Who's going to the Women's College World Series? Experts make NCAA softball super regional picks

USA TODAY Sports Network
·10 min read

A trip to Oklahoma City is just two wins away for eight teams in the NCAA Softball Tournament this week as the event enters super regional play.

Eight schools will host best-of-three series Thursday through Sunday, with the winners advancing to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, beginning June 2, to play for the national championship.

Five of the top 16 seeds were eliminated on their home fields in regionals last weekend, giving five unseeded teams — Arizona, Mississippi State, Texas, Stanford and Oregon State — an opportunity to make an extended run. And two of those are guaranteed to make the WCWS this year, given the super regional pairings.

Below, six experts from the USA TODAY Sports Network have picked the super regional winners and whether they'll advance in two games or three. Here are their projections:

NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Results, schedule, game times, TV info, bracket

REGIONALS: Pac-12 softball teams shine as five teams make super regionals

Arizona State infielder Halle Harger makes contact with the ball during a regional game against Cal State Fullerton on May 20. The No. 8 seeded Sun Devils advanced to super regionals and will host No. 9 seed Northwestern.
Arizona State infielder Halle Harger makes contact with the ball during a regional game against Cal State Fullerton on May 20. The No. 8 seeded Sun Devils advanced to super regionals and will host No. 9 seed Northwestern.

Norman Super Regional

No. 16 Central Florida at No. 1 Oklahoma

Oklahoma in two: Hope Trautwein and Nicole May look awfully strong, even if freshman phenom Jordy Bahl remains on the shelf. Even if those two slip up, it’s difficult to keep the Sooners’ bats in check. — Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma in two: The Sooners won the regional final 20-0 and outscored opponents 37-2. Every batter is a home run threat, too. — Brett Greenberg, Tuscaloosa News 

Oklahoma in two: With the way Oklahoma is steamrolling teams  and the talented pitching staff it has, no one is standing between the reigning champs and Oklahoma City. — Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel

ON THE RISE: How did UCF build softball program? With an aggressive schedule, youth and a 'Bear'

Oklahoma in two: The Sooners are too good, too powerful and too hot to be knocked out by the Knights. UCF’s postseason run ends at the hands of No. 1. — Ainslie Lee, Gainesville Sun

Oklahoma in two: Oklahoma looked dominant in its regional with two large-margin wins, and the Sooners have the pitching to sustain a postseason run as the No. 1 seed. — Christina Long, Southwest Times Record

Oklahoma in two: Maybe freshman phenom Jordy Bahl pitches, maybe she doesn’t. Either way, the Sooners lineup is too potent to let this team fail in a best-of-three series. — Scott Wright, The Oklahoman

Starkville Super Regional

Arizona at Mississippi State

Arizona in three: Mississippi State pulled off one of the most shocking runs in recent regional history by winning four straight to stunningly eliminate Florida State. But the Wildcats have the pedigree. — Ryan Aber

Mississippi State in three: This is one of the tougher super regional matchups to pick, but the Bulldogs just took down No. 2 FSU and have all the momentum in front of their home crowd.  — Brett Greenberg

Mississippi State in three: Mississippi State is coming off a historic upset and hasn’t had trouble getting offense going – which bodes well for an Arizona pitching staff that gives up a lot of runs. The Wildcats scored just three runs in two wins over Missouri and they’re facing another great SEC pitching staff this weekend. — Cora Hall

NEWCOMER: How Miss. State went from underdogs to first-time super regional hosts

Mississippi State in three: The Bulldogs stunned the college softball world with their wins in Tallahassee. The job becomes easier this week as Mississippi State brings the momentum back to Starkville. — Ainslie Lee

Mississippi State in three: Mississippi State pulled off one of the most stunning upsets of the tournament to advance. They’ll have to fight, but the Bulldogs are hot at the right time. — Christina Long

Arizona in three: One of two super regionals in which an unseeded team is guaranteed to reach the Women’s College World Series. It’s hard to bet against one of the greatest programs in the history of the game. — Scott Wright

Blacksburg Super Regional

No. 14 Florida at No. 3 Virginia Tech

Florida in three: It’s hard to bet against Tim Walton this time of year. His Gators rolled through their regional, while the Hokies had to hold on for dear life to escape in their first turn as regional hosts. — Ryan Aber

Virginia Tech in three: The Hokies lost in the regional round, but Keely Rochard already has a no-hitter this tournament. The Gators take game two, but fall in the third game. — Brett Greenberg

Virginia Tech in three: The Gators have a good offense, and I think they’ll steal one game from the Hokies. But when Florida faces elite pitchers, that offense wanes. — Cora Hall

Florida in three: While the Hokies had to claw their ways to wins over Miami (Ohio) and Kentucky, the Gators waltzed through their regional with a combined score of 28-2. Florida pulls off the upset.— Ainslie Lee

Virginia Tech in three: The Hokies are the higher seed for a reason, and while Florida will take one game from Virginia Tech, the Hokies’ superior pitching will get them to Oklahoma City. — Christina Long

Florida in three: The Gators had some shaky moments over the last month of the regular season but looked dominant in their regional. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, looked unsettled in regional play, barely advancing. — Scott Wright

Fayetteville Super Regional

Texas at No. 4 Arkansas

Arkansas in three: The Razorbacks pummeled their way through their regional, outscoring its opponents 26-5. That doesn’t figure to faze Texas starter Hailey Dolcini, who held Oklahoma to two runs in an April 16 win, but over a three-game series it’ll be hard to keep Arkansas’ bats in check. — Ryan Aber

Arkansas is two: The Razorbacks continue to produce with the second-most home runs in a season in SEC history (109). The bats carry the SEC Tournament champions to Oklahoma City. — Brett Greenberg

Arkansas in two: The Razorbacks bats are hot like they’ve been all season. With arguably the best pitching tandem in the country with Chenise Delce and Mary Haff, Arkansas’ trip to OKC is its own to lose. — Cora Hall

Arkansas in three: The Razorbacks will see their win streak get snapped over the weekend as Texas forces a third game. But alas, the heavy-hitting Hogs will get the job done. — Ainslie Lee

Arkansas in two: Arkansas has an overwhelming combination of explosive offense and dominant pitching that will stump unseeded Texas. — Christina Long

Arkansas in two: SEC Pitcher of the Year Chenise Delce, a native of suburban Oklahoma City, has been hugely impactful in the circle and is looking to get back to her hometown for the WCWS. — Scott Wright

Arkansas pitcher Chenise Delce throws a pitch against Western Illinois during a Feb. 20, 2022 game.
Arkansas pitcher Chenise Delce throws a pitch against Western Illinois during a Feb. 20, 2022 game.

Los Angeles Super Regional

No. 12 Duke at No. 5 UCLA

UCLA in three: This series is strength against strength, with UCLA No. 2 in pitching with a 1.38 ERA and Duke No. 8 in hitting with a .332 batting average. The quick rise of Duke’s program is one of college softball’s recent success stories, but the Blue Devils are running into a buzz saw. — Ryan Aber

UCLA in three: The Bruins have the most NCAA championships in history and have been to eight straight super regionals. The UCLA offensive should pave way for another trip to the Women’s College World Series. — Brett Greenberg

Duke in three: UCLA is a solid team, but it’s also beatable. Duke is the underdog you have to love rooting for, and I can see the Blue Devils pulling off the upset in their first super regional ever. — Cora Hall

Duke in three: It will not be easy, but it’ll be fun to watch. The Blue Devils and Bruins will find themselves in a battle, but Duke’s bats will lead them to the Women’s College World Series. — Ainslie Lee

UCLA in three: Duke’s bats are strong, but UCLA’s pitching is stifling. The Bruins will cede one game to the Blue Devils before advancing. — Christina Long

UCLA in two: After outscoring three regional opponents by a combined 28-3, the Bruins look primed for a 30th run to the WCWS. — Scott Wright

Stanford Super Regional

Oregon State at Stanford

Oregon State in three: The Beavers won the regular-season series between the teams, allowing just two runs in late March in Corvallis. This time at Stanford, Oregon State pulls out the victory yet again to make their first WCWS since 2006. — Ryan Aber

Stanford in two: The Cardinal beat Alabama two times in Tuscaloosa and snapped the Crimson Tide’s 44-game regional win streak. Alana Vawter is as good as any pitcher in the remaining field. — Brett Greenberg

Stanford in two: Stanford will have another pitching challenge against Mariah Mazon, but the Cardinal racked up 11 runs against Montana Fouts en route to upsetting Alabama. Stanford has a bit more of a balanced offense and the homefield advantage. — Cora Hall

Stanford in two: Stanford is entirely too gritty to be taken out by Oregon State, which will see its lineup struggle against the Cardinal’s three-headed monster in Alana Vawter, Molly Millar and Regan Krause. — Ainslie Lee

Stanford in three: Like Mississippi State, Stanford is riding the wave of an enormous upset. The Cardinal shut out Alabama twice and will use its pitching to move past Oregon State. — Christina Long

Oregon State in three: The Beavers might not have the Cinderella element of James Madison a year ago, but their unexpected upset of No. 11 seed Tennessee, coming through the loser’s bracket to do it, will carry over against unseeded Stanford. — Scott Wright

Stillwater Super Regional

No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State in two: After a rough end to the regular season, the Cowgirls have their swagger back. Morgan Day and Kelly Maxwell have turned it up a notch in the circle in the postseason. — Ryan Aber

Oklahoma State in three: The Cowgirls are headed to their third straight super regional after not dropping a game last weekend. Remember, Oklahoma State beat the Sooners in the Big 12 Tournament championship. — Brett Greenberg 

Oklahoma State in three: The Cowgirls have what it takes to get to OKC, though Clemson will be a tough opponent. Oklahoma State beat the No. 1 team in the country for a reason. — Cora Hall

Oklahoma State in two: Clemson’s postseason run has been fun to watch, but the road ends in Stillwater as the Cowgirls are just too hard to beat: especially at home. — Ainslie Lee

Clemson in two: Clemson didn’t give up a run in its regional. Although the Tigers will allow Oklahoma State to score, Clemson will pitch its way to Oklahoma City. — Christina Long

Oklahoma State in three: The Cowgirls pitching staff misses Miranda Elish, who isn’t likely to pitch again this season with a biceps injury, but ace Kelly Maxwell was nearly untouchable in regional play and the bats are gaining momentum. — Scott Wright

Tempe Super Regional

No. 9 Northwestern and No. 8 Arizona State

Arizona State in two: The Sun Devils were challenged in their regional, while the Wildcats won each of their games by at least seven runs. That has Arizona State primed and ready to go as they pull off a home sweep just as they did in 2008 vs. Northwestern. — Ryan Aber

Arizona State in three: The Sun Devils went undefeated in the regional round and are competing in their ninth super regional since 2005. Arizona State becomes the third team to represent the Pac-12 in OKC. — Brett Greenberg

Arizona State in three: This series could be a slugfest. Both Northwestern and Arizona State piled on the runs in regionals. But ASU took down tough opponents in Pac-12 play and the Sun Devils will make it to OKC. — Cora Hall

Arizona State in two: Neither the Sun Devils nor the Wildcats were super pressed in regionals, but Arizona State is more equipped to make a run to the Women’s College World Series. — Ainslie Lee

Northwestern in two: Northwestern is hitting well this postseason, and while the teams are evenly matched, the Wildcats will outhit Arizona State. — Christina Long

Arizona State in three: In what should be an epic battle of dominant pitching by Northwestern vs. the uber-potent lineup of Arizona State, homefield advantage and big bats win out. — Scott Wright

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: NCAA softball super regionals picks: Who will make WCWS in Oklahoma?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Flames AHL affiliate team based in California to relocate to Calgary

    The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season. The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans. Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playof

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Even French President Macron tried to convince Mbappé to stay at PSG

    The 23-year-old athlete shocked the football world when he revealed he would not be transferring to Real Madrid, after months of negotiations, and it took a whole lot of convincing for him to stay in Paris.

  • Osorio scores late goal to lift Toronto FC into a 2-2 draw at D.C. United

    WASHINGTON — After losing five straight, including last-minute defeats against Vancouver and Orlando, Toronto FC finally got some reward for its efforts Saturday. Despite a depleted roster and steamy conditions at Audi Field, Toronto rallied twice from one-goal deficits to emerge with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw with D.C. United. "This team has faced a lot of adversity in this last period," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "And there's been other moments where they've shown resilience and stuc

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas will compete in RBC Canadian Open

    Justin Thomas, who on Sunday claimed his second major title with a playoff win at the PGA Championship, has committed to play in the upcoming RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 9-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Thomas, ranked No. 5 in the world, will join an impressive field that includes defending Canadian Open champion and world No. 7 Rory McIlroy, world No.

  • FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers coming to Hamilton on Canada Day

    Hamilton will host a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Canada Day — July 1 — when Team Canada will take on the Dominican Republic. The game will be played at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton starting at 7 p.m. ET. "Canadians have demonstrated a desire for more basketball to be played on home soil and Canada Basketball has made this a primary objective of our organization," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a news release. "By hosting more qualify

  • CFL delivers 'final' amended contract proposal to its players

    Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and the CFL have put the CFL Players' Association back on the clock. Ambrosie said Tuesday the league tabled a final amended collective bargaining agreement to the players Monday night, a deal that will remain on the table until midnight ET on Thursday. He added the new contract addressed the biggest concerns the CFLPA membership had with the previous proposal: the implementation of a ratification bonus and changing the Canadian ratio. Ambrosie said the amended offer

  • Votto's eighth-inning homer gives Cincinnati Reds 3-2 win over Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Canadian Joey Votto made another smashing return to his hometown. The Cincinnati Reds first baseman crushed a towering eighth-inning home run off the right-field foul pole to give the Reds a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. With the game tied at 2-2, the 38-year-old Votto, a Toronto native, hit a one-out, 2-0 curveball down the line off Blue Jays right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia (0-3). "Of course, it's great to be back here," Votto said. "Playing in this city has great me

  • Nazem Kadri says racist comments, death threats fueled his Game 4 hat trick

    Nazem Kadri had a revenge game for the ages in St. Louis on Monday night to put the Avalanche one win away from the Western Conference Final.