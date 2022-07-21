Who’s backing whom in the Conservative leadership race?

Mason Boycott-Owen
·3 min read
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph

The countdown to the final has begun in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party – and Britain’s new prime minister.

There are now only two candidates remaining – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – and they will go head-to-head in the ballot of Tory party members later in the summer.

Mr Sunak, the former chancellor whose resignation hastened the fall of Boris Johnson, is leading the pack with 137 backers. He is followed by Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, who is currently on 113 backers.

Here, The Telegraph takes a look at the final two contenders, their campaign platforms, and their publicly declared backers:

Rishi Sunak - 137 backers

Why he is running

The former chancellor is pitching himself to the party and members as the serious candidate on the economy, who can guide the country through a potential recession by resisting calls for tax cuts.

Significant figures publicly supporting Sunak

Lord Lamont

The endorsement of Lord Lamont, Margaret Thatcher’s treasurer, was a massive boon to Mr Sunak’s camp. As leadership hopefuls competed to demonstrate their Thatcherite credentials, the Tory grandee’s intervention undoubtedly lent legitimacy to Mr Sunak’s plan to prioritise tackling inflation before cutting taxes.

Dominic Raab

The deputy Prime Minister was quick to pledge his support for Mr Sunak and was rewarded by introducing him at his campaign launch. Securing the backing of the second most senior Cabinet member gave an early boost to the campaign.

Jeremy Hunt

After the former health secretary crashed out at an early stage of the leadership contest, he got behind Mr Sunak, saying he has the “highest standards of integrity” of all the candidates.

Grant Shapps

Another leadership hopeful at the start of the race, the transport secretary lent his support to Mr Sunak, highlighting his early support for Brexit and his “seminal” pamphlet on freeports.

Rehman Chishti 

After briefly running for the top job himself, the MP for Gillingham and Rainham swiftly got behind Mr Sunak, saying that his “brilliant” experience as chancellor will be “vital” for tackling the cost of living crisis

Oliver Dowden

The former Conservative party chair, who resigned last month in the wake of the double by-election defeat, was quick to throw his support behind Mr Sunak.

Odds: 5/4

Liz Truss - 113 backers

Why she is running

Viewed as the Right’s main challenger to Mr Sunak, Ms Truss is marketing herself as a Thatcherite who promises tax cuts, foreign policy experience, and a track record of delivery.

Significant figures publicly supporting Truss

Jacob Rees-Mogg 

The Brexit Opportunities minister backed Ms Truss, saying she is a “strong Brexiteer” and a “proper Eurosceptic” who had always supported him in Cabinet

Nadine Dorries 

Enlisting the support of the Culture Secretary and staunch Boris Johnson loyalist cemented Ms Truss’s place as the “Boris continuity” candidate.

Kwasi Kwarteng

The Business Secretary was yet another Cabinet heavy-weight to back Ms Truss and was charged with the duty of introducing her at her official launch where he called her a “true blue, tax-cutting Conservative”.

Iain Duncan-Smith 

The former Tory party leader remains an influential figure as he heads up the One Nation caucus of MPs which represents the more moderate wing of the party.

Suella Braverman 

Just hours after the Attorney General was knocked out of the leadership race, she pledged her support for Ms Truss and encouraged at least some of her followers to go with her, notably Steve Baker MP.

Simon Clarke 

Securing the backing of the chief secretary of the Treasury - who had worked under Mr Sunak - was a helpful endorsement to Ms Truss’s economic vision

Odds: 4/7

Latest Stories

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Questions abound about Canadian 4x100m relay team selections at athletics worlds

    With injuries mounting at the World Athletics Championships and the men's 4x100-metre relay heats set for Friday, questions abound about what the competing country's lineups are going to look like. Canada's sprinting superstar Andre De Grasse withdrew from the 200m event, having contracted COVID-19 for a second time less than a month ago. De Grasse has said he'll be good to race the relay. Italy's Olympic champion in the 100m Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the final of the event due to injury. Ita

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers survive scare to beat Stampeders 26-19

    WINNIPEG — Carlton Agudosi had a CFL debut most receivers can only dream about. The Blue Bombers slotback caught two touchdown passes to help Winnipeg remain the league's only unbeaten team after a tense 26-19 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday. The six-foot-six Agudosi caught a 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Zach Collaros late in the third quarter, and then jumped in the corner of the end zone to haul in a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:56 remaining in the fourth. “It was amazing. I

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Defence lawyer argues former Canuck Jake Virtanen, accuser had consensual sex

    VANCOUVER — A defence lawyer has argued that a sexual encounter between former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen and the woman accusing him of sexual assault was consensual. The 23-year-old woman — whose identity is protected by a publication ban — told a B.C. Supreme Court earlier this week that she repeatedly said "no" before Virtanen allegedly sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in downtown Vancouver in September 2017. Virtanen's lawyer Brock Martland continued his cross-examination

  • Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Samuel Montembeault to two-year deal

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two-year, one-way contract with goaltender Samuel Montembeault on Monday. The 25-year-old restricted free agent compiled an 8-18-6 record in 38 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22. Montembeault also put up an .891 save percentage, a 3.77 goals-against average and one shutout — the first of his NHL career. Claimed off waivers by Montreal last October, the six-foot-three, 199-pound native of Becancour, Que., is heading into his sixth season as a profes

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Montreal extends Toronto's MLS misery with 1-0 win

    MONTREAL — Derbies always bring out the best in soccer. From roaring fans to on-pitch intensity, both teams are looking for ultimate bragging rights, regardless of form. That’s how a struggling Toronto FC dominated their rivals CF Montreal in the semifinals of the Canadian Championship last month, cruising to a 4-0 win at home. However, Montreal got their revenge in Major League Soccer action on Saturday night with a strong 1-0 win at Stade Saputo. An own goal from Lukas MacNaughton lifted Montr

  • Hernandez's walk off RBI single leads Blue Jays to comeback 6-5 win over Royals

    TORONTO — As he watched his team fight out of a two-run deficit in extra innings, Teoscar Hernandez said he was feeding off the energy in the dugout. "I just had the confidence that my teammates were going to put some good at-bats in and we're going to tie the game and win the ball game," he said. Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning for the Toronto Blue Jays as they came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Rogers Centre on Saturday. After Vinnie

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Canada's Brown bounces back from blocks mishap to clinch spot in world 200 semis

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Django Lovett says he wasn't at his best technically at the world track and field championships on Monday. And in an event measured in centimetres, that can be the difference between climbing the podium or not. The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., finished tied for sixth in the men's high jump, clearing 2.27 metres before bowing out after three misses at 2.30. He tied Cuba's Luis Enrique Zayas. "I don't think I quite performed to my ability or what I wanted," said Lovett, w

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • What drew Blue Jays to first-round pick Brandon Barriera

    Brandon Barriera has the physical tools to succeed, but the Blue Jays were also impressed by his confidence and compete level.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championship

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., threw 75.52 metres to win silver at the world track and field championships on Sunday, not only Canada's first world medal in women's hammer, but the country's first women's podium finish in a field event — period. But climbing the medal podium in her world debut didn't come as a huge surprise. It's been that kind of