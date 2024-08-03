Who's golden? The final round of men's golf at Paris Olympics sets up to be fascinating

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Of the men’s golfers vying for a gold medal this week, only one already had one when he showed up at Le Golf National.

And the USA’s Xander Schauffele is close to another.

“I haven't gotten too far thinking that far,” said Schauffele, whose parents have his gold medal from Tokyo. “But if I was to take a wild guess, I'm sure it'd go right next to where the first one is.”

Aug 3, 2024; Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France; Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the 7th hole in the third round of men's golf stroke play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National.

At 14 under, Schauffele is tied with Spain’s Jon Rahm for first place entering a final round Sunday that sets up to be a fascinating and a lot of fun. Just take a gander at some of the big names in the group of eight players at least within four shots of Schauffele and Rahm.

Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood (13 under), Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (11 under), Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (10 under) and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the USA (10 under) are all within reach after a third round in which Schauffele and Rahm, despite playing well at times, collectively left the door cracked.

“It's amazing for the game to see all those sort of players up there,” McIlroy said. “Obviously, Xander, who has had an incredible year. Scottie, who's the best player in the world. You've got Jon Rahm, a couple of the younger guys, Nicolai (Hojgaard) shooting 62 today. It's an amazing leaderboard, and it should be an exciting day.”

Adding to the drama ahead Sunday is the unique Olympic format, meaning third place is good enough to make the podium and fourth is worth nothing. Plus, the Le Golf National course is offering up plenty of scoring opportunities and hope for those hoping to make a late charge.

On Saturday, it was Denmark’s Hojgaard (11 under) firing a 9-under-par 62 to sprint into contention after opening with consecutive 70s.

“You've got really good players in this field,” Schauffele said, “and everyone just saw a 62. ... If you're in that sort of mid, 6, 7, 8 range and you feel like you can shoot something low, you're going to have a really good chance of getting up there and getting on that podium.”

Schauffele has been in the spotlight near the front for three days, while the USA’s other Sunday medal hopeful – Scheffler – has continued to quietly linger in the shadows. Like McIlroy, Scheffler has given himself a shot despite not playing his best this week.

Scheffler carded a 67 on Saturday, keeping him tied for sixth.

“I feel like I haven't had my best stuff the last few days,” Scheffler said, “but I've done enough to kind of hang in there and stay in the tournament. Around the course, you can get hot. Nicolai had a really nice round today, and I think I'm going to need something like that tomorrow if I’m going to be holding the medal.”

Aug 3, 2024; Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France; Scottie Scheffler makes his way to the first tee in the third round of men's golf stroke play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National.

Based on consistency, LIV Golf’s Rahm could the one worth watching in the final round. Saturday’s 66 made three days in a row in which he scored 67 or better.

“It may be new in golf, but it is the Olympics,” Rahm said. “And I think the crowd knows it, and I think we're all aware of what's at stake.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Xander Schauffele leads, Scottie Scheffler close for Olympics final day