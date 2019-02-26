Who's driving when in Formula 1 pre-season testing week two
Ferrari will split the driving duties of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for the final Formula 1 pre-season test, with both drivers appearing on each day at Barcelona this week.
Traditionally, Ferrari gives its drivers full days in the car during pre-season testing - with one day of split duties last year the only exception to that policy since the V6 turbo-hybrid era began in 2014.
But the team has opted to split the running of Vettel and Leclerc for the second four-day test in Spain this week.
Leclerc will kick off the test on Tuesday morning before handing over to Vettel for the afternoon, and they will alternate who starts each day for the rest of the test.
Mercedes and Renault will continue their strategy of splitting running across their race drivers, with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg expect to hit the track first for their respective teams on Tuesday.
Williams faces a crunch week after its delayed start to testing, and will alternate its drivers instead of splitting their days.
George Russell gets back behind the wheel on day one before Robert Kubica takes over on Wednesday.
Test two provisional line-up
Team
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
Day 4
Mercedes
Hamilton/Bottas
Bottas/Hamilton*
Hamilton/Bottas*
Bottas/Hamilton*
Ferrari
Leclerc/Vettel
Vettel/Leclerc
Leclerc/Vettel
Vettel/Leclerc
Red Bull
Gasly
Verstappen
Gasly
Verstappen
Renault
Hulkenberg/Ricciardo
Ricciardo/Hulkenberg
Hulkenberg/Ricciardo
Ricciardo/Hulkenberg
Haas
Magnussen
Grosjean
Magnussen
Grosjean
McLaren
Norris
Sainz
Norris
Sainz
Racing Point
Stroll
Perez*
Stroll*
Perez*
Alfa Romeo
Giovinazzi
Raikkonen
Giovinazzi
Raikkonen
Toro Rosso
Albon
Kvyat
Albon
Kvyat
Williams
Russell
Kubica
Russell
Kubica
* Expected, but subject to change
