Who's backing whom in the Conservative leadership race?

Mason Boycott-Owen
·5 min read
who is backing whom tory leadership race replace boris johnson next prime minister rishi sunak liz truss penny mordaunt
who is backing whom tory leadership race replace boris johnson next prime minister rishi sunak liz truss penny mordaunt

The battle to become the next leader of the Conservative Party - and Britain's next prime minister - is firmly under way, with the candidates and their supporters jostling hard for the position.

The majority of the 347 Tory MPs who are not taking part in the contest have now nailed their colours to the mast.

There are now six candidates remaining. Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were eliminated on Wednesday after failing to secure at least 30 votes each in the first-round vote by Tory MPs. This process will be repeated until there are just two candidates left.

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor whose departure last week hastened the fall of Boris Johnson, is leading the pack with 88 backers. He is followed by Penny Mordaunt, the international trade minister, and Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary.

As more candidates are eliminated, we can expect lots of 'horse-trading' behind the scenes, with more socially liberal 'one nation' MPs and the Right of the party likely to unite behind respective candidates.

Here, The Telegraph takes a look at who is running, their campaign platforms, and their publicly declared backers:

Rishi Sunak - 88 backers

Why he is running: The former chancellor is pitching himself to the party and members as the serious candidate on the economy, who can guide the country through a potential recession by resisting calls for tax cuts.

MPs publicly supporting him: Jeremy Hunt, Angela Richardson, Mark Harper, Jacob Young, Laura Trott, Sir Bob Neill, Mel Stride, Oliver Dowden, Paul Maynard, Liam Fox, John Glen, Mark Spencer, Claire Coutinho, Kevin Hollinrake, Robert Jenrick, Julie Marson, Bim Afolami, Louie French, Simon Jupp, Simon Hoare, Helen Whatley, Maria Caulfield, Fay Jones, Peter Gibson, Craig Williams, Robert Goodwill, James Cartlidge, Gareth Davies, Siobhan Bailie, Simon Hart, Rebecca Pow, Anthony Browne, Ruth Edwards, Greg Hands, Andrew Murrison, Gary Streeter, Laura Farris, Andrew Bowie, Alex Chalk, Victoria Prentis, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Gillian Keegan, James Wild, Matt Hancock, Mark Menzies, Steve Barclay, Chris Skidmore, Stephen Crabb, Alun Cairns, Michael Ellis, Lucy Frazer, Gavin Williamson, Simon Baynes, Theresa Villiers

Odds: 7/2

Penny Mordaunt - 67 backers

Why she is running: Launching her campaign, the trade minister released a video in which she did not feature. She is seeking to put herself forward as a unity candidate who casts aside the drama of personality politics to focus on patriotic government.

MPs publicly backing her: Nicola Richards, Caroline Dineage, John Lamont, Michael Fabricant, Andrea Leadsom, Kieran Mullan, Alicia Kearns, George Freeman, James Sunderland, Duncan Baker, Caroline Ansell, Sir Charles Walker, Craig Tracey, Damian Collins, Harriet Baldwin, James Gray, Elliot Colburn, Robbie Moore, Derek Thomas, Maria Miller, Theo Clarke, Sarah Atherton, Bob Seely, Kate Griffiths, David Davis, James Davies, Bob Stewart, Alberto Costa, John Penrose, John Baron, Jerome Mayhew, Caroline Nokes, Trudy Harrison, Luke Evans, Jill Mortimer, Mike Penning

Odds: 4/6

Liz Truss - 50 backers

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, officially launched her campaign on Sunday night - Jamie Lorriman
Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, officially launched her campaign on Sunday night - Jamie Lorriman

Why she is running: Viewed as the Right’s main challenger to Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss is marketing herself as a Thatcherite who promises tax cuts, foreign policy experience, and a track record of delivery.

She is expected to hoover up support on the centre Right, but her initial Remain credentials could put off some Brexiteers.

MPs publicly backing her: Alec Shelbrooke, Chloe Smith, Dehenna Davison, Jackie Doyle-Price, Julian Knight, Rob Butler, Dean Russell, Marcus Fysh, Darren Henry, Ranil Jayawardena, Simon Clarke, Therese Coffey, Kwasi Kwarteng, Wendy Morton, Vicky Ford, James Cleverly, Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mark Pritchard, Paul Bristow, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Mark Francois, Iain Duncan Smith, Chris Loder, Laurence Robertson, Andrea Jenykns

Odds: 4/1

Tom Tugendhat - 40 backers

Tom Tugendhat speaking to the media outside the Houses of Parliament - Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Tom Tugendhat speaking to the media outside the Houses of Parliament - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Why he is running: The chairman of the foreign affairs committee is casting himself as a new face, with military experience, to unite the party. He is seeking to gain the support of the One Nation group of Tory MPs, which is led by his first backer, Damian Green.

MPs publicly backing him: Damian Green, John Stevenson, Caroline Nokes, Aaron Bell, Robert Largan, Stephen Hammond, Sir Robert Syms, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Mark Logan, Chris Green, Anne Marie Morris, Nickie Aiken, Damian Moore, Karen Bradley, Paul Holmes, Jake Berry, Mark Pawsey, James Daly, Neil Hudson, Jo Gideon, Ben Spencer, Simon Fell, Rehman Chishti

Odds: 33/1

Kemi Badenoch - 37 backers

Kemi Badenoch, who has no Cabinet experience but has worked as a minister across Government - Jeff Gilbert
Kemi Badenoch, who has no Cabinet experience but has worked as a minister across Government - Jeff Gilbert

Why she is running: The former equalities minister is campaigning on an anti-woke and small state platform, based on a desire to speak honestly to the public. She is billing herself as a next generation Tory and has won the support of some of the newest intake of MPs, but her lack of any Cabinet experience may hinder her success.

MPs publicly backing her: Lee Rowley, Eddie Hughes, Julia Lopez, Tom Hunt, Lee Anderson, Ben Bradley, Michael Gove, Justin Tomlinson, Gareth Bacon, Caroline Johnson, Andrew Lewer, Neil O'Brien, Lee Docherty, Alex Burghart, Nigel Mills, Lucy Allen, Marco Longhi, Sarah Dines, Rachel Maclean, Robert Courts, Tom Randall, Nick Fletcher, Steve Double

Odds: 16/1

Suella Braverman - 32 backers

Why she is running: The Attorney General is currently the main candidate of the Brexiteer right of the party. She was the first to declare, with anti-woke, low-tax, anti-EU policies and has been backed by the influential backbencher Steve Baker. She will have to contend with more experienced contenders in the field.

MPs publicly backing her: Sir Desmond Swayne, Jason McCartney, Steve Baker, John Hayes, Julian Lewis, Robin Millar, Henry Smith, Richard Drax, Philip Hollobone, Danny Kruger, David Jones, Miriam Cates, Christopher Chope, Greg Smith, Bernard Jenkin

Odds: 100/1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

    TORONTO — Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour. “This behaviour has no place in our league,” Ambrosie said in a written statement o

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;