First, the world mocked the chaos, then the congratulations flowed in

Fiji’s prime minister got in first, gambling on congratulating Joe Biden before the result of the presidential election had officially been called, slipping in a plea for action on climate change.

But once the result was official, congratulations came pouring in from around the world. Donald Trump’s allies, critics and reluctant partners had all been following the long, slow days of vote-counting and in capitals around the world politicians were weighing up the impact of the abrupt change of direction which is now expected from Washington under Biden.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was among the first to send congratulations: “Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

Boris Johnson took a little longer, but around an hour after the election result was confirmed he was offering the US president-elect congratulations: “America is our closest ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities.”

From Dublin the message came with a nod to Biden’s Irish heritage, with his interest in the country particularly important at a time of fears that Brexit could be threatened by the Good Friday agreement. “I want to congratulate the new president-elect of the USA. Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead,” wrote Irish prime minister Micheál Martin.

After four years in which Trump disengaged from multilateral international institutions, and focused his government inward, many are hoping for greater global engagement under a Biden administration.

“We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us,” said Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel, who developed a strong working relationship with Barack Obama when he was president, and often seemed frustrated dealing with Trump, didn’t immediately respond. Instead, congratulations came in more muted form from her foreign minister Heiko Maas who welcomed the result and said he looked forward to investing in transatlantic cooperation with the new administration.

Many also celebrated the historic importance of Kamala Harris becoming the first woman on a winning presidential ticket, and the first person of colour to become vice-president. “This is a big and special moment,” said Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland.

The sense of confidence and optimism was a stark contrast from the end of the week, when the US slid into days of election chaos, with a flailing incumbent making wildly untrue claims from the White House as his supporters gathered in the streets to demand the very basis of democracy – counting votes – be halted.

That had prompted mockery from around the world, although some of it was laced with respect for a system that appeared to be working, albeit imperfectly.

“I woke up and went on Twitter to see who won. Still unclear. Now that’s [what I call] elections,” wrote Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was barred from running in Russia’s last presidential election and recently survived poisoning with a nerve agent. Western governments say the Russian state was involved.

America’s rivals and enemies had mocked the chaos, from Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who took to Twitter to deride Washington’s dysfunction. “[Some]one says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office.”

Meanwhile, Latin American commentators were quick to throw a US-born slur back up north. “Which is the banana republic now?” asked Colombia’s Publimetro on its Friday front page, summing up the attitude of many across the region.

