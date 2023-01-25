Who's on the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot? Adrian Beltre leads the way

Scott Rolen's wait is over, with the star third baseman earning induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, receiving 76.3% of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of American, joining Fred McGriff in the Class of 2023.

Todd Helton (72.2%) came up just 11 votes short of reaching the 75% threshold required, with Billy Wagner (68.1%) and Andruw Jones (58.1%) among the top holdovers heading into next year's voting. Carlos Beltran received 46.5% of the vote in his first year, while Alex Rodriguez (35.7%) didn't make much progress in his second appearance.

The 2024 ballot will include players who retired after the 2018 season, with Adrian Beltre likely to be voted in on his first try. Some of the other top players who will debut next year are Chase Utley, Joe Mauer and David Wright.

Here's a look at more of the players set to debut on the ballot in 2024:

Adrian Beltre is one of 33 players with 3,000 career hits.

Adrián Beltré (93.5 WAR) – 3,166 hits, 477 home runs, five Gold Gloves

Chase Utley (64.5 WAR) – Six-time All-Star, four Silver Sluggers, 259 home runs, .823 OPS

Joe Mauer (55.2 WAR) – .306 career average, three-time batting champion, 2009 American League MVP, six-time All-Star

David Wright (49.2 WAR) – seven-time All-Star, .296 average, .867 OPS

Bartolo Colon (46.2 WAR) 247 career wins (50th all-time), 2005 AL Cy Young winner

Matt Holliday (44.5 WAR) – Seven-time All-Star, .299 average, .889 OPS, 2007 NL batting champion

Adrian Gonzalez (43.5 WAR) – Five-time All-Star, four Gold Gloves, 317 home runs, .287 average

Jose Reyes (37.5 WAR) – 517 steals (33rd all-time), four-time All-Star, 2011 NL batting champion

Jose Bautista (36.7 WAR) – Six-time All-Star, 54 home runs in 2010

Victor Martinez (32 WAR) – Five-time All-Star, .295 career average

James Shields (30.7 WAR) – 145 career wins, averaged 33 starts per season from 2007-2016

Brandon Phillips (28.4 WAR) – Three-time All-Star, four Gold Gloves at second base

