Peas kind of feel,” Jim, referencing the musical group’s hit song, said about Monday’s game. “Got my friends with me, and we’re going to go out and let’s make it a great night.”

I got a feeling the “Harbaugh Bowl” Part III will be a special night for the entire Harbaugh family.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why 'Harbaugh Bowl' 3 will be special for John, Jim and family