Is the Whopper too small? Lawsuit accuses Burger King of false advertisement of food size.

A federal lawsuit filed against Burger King claims the fast-food company misled customers by portraying its food in advertisements as much larger than what customers are served in real life.

Anthony Russo, the South Florida lawyer bringing a class-action lawsuit against Burger King, claims the company's signature Whopper was advertised as being 35% larger than the actual burger being served to customers.

"You've got to have some kind of some kind of a stopgap measure to stop companies from just putting out there whatever it is they want, untruths, lack of being honest and lack of candor," Russo told USA TODAY.

The lawsuit could take years. A similar lawsuit was filed in 2013 against Subway, claiming the company's advertised "footlong sandwiches" were not actually 12 inches. That lawsuit did not conclude until 2017, according to Ryan Nelson, a law professor at South Texas College of Law.

"The plaintiffs seek to represent a class of all consumers who bought certain Burger King products anywhere in the United States since September 1, 2017, so this lawsuit could potentially affect Burger King customers across the country and not just in South Florida," Nelson said in a statement to USA TODAY.

“Burger King does not comment on pending or potential litigations,” a company spokesperson said in an email to USA TODAY.

The lawsuit cites several YouTubers in the suit. The most notable one being fast-food critic John Jurasek, who has criticized Burger King for overstating the size of its burgers.

The suit also includes several tweets as evidence.

