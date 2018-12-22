Whoops, there it is: Towson scores on itself in out-of-bounds play gone awry

Towson Tigers forward Solomon Uyaelunmo didn’t have his best moment against La Salle on Saturday. (Getty Images)

By all accounts, Towson freshman Solomon Uyaelunmo will have a long college career filled with numerous highlights and plenty of buckets. And hopefully he’ll have a good sense of humor about his dumb mistakes. Because in Saturday’s game against La Salle, Uyaelunmo had a moment that’s going to be a bit hard to live down without having a good laugh.

The big man endured every player’s worst fear and scored an easy layup on his team’s own basket.

That’s a mistake that would have even J.R. Smith shaking his head. Fellow freshman Jakigh Dottin can hardly believe what he’s seeing as he attempts to will his teammate into not putting up a shot. Things almost get even worse as no Towson player runs back to inbound the ball after the bucket. A turnover after that would be the type of play that forces a coach to burn every timeout in the world at once.

On the bright side, Uyaelunmo’s cut to the rim was perfectly executed. As was his takeoff toward the basket once he gathered he ball. It’s almost a shame Uyaelunmo doesn’t get credit for the points. In any case, those post moves are something the Tigers can feel good about from a developmental standpoint.

Now if they can just work on Uyaelunmo’s sense of direction, Towson might have a nice asset on the roster to work with for the next few years.

