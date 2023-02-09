Whoopi Goldberg starts The View chewing through special announcement: 'I have a Tootsie in my mouth'

This episode of The View has a little sweetness to it.

After previously beginning a live broadcast by announcing that she just sat on her glasses, Oscar-winning actress and panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg began Thursday's episode of the long-running talk show with another special reveal.

"Hello and welcome to The View. If anybody's concerned about me right now, don't worry about it, because I have a Tootsie [Roll] in my mouth," the 67-year-old said while chewing at the top of the show.

Whoopi Goldberg on The View

ABC Whoopi Goldberg began 'The View' by chewing on a Tootsie Roll.

Goldberg also clarified that she was "in the mood for a little sweet thing" just before heading to set.

The Great Tootsie Roll Reveal of 2023 joins Goldberg's prior revelation that she broke her eyewear after an unfortunate accident.

"I need to tell you that I sat on my glasses yesterday," she said on the Feb. 1 episode. "I have on glasses that are maybe 4 years old, so, if you see me [squinting], that's why. I just wanted y'all to know there's nothing wrong — I just sat on the glasses, not paying a bit of attention to where my big behind was going. Just, click."

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.

