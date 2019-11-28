Whoops: Power outage pauses Brothers Osborne halftime performance in Detroit

Live musical performances don’t always go smoothly. Despite dress rehearsals and checks and re-checks, well, things can happen.

At halftime of Thursday’s first Thanksgiving game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, the country music duo Brothers Osborne were on a stage at midfield, several dozen fans clustered in front of the stage, ready to dance and cheer on the pair.

They got just a few words into the opening line of their first song, and then:

Power goes out on Brothers Osborne during the Halftime show. pic.twitter.com/8i6soPSuQf — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 28, 2019

Here’s another view, from inside the stadium:

The power went out briefly, but it did return after about a minute or so, and Brothers Osborne finished their set.

By the end, they were joined on the field by Bears kicker Eddy Piñiero and Lions kicker Matt Prater, who were warming up for the second half.

Some, of course, saw the performance hiccup as the perfect metaphor for the Lions franchise.

The Brothers Osborne, post-power outage. (AP/Paul Sancya)

