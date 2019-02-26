Who's driving when in Formula 1 pre-season testing week two

Who's driving when in second week of F1 testing

Ferrari will split the driving duties of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for the final Formula 1 pre-season test, with both drivers appearing on each day at Barcelona this week.

Traditionally, Ferrari gives its drivers full days in the car during pre-season testing - with one day of split duties last year the only exception to that policy since the V6 turbo-hybrid era began in 2014.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the team has opted to split the running of Vettel and Leclerc for the second four-day test in Spain this week.

Leclerc will kick off the test on Tuesday morning before handing over to Vettel for the afternoon, and they will alternate who starts each day for the rest of the test.

Mercedes and Renault will continue their strategy of splitting running across their race drivers, with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg expect to hit the track first for their respective teams on Tuesday.

Who's driving when in second week of F1 testing

Williams faces a crunch week after its delayed start to testing, and will alternate its drivers instead of splitting their days.

George Russell gets back behind the wheel on day one before Robert Kubica takes over on Wednesday.

Test two provisional line-up

Story continues

Team Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Mercedes Hamilton/Bottas Bottas/Hamilton* Hamilton/Bottas* Bottas/Hamilton* Ferrari Leclerc/Vettel Vettel/Leclerc Leclerc/Vettel Vettel/Leclerc Red Bull Gasly Verstappen Gasly Verstappen Renault Hulkenberg/Ricciardo Ricciardo/Hulkenberg Hulkenberg/Ricciardo Ricciardo/Hulkenberg Haas Magnussen Grosjean Magnussen Grosjean McLaren Norris Sainz Norris Sainz Racing Point Stroll Perez* Stroll* Perez* Alfa Romeo Giovinazzi Raikkonen Giovinazzi Raikkonen Toro Rosso Albon Kvyat Albon Kvyat Williams Russell Kubica Russell Kubica

* Expected, but subject to change

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus